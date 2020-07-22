Chile: Pandemic and Rebellion

Ángel Guerra

The great Chilean mass rebellion scored a major victory on Wednesday, July 22. What had been expected for days was now a fact: the approval in both houses of Congress of the right of the 11 million members of the Pension Fund Administrators (AFP) to withdraw 10% of their contributions, equivalent to some 20 billion dollars, in a single transaction. Some argue that this is not the most suitable solution for the social tragedy these people are experiencing, but most see it as very important economic aid. Even more so, at a time when the government of President Sebastián Piñera has plunged the country into one of the worst situations on an international scale due to its disastrous management of the pandemic. It has also been incapable of adopting social plans that would mean real support for large popular sectors that have been greatly affected economically by the confinement but that have been in great need for some time now, as the coronavirus has served to aggravate and expose the damage caused to societies by neoliberal policies. In the face of the pandemic, Piñera’s government only sought to save the profits of its friends in the major financial groups, but not even that has been achieved, given the great damage the disease is doing to the economy.

The combative and diverse Chilean social movement that began with the outbreak of October 18, 2019 is grouped in the Unidad Social, a large front of popular organizations, which flooded avenues and public spaces before the pandemic, yet has been able to find other ways to pursue its demands, including digital networks, symbolic presence in the streets, and also strikes by essential sectors. For example, a national strike of port workers was decreed, as a means of pressure, at the same time that the chambers of deputies and senators were debating the right to withdraw 10 percent of pensions.

The Chilean rebellion had made some thinking sectors of the elites realize that the pattern of capitalist accumulation in the southern country was now intolerable for the majorities and, if anything, instilled fear and a sense that something would have to give way in order to continue enjoying their irritating privileges. Thus it created the necessary subjective basis that would enable people to continue exerting strong social pressure on economic and political power, even if they were no longer able to do so from the streets. Recently, many legislators, including those from the government, have reacted favourably to the measure and have taken the necessary steps to get it approved by the AFP in the chambers. This has been achieved in spite of the narrow opposition of President Sebastián Piñera and his closest circle, joined, of course, by the large economic groups, with the support of the corporate media and the most renowned neoliberal economists attached to the different parties that administer the model.

A large majority of the potential beneficiaries of the bill were in debt when the rebellion broke out, since the famous Chilean “miracle” had considerably eroded the population’s purchasing power, with a combination of low wages and privatization of basic human rights, such as access to education, health and other public services, and the illusion of credit cards. The pandemic has aggravated the situation, as pensioners have often had to support other members of the family unit, members of the large army of 2.6 million informal workers, during their imprisonment.

But while Piñera’s stinginess in allocating public resources to those who have the least is famous, his strong opposition to this measure along with the oligarchic groups has little to do with the two billion dollars it would cost. No. It has to do with the precedent that popular pressure on deputies and senators breaks with the practice applied in the AFP since its creation during the Pinochet dictatorship, which consists of an insignificant minority of potentates using workers’ pension funds as their own to distribute them among the main economic groups operating in the country. It is even more unjust and outrageous because of the miserable amount of pensions that the majority of Chilean workers receive. The AFPs, in short, constitute the heart of Chilean neoliberalism and it is not by chance that Social Unity demands their dissolution and the return to a public and solidarity-based pension fund as it existed before.

Piñera is politically weaker than ever, and many of his people have abandoned him and voted in favour of the withdrawal of 10 per cent of the AFP funds. If he were to veto this law or put any kind of obstacle in its path, the political consequences could include a major uprising in the midst of the pandemic until the far-right president resigns and at least the end of the AFPs.