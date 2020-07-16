Venezuela Denounces Inexcusable Act of Provocation by U.S. Southern Command in Contiguous Zone

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela addresses the national and international community on the occasion of denouncing the infamous statements disseminated by the United States Southern Command, through its official account on social networks, in which it points out that Venezuela is exercising “excessive control” over its jurisdictional waters, while the warship USS PINCKNEY (DDG-91) was sailing in our Contiguous Zone at a distance of 16.1 nautical miles from the Venezuelan coast.

The entry of the U.S. ship in a furtive manner into Venezuelan jurisdictional waters is clearly a violation of International Maritime Law and can only be qualified as an inexcusable act of provocation, erratic and childish, which is being carried out as a result of the recent visit of Donald Trump to the aforementioned military command in Florida, in his desperate campaign to attract the Latino vote in that state in exchange for the permanent and illegal aggression against Venezuela.

The institutions of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and in particular its Bolivarian National Armed Force, will ensure respect for the sacred sovereignty and territorial integrity of Venezuela at all costs in accordance with international law, contemplating all actions it deems necessary, without falling into absurd provocations that seek to affect the peace and tranquillity of Venezuelans, as well as the Latin American and Caribbean peoples.

Caracas, July 16, 2020

Source