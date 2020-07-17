Guaidó Delegates Management of Money Stolen from Venezuela to Two Tax Havens

Misión Verdad

Juan Guiadó with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Twitter

The policy of dispossession of Venezuela’s public patrimony orchestrated by the U.S. government and covered up under the “legitimate” guise of the fake government of Juan Guaidó, now acquires “legal” form through outsourced channels.

In a new digital session without quorum and only with the participation of congressmen close to Juan Guaidó, the fake National Assembly of Venezuela agreed last Thursday to approve a process of hiring two firms registered in the United States to manage and handle the “funds recovered” by the “transition government”.

The source of resources would be some 80 million dollars that are part of the Venezuelan state’s assets in accounts at the U.S. Citibank and which were retained, some 342 million dollars, which have been transferred by the U.S. government to an account at the Federal Reserve in New York.

These 80 million dollars, which are now part of the so-called “National Liberation Fund” created by Guaidó, would be managed and executed by the companies BRV Disbursement Co. LLC and BRV Administrator Co. LLC, both registered in the US as private firms.

The announcement indicates that these companies will have a profit of $1.3 million, according to the contract approved by the deputies’ wing of the NA surrounding Guaidó.

This event sets a precedent of discretionary and delegated use to private firms, not registered, nor linked, nor subordinated to the nation, with respect to Venezuelan state assets.

This takes for granted the legal non-existence of the proto-state outside of Venezuela led by Guaidó, which does not have a legal representation or a financial structure of its own to execute the resources of which they are beneficiaries by U.S. arbitration.

Resources without control and with diffuse destinations

The type of dispossession carried out through these actions involves the delegation of Venezuelan resources to two bodies, one diffuse or non-existent and another of a private nature.

The first of these is the “government” of Guaidó itself, which disposes of the nation’s resources without being subject to any of the controlling powers on Venezuelan soil.

In other words, it is not subject to the General Comptroller’s Office or to the Venezuelan Parliament itself beyond the minority entourage that surrounds the “president in charge”, which implies the absence of all transparency mechanisms and omits all regular channels provided for in Venezuelan legislation.

Subsequently, outsourcing and privatization takes place in the execution of Venezuelan resources through these actions, which are built on a “contract” that the parliament does not have the power to apply, additionally, with companies that are not subordinated to the controlling institutions of Venezuela and that, in fact, do not recognize the legitimate government in office.

All of this seems to give shape to a sophisticated modality of dispossession of national financial assets, destined for a breeding ground of corruption.

The supposed destination of the resources would be the reinforcement of “diverse programs” for the “liberation of Venezuela”.

Although in theory some 35 million would be used to provide the country with medical equipment, the intention to use these resources for “support” for the deputies, the financing of propaganda for the “transition government” and the financing of the “fight for democracy”, among others, has been made public.

It is indispensable to emphasize that this fraudulent and unregulated management of resources also opens up possibilities for financing terrorist activities in Venezuela, such as those that were frustrated in past months by mercenary insertions into various flanks of the Venezuelan coast.

Companies registered in a tax haven on U.S. soil

Recently the Venezuelan research website La Tabla, revealed through the use of open source information that the companies BRV Disbursement Co. LLC and BRV Administrator Co. LLC (Limited Liability Company) were recently registered in Delaware, USA.

Delaware is a recognized tax and international money laundering sanctuary in that country.

According to La Tabla, these companies only needed to appoint a director (registered agent) on behalf of the principals to ensure absolute anonymity, taking advantage of all the legal incentives in Delaware that have given it a reputation as a tax haven, as it protects the identities of the principals.

As a result, the responsibilities for administering such money are diffused by such legal preferences.

The economic specialist media, Expansion, refers to Delaware as a financial enclave with over 1.3 million registered entities, compared to a population of less than one million.

The size of this tax haven accounts for the existence of hundreds of thousands of off-shore companies registered there. A report by the Observatory for Corporate Social Responsibility in Spain, which analyzes the performance of Spanish companies and their evasive practices, found Delaware to be an ideal place for these illicit activities, which are only possible due to its state legislation.

To illustrate this example more precisely, 285,000 companies were registered in a single building on one floor in Delaware, i.e. at the same tax domicile.

Sixty percent of the groups on the Forbes 500 list had a company domicile there. Among them were American Airlines, Apple, Bank of America, Google and Coca-Cola, according to the Observatory.

In addition, it is worth noting that the formation of a structure of looting and open corruption of Venezuelan financial resources and other assets abroad is not only at the discretion of Congressman Juan Guaidó. This new framework of situations is only possible because of the legal and institutional scaffolding in the United States.

This power structure, which facilitated the execution of coercive and unilateral measures against Venezuela, continues to evolve and favour the construction of a para-state.