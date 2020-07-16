International Race for the Covid-19 Vaccine

Misión Verdad

On 3 August, the second phase of clinical trials of the new coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine will be completed. The trial is being promoted by the Russian Federation through the Gamaleya Epidemiology Institute in Moscow in close cooperation with the Ministry of Defence.

After the second phase is completed, it is expected to move to a third international clinical trial, said Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). At an online news conference, Dmitriev said they are waiting to “receive regulations to start using the Russian vaccine in August-September” this year.

In statements collected by RT, the head of the RDIF is optimistic about the successful progress of the second phase of testing and hopes that Russia will start producing a first batch of 30 million doses of the vaccine, with a potential for 170 million additional doses to be produced abroad.

Negotiations have been initiated with Saudi Arabia for this purpose. Kirill Dmitriev has called the efforts “possibly the first approved vaccine in the world”.

Complementing these statements, “the Russian Ministry of Defense announced yesterday that after 28 days of study, no vaccine volunteers had experienced any serious adverse side effects, health problems, complications or adverse reactions,” RT said.

The third phase, which will begin in the coming weeks, will be conducted in Middle Eastern countries and other nations around the world to test its effectiveness. In parallel, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has already put in place the cooperation protocols and industry agreements to mass produce the vaccine when testing is complete.

In total, the Russian government has stated that the money invested in the fight against the coronavirus exceeds “116 billion rubles (about 1.67 billion dollars). While 76 billion rubles were spent to equip beds for Covid-19 patients across the country, 40 billion rubles were allocated for free deliveries of testing systems to the government, municipal medical institutions and treatment of people infected with coronavirus,” a report by the Anadolu Agency states.

Along with these investments to control the pandemic, the Russian Federation has spent significant resources to speed up the vaccine drive.

The Russian-driven vaccine is the initiative that has the best chance of achieving a positive outcome of the various alternatives being worked on around the world right now.

The United States is also making progress on a vaccine. The National Institute of Health and Modern Inc. of the United States are about to begin a decisive stage of clinical trials of a vaccine this July 27, after 40 volunteers were tested and showed positive results in strengthening their immune system.

In a report published in the global scientific journal New England Journal of Medicine, and reviewed by Euronews, “the volunteers, who received the vaccine in March, developed neutralizing antibodies in their bloodstream, at levels comparable to those who survived Covid-19.

Previous phases of testing have been positive, but U.S. government institutions dedicated to monitoring vaccine efforts expect to have solid conclusions about the effectiveness of the vaccine by the end of this year. In that regard, it is expected that, if all goes well, the U.S.-driven vaccine will enter the market early next year.

The People’s Republic of China has been advancing in the testing phase of various vaccines for months, with promising results. In recent days it was reported that the Beijing-based Sinovac Life Science Co. has signed a cooperation agreement with Brazil’s Butantan Institute to carry out crucial Phase 3 trials of the Covid-19 vaccine on Brazilian territory.

China’s interest in boosting cooperation with Brazil in this area is in line with its plan to make the vaccine available for global use and ensure access for the countries most affected by the pandemic.

So far, the WHO is handling 17 candidate vaccines against Covid-19. More than half of the initiatives come from China.

Last month the Asian powerhouse approved a vaccine against Covid-19 for use by its military troops only. The CanSino Biologics company in charge of developing it after several test phases with positive results, cannot guarantee that the vaccine will finally be commercialized,” according to the Bangkok Post.

In the meantime, an industrial mega-complex has been installed in Wuhan and Beijing to produce more than 200 million doses of the vaccine when needed.

News is also coming from India. July will be a key month for the clinical trials of the vaccine “Cavaxin”, developed between the National Institute of Virology of India, the Indian Council of Medical Research and the company Bharat Biotech.

The first tests have already shown a positive response by the immune system. India, being a global powerhouse in drug production, expects to supply a large part of the world’s demand for vaccines once clinical trials have been completed.

The global race for vaccines has not escaped the geopolitical tensions that mark an era characterized by commercial confrontation, proxy wars and ignorance of international law in force since World War II.

In this regard, the countries that are most advanced in this race are seeking not only a healthy response to the vaccine but also a projection of their ideas and models on the new international order, and for this reason the main question is its final price and distribution mechanisms.

The vaccine is part of the dispute for current international influence and the transition to a multipolar world. Consequently, China and Russia have advanced the idea of prioritizing access over cost-effectiveness in vaccine access, an intention that clashes with the commercial interest of the United States.

In the face of these advances, the close geopolitical and economic cooperation with Russia and China places Venezuela in a good position in this race, since it will be a direct beneficiary when the vaccines come onto the market without involving a sacrifice in financial terms, which is precisely what the US blockade seeks.