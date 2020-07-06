“We see AFRICOM as the colonization of Africa by the US,” said Tunde Osazua, of the Bllack Alliance for Peace. “Instead of working to end terrorism and stabilizing the African continent, “said Osazua, the US Military Command in Africa “actually destabilizes the continent.”
AFRICOM Enforces US Colonial Project
