Egypt’s Parliament Approves Sending Troops to Intervene in Libya

The mandate comes a few days after El-Sisi met with Libyan tribal leaders in Cairo, where they called on the Egyptian Armed Forces ‘to intervene to protect the national security of Libya and Egypt’

Egypt’s parliament on Monday unanimously approved the deployment of armed forces abroad to defend Egypt’s national security, it said in a statement, amid the expansion of Libya’s Turkey-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) which has moved fighters to capture the key coastal city of Sirte.

In an official statement following a closed-door session, the parliament said it “unanimously approved sending elements of the Egyptian armed forces in combat missions outside the borders of the Egyptian state to defend the Egyptian national security in the western strategic front against the acts of criminal militias and foreign terrorist elements until the forces’ mission ends.”

The decision came days after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said Egypt “will not stand idle” in the face of any attack on Sirte, which he earlier described as a “red line” for Egypt’s national security and warned it could prompt military intervention by Cairo.

“The Egyptian nation, throughout history, has advocated for peace, but it does not accept trespasses nor does it renounce its rights. Egypt is extremely able to defend itself, its interests, its brothers and neighbours from any peril or threat,” the statement said.

“The armed forces and its leadership have the constitutional and legal licence to determine when and where to respond to these dangers and threats,” it added.

The MPs on Monday supported the military’s efforts to maintain the national, Arab and regional fundamentals, the statement said, adding that “neither has the [Egyptian] people let the army down, nor the army ever let the people down.

The central city of Sirte and the Jufra military airbase are currently controlled by the eastern-based forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by military commander Khalifa Haftar, which have retreated eastward after a series of gains by the government in Tripoli last month.

President El-Sisi has said he would take military action in Libya after securing the approval of the Egyptian parliament.

Under Egypt’s constitution, the president, who is the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, shall not declare war or deploy troops outside the country without seeking the opinion of the National Defence Council and the approval of a two-thirds majority of MPs.

Egypt, the UAE and Russia are backing Haftar in eastern Libya, while Turkey and Qatar support the Tripoli-based GNA.

Turkey began earlier this year to bring thousands of mercenaries from Syria into Libya to bolster the GNA government.

Ahram

Menna Alaa El-Din contributed to this story

Egyptian parliament’s decision comes in response to Libyan demands

The Egyptian parliament’s approval to send troops to the conflict-torn country comes “in response to Libyan demands and to preserve the Egyptian national security,” Libyan parliament’s media advisor Fathi Al-Marimi said in televised statement to Sky News Arabia on Monday.

The Libyan parliament last week called on Egypt to directly intervene in the country’s conflict to counter what it described as “Turkish occupation,” and tribal leaders flew in from Haftar’s stronghold of Benghazi to request a military move by Cairo.

