Unmatched Idiots in Brasilia

Atilio Boron

Here Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro’s memory photo with US Ambassador Todd. C. Chapman (with hat), this July 4th celebrating US Independence Day. Covid-19 is handed out like a gift to all by this troop of idiots, without masks; “pure machos” that they are. This in Brazil is called “burricia”, from “burro”, donkey in English.

I don’t want to be evil, but I feel that I am interpreting the general desire by saying that if Covid-19 got angry at Bolsonaro’s stupid bragging and decided to take him away, he would be doing Brazil and its people an immense favor, the victims of an incurable sociopath. And in passing, if he were to take Chapman too, who before arriving in Brasilia served as ambassador to Ecuador and was one of the most solid supporters of the traitor Lenin Moreno.

Chapman was born in Houston, Texas, hence his fondness for Texas hats. As a teenager, he was with his parents living in Sao Paulo, where he did his high school studies. Back in the United States, he went to Duke University where he earned his bachelor’s degree and then, in 2000, a master’s degree in Strategic Intelligence at the National Intelligence University (Bethesda, Maryland).

This is the main university for US spies, where the most prominent members of the so-called US Intelligence Community are trained, specializing in the collection and analysis of sensitive information and in what they euphemistically call “harsh interrogation techniques”, that is, torture, thirteen in all formally recognized and legally accepted by the US government. May Covid-19 have mercy on us and take it to him as well! We will pray for their souls, let them not doubt that. Ah, one more fact: “the embassy” in Brasilia has some 1,400 people, perhaps a little more now, according to a State Department report (Julian Assange assures us that at the beginning of 2010 there were 71,000 worldwide). Of those 1400, there are probably about 100 who deal with visas and personal or business matters. Guess what the rest of them do?

Translation by Resumen Latinoamericano, North America Bureau