Truth, History and Tragedy

Jorge Arreaza Monserrat

Truth was called to be the fundamental sign of modernity. Superstition and medieval obscurantism were to be left behind. We were arriving at the time of illumination where facts could be verified through empirical confirmation. Sedition and deception deserved a Christian burial and became the bad memory of a time that had been overcome. But the ambition of the capitalist system buried the idea of historical truth.

It sought to do so, for example, through that reckless thesis on the “end of history” by Francis Fukuyama, and then, under the cover of the corporations of public opinion in which reality is scorned and a Hollywood script is reconstructed that elevates the worth of some and seeks to bury the sacrifice and courage of others.

This is a suit tailored to the dominant hegemony. This mechanism is especially used to eradicate dissent.

The media operation is taken to unsuspected limits that require us to advance, as Rene Descartes did, by encouraging doubt in any written word, any image broadcast and even in the “facts” disseminated.

There is an axiom that says that history is written by the victors. But this postulate is overturned by the logic of hegemonic liberal arrogance. This year was the 75th anniversary of the victory over fascism and its racist and totalitarian pretensions. For reasons of our diplomatic work and the deep friendship that binds us to the Russian people, it was our turn on the 24th of June to witness the lavish parade organized by the Russian Federation to pay tribute to and remember the enormous sacrifice of the Soviet people and army.

In this context, we view with astonishment the unacceptable pretense of erasing the immeasurable deeds of the Russian people from the corporate media of the West. They are shamelessly attempting to wipe out 27 million Soviet lives that we remember today with honour and pain, as the terrible toll of the Great Patriotic War.

Who can deny that in 1945 the military strategy of the Red Army and the sacrifice of the Soviet peoples were the determining factors in the surrender of Nazism? No one doubts that each of the Allied actors made admirable and heroic contributions. Much less can reality be manipulated by pretending to dismiss and, even worse, ignore the main protagonist role of the Soviet Union.

In defense of the truth, President Vladimir Putin published a lucid document in which he explains what should not merit any explanation. Beyond the remarkable historical rescue exercise based on verifiable facts, this article incorporates a great lesson in world politics. It is based on a reflection in order not to repeat such an excessive cycle of violence among human beings.

It does so by evoking the tragic sense of what this moment was for humanity. He states that the fundamental purpose is to understand real history: “Our responsibility to the past and the future is to do everything possible to prevent a repetition of these terrible tragedies”.

This evocation of the tragedy suggested by the Russian president allows us, in turn, to conjure up the famous Danish prince, Hamlet, in the pen of the playwright William Shakespeare: “The time is out of joint” (I.5.190): time is dislocated. The world is out of place, out of mind, and medieval spectres reappear through deception.

History and humanity are not in their right place. Vladimir Putin’s text corrects the dislocation of the unofficial discourse of the Western hegemonic propaganda machine. Following a very pedagogical path he goes to the origin of the causes of war:

The root causes of the Second World War are largely derived from the decisions made at the end of the First World War. The Treaty of Versailles became a symbol of profound injustice for Germany. In fact, it was the theft of the country, which was forced to pay the Western Allies huge reparations that drained their economy. The commander-in-chief of the Allied forces, French Marshal Ferdinand Foch, described the Versailles Treaty prophetically: “This is not a peace, it is a truce for twenty years”.

He examines the causes of inequality and arrogance, the abandonment of politics and understanding of others in a world that is in conflict, dislocated and disjointed. To this he adds the failure of the League of Nations, which “proved ineffective and simply sank into empty rhetoric”.

The story that this document reveals alerts us to the exercise of arrogance in politics. The causes of war are nothing more than the renunciation of the other’s sincere and understanding dialogue. We will return to this a little later.

Continuing in his very well-documented presentation, Putin reconstructs all the negotiations that the various political actors have conducted, such as the Munich meeting:

In the case of the Munich Accords, in which, in addition to Hitler and Mussolini, the leaders of the United Kingdom and France participated, with the full approval of the Council of the League of Nations, Czechoslovakia was divided. In this regard, I note that, unlike many of the leaders of Europe at that time, Stalin did not contaminate himself with a personal meeting with Hitler, who was then known in Western circles as a fairly respectable politician, and was a welcome guest in European capitals. (…) (…) Today, European politicians, especially Polish leaders, would like to silence Munich. Why? Not only because at that time their countries betrayed their commitments, supported the Munich Accords and some even participated in the distribution of the booty, but also because it is inconvenient to remember that in those dramatic days of 1938 only the USSR tried to defend Czechoslovakia.

Those who seek to change or ignore history not only impose on the other – in this case the Soviet Union – the negative charge, but display a selective memory to erase their own questionable actions, at the very least.

In the printed version of the Western propaganda machine, a kind of secret alliance was fabricated between Nazism and Communism, a diabolical monstrosity that threatened the peace and security of world freedom. But the truth, as recorded in President Putin’s meticulous reconstruction, is that in a context in which all the countries of Europe were negotiating, “(…) the Soviet Union signed the Non-Aggression Treaty with Germany, the last country in Europe to do so. And against the background of the real danger of a war on two fronts: with Germany in the west and Japan in the east”.

In an exercise in self-criticism about his own tradition, he never excuses the mistakes that the Soviet command may have made, but he puts into perspective the political and military chess that was being played in the face of the imminent conflict. When gunpowder and blood covered the whole of Europe from the fearsome amoral scaffolding of death forged by Nazism, the Russian people, the Soviet peoples, stood up and exposed their breasts in the name of humanity.

The story, full of precision and supported by historical documents, takes a look at each of the Red Army’s decisions, demonstrating that it never supported the Germans and that it calculated until the last moment its incorporation into the conflict. The result is known to all. It would have been impossible to stop Nazism without the sacrifice of more than 27 million Soviet lives.

Vladimir Putin’s reflection on this process is magnanimous, courageous and measured. Far from the stridency, consistent with the historical truth, he recognizes each of the contributions of the military and political forces that faced the threat and places the need to remember the historical story from a truthful perspective in order to avoid new cycles of violence due to the foolish obsession of wanting to rob those who deserve it of their laurels of triumph and sacrifice.

If we do not learn from history, it repeats itself until we learn the lesson. Putin tells us:

I write about this without the slightest intention of assuming the role of judge, of accusing or justifying anyone, much less of initiating a new round of confrontation of international information in the historical field, which can collide between states and peoples. I believe that the search for balanced evaluations of past events must be carried out by academic science with a broad representation of authoritative scientists from different countries. We all need truth and objectivity. (…) Forgetting the lessons of history inevitably comes at a price. We will strongly defend the truth, based on documented historical facts, and continue to speak honestly and impartially about the events of World War II.

The tragedy that history has been distorted for the sole purpose of denying the other. This dislocated time that President Putin places in its proper dimension. But it also tells us of another tragedy. That of the death of millions of human beings. Why did they die? What is the origin of this tragedy, of this dislocated time?

Eduardo Rinesi, an Argentine thinker, invites us to pay attention to the idea of tragedy as a mediation of politics. He explains that tragedy is a literary figure of that which is terrible, which has no solution because it ends in death. It is that which overflows politics, that which happens when political exercise that saves our blood from reaching the river fails. War is precisely a tragedy, because war is what happens when we run out of arguments to be able to reconcile in the face of conflict.

But tragedy only makes sense if you look through the glass of dialectics. If those terrible things that happen and that have no reparation – like all the dead of the Great Patriotic War – somehow serve us to be able to reflect and not make the same mistakes. That is what the Russian president is aiming at with his article.

The denial of history for supreme ends, the non-recognition of the other, the arrogance in speech and action, the lies and deception, lead us to relive and repeat the tragedy; it does not allow us to learn from the terrible lessons of it. President Putin calls for the truth so that we can learn from the tragedy and undertake new strategies for politics and conflict resolution, otherwise the sacrifice will be in vain:

We are defending the truth about the war, without equivocation or detachment. This popular and humane truth, which is hard, bitter and merciless, was largely passed on to us by writers and poets who went through the fire and hell of frontline trials. For me, as for other generations, their honest and profound stories, the novels, the penetrating lieutenant’s prose and the poems left their mark on the soul forever, became a testament that prescribes to honour the memory of the veterans who did everything possible for victory, to remember those who remained on the battlefields.

The challenge for the world, 75 years after the tragedy of the war, is to restore our time to its rightful place. It is essential that international diplomacy develop a greater capacity for dialogue. That politics be resumed as an exercise in conflict resolution. That the norms of international law, which were built up precisely in the wake of the lessons of the Second World War, be respected in the conviction that this is the only way not to return to the path of war. That the sovereignty of states, their principle of self-determination, be recognized. That unilateral coercive measures are not imposed that divert the spirit of political mediation, the cornerstone of the United Nations system.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is under siege by imperialist forces. The disproportionate and absurdity of the actions against a people whose only crime has been to forge and sustain its own destiny is intended to destroy the spirit of political reflection. That is why today we take up again the reflection and the analysis contained in the article of the Russian president as a necessary statement to take up again the path of politics, of the recognition of diversity, of the true history of humanity that has learned, through tragic sacrifices, the value of peace.

No more manipulation, no more sieges, no more tragedies that can be prevented. Today, we are righting this dislocated time. Let the truth not fall victim to arrogance and power. May the truth lead us along the path of justice, towards an inexorable world peace.