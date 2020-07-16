Venezuela Intercepts Colombian Vessel in Operation Bolivarian Shield

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has learned of a communiqué from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia dated 16 July 2020, in which it refers to the “arbitrary detention” of three Colombian citizens by the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), while they were allegedly carrying “humanitarian aid” donated by the Norwegian Refugee Council near the Río Negro.

In this regard, it is necessary to inform that in the framework of the operation Escudo Bolivariano, the GNB carried out patrols to detect and combat paramilitary and mercenary incursions from Colombia, as well as the smuggling of fuel and strategic material, and inspected a vessel allegedly Colombian named “Cejal I” in the sector Caño Guzmán, in Venezuelan territory.

The inspection revealed that the vessel, which was crewed by three Colombian nationals, had no documentation to support the cargo, in which 47 bags of food, 45 kilos of metal material, presumably copper, and 38 drums for transporting fuel, which occupied 80 per cent of the vessel, among other items, were found. In view of this evidence, the vessel and its crew were taken to the town of Maroa, in order to carry out complementary investigations.

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela would like to draw the attention of the Norwegian Refugee Council and the Colombian Red Cross to the fact that they are jeopardizing the possible humanitarian status of a cargo by hiring transports which, on the basis of the evidence, are undoubtedly used for criminal purposes.

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses its willingness to provide the Colombian Red Cross or the Norwegian Refugee Council with the foodstuffs intended to support indigenous communities in Colombia. However, by virtue of the alleged commission of offences under national law, the vessel and crew members will be subject to the orders of the national courts for legal proceedings.

Caracas, 16 July 2020

