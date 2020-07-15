The Revolution Won’t Be Stopped: Nicaragua Advances Despite US Unconventional Warfare

Complete book in PDF format (3.21Mb)

The new digital book “The Revolution Won’t Be Stopped” is a publication by a group of international activists in solidarity with the Sandinista Revolution. The work has been coordinated by the US-based Alliance for Global Justice together with the UK-based Nicaragua Solidarity Campaign Action Group.

The book is edited by Nan McCurdy and written by a collective of historians, researchers and activists committed to finding and sharing the truth about US intervention in Nicaragua.

2019 was an amazing year in the search for peace in Nicaragua with The Amnesty Law and promotion of reconciliation between neighbors in every corner of the nation. It was a year of life-giving advances in all aspects of wellbeing: poverty reduction, health, education, gender equity, recreation, culture and infrastructure; strengthened food security, and a new highway that joins Bluefields to the rest of the nation making the first paved transit route from the Caribbean to the Pacific.

And all this despite cruel US unconventional warfare against the Sandinistas that has gone on for decades and reached a peak in April 2018. 2019 was a year of rebuilding lives as well as the economy after the 2018 violence.

As if that wasn’t a big enough challenge, in the afterword we cover the excellent government handling of Covid-19 and how the virus has been used as a weapon to attack the Sandinista government with a narrative full of lies and falsities in the corporate press and social media.

Nicaragua continues to be a “threat of a good example” that other countries will follow. After our 2019 e-book about 2018, “Live from Nicaragua,” our 2020 e-book “The Revolution Won’t be Stopped” brings the story up to date.

Tortilla Con Sal