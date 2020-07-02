Three Political Fronts Where Chavism Has Taken the Offensive in 2020

Misión Verdad

The popular mobilization of women and men in civic-military union and the measures of social protection and promotion are the driving forces of Chavismo. Photo: Archives

A crisis that is not only circumstantial or regional, but systemic and global, has been catalyzed by the pandemic that branches out from the geopolitical to the everyday, including the national; hence Venezuela is affected, but also driven, by tensions of all kinds, claiming the right to be and exist as a political reference.

The internal front

Trump’s emergence as president of the United States exposed some fractures in the globalist elite; one of these is the crisis of consensus between Washington and the European Union (EU). The latter has been beaten by the Trump Administration through different decisions and declarations where the magnate has made clear the subordinate role of the old continent in the face of the global concert that the United States intends to lead.

Different actors in the European conglomerate have stated that the United States’ global leadership is coming to an end; the latest was German Chancellor Angela Merkel. This happened the same week that the EU endorsed Trump’s policy against Venezuela and decided to sanction 11 Venezuelans engaged in different political activities and movements.

In response to the interference, the Venezuelan government decided to expel the EU ambassador, Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, from the country. “What a shame that 27 countries that are an economic power are on their knees to Donald Trump and his aggressive and erratic policies on Venezuela,” said President Nicolás Maduro in response to the EU’s subordination.

Josep Borrel, the EU’s chief diplomat and the visible face of the European dilemma between subordinating itself to the United States and acknowledging the loss of its global leadership, led sanctions against Venezuela that were answered. Photo: Getty

This generated reactions from the High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, who last April highlighted the end of the United States’ leadership in the world and pointed out that the balance of power was already tipping towards Asia, especially after the poor American management of the coronavirus outbreak.

On the domestic front, anti-Chávez sectors of the so-called G4 (Acción Democrática, Primero Justicia, Voluntad Popular and Un Nuevo Tiempo) are faced with the dilemma of whether to participate in political life or follow the anti-political path, which is why sectors of Acción Democrática (AD) and Primero Justicia (PJ) filed for constitutional protection, which were declared competent and admitted by the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ).

In both cases, the Judiciary appointed ad hoc boards of directors of the political parties, which allows them to be legitimized through internal processes and go to the legislative elections of December 6, convened by the new National Electoral Council (CNE).

The same TSJ appointed, as it has done on other occasions, the CNE board that previously announced the special rules for the 2021-2026 parliamentary elections through its new president Indira Alfonzo Izaguirre.

In this regard, the anti-Chávez sector under the tutelage of the United States and its satellites, which does not recognise the TSJ or the CNE, is left out of the Venezuelan political process in which elections, dialogue and political participation in daily life are ways of resolving differences in democracy.

The international judicial front

The blockade of Venezuela, led by the United States, has made more evident the fissures between the hegemonic blocks that have tried to apply tabula rasa to the world through institutions such as the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Venezuela, which has almost 10 billion dollars blocked in the United States and Europe, as well as 31 tons of gold in the United Kingdom, went to the ICC last February to denounce the U.S. government for the sanctions against its economy and demanded that the tribunal’s chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, open an investigation against Washington for crimes against humanity caused by the unilateral coercive measures, wrongly called sanctions, against the Venezuelan people.

Fatou Bensouda, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, an international entity where Venezuela has denounced the crimes against humanity committed via the U.S. blockade Photo: Palinfo

These U.S. measures have as their main victim “the Venezuelan civilian population that has died, that has suffered from disease and obstacles to obtaining food,” explained Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza. Last June, Arreaza signed a petition denouncing the unilateral coercive measures in the midst of the pandemic.

More than a tabula rasa, the United States has sought to impose the law of the jungle by not recognizing this global body, criticizing the role of the ICC, which was created in 1998 and inaugurated in 2002. Even former President George W. Bush (2001-2009) encouraged countries to avoid it and threatened those who supported it with sanctions.

Barack Obama, successor to Bush Jr., although less decisive, did not adhere to the Rome Statute in the United States either. Trump has criminalized any ICC official who investigates U.S. troops for war crimes in Afghanistan with sanctions and a ban on entry into the country.

Borrel has defended the ICC by calling the measures “unacceptable” and urging the U.S. “to reverse its position. It is widely expected that the EU will take a stand if the ICC decides to open a criminal investigation against those who are blocking and holding the assets that the Venezuelan population requires to confront the health threat of the coronavirus.

The Colombian front

These threats and opportunities have ensured that the Chavista offensive is constant and that, not without weaknesses, a transformation is under way that neutralizes the war declared by the transnational elites.

In coordination with the United States, Colombia served as a platform to besiege Venezuela, which has required forceful action on the military and social levels, even in the midst of the pandemic.

Having declared a state of national emergency, when the UN called for a global ceasefire because of the pandemic, since last March the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) has deactivated paramilitary cells of the narco-paramilitary gang Los Rastrojos from which hundreds of kilos of explosives, weapons and evidence of plans and procedures have been seized in several operations to attack military units, an airport, a passenger terminal and hospital facilities.

People from Colombia have also been arrested for evading health controls and eventually becoming vectors of Covid-19, increasing domestic contagion. Various authorities have reported that this is encouraged by Colombian security forces and paramilitary groups.

Freddy Bernal, protector of the state of Táchira, coordinates actions to neutralize health and paramilitary threats from Colombia with the FANB. Photo: Archives

The Venezuelan government is strengthening the development of the Plan de la Patria by sustaining social investment and avoiding the attacks and problems caused by the Anglo-Empire in general and the current pandemic. Even though the coercive measures have sought to harm the fight against structural poverty, a well-finished product of capitalism, Chavism is advancing in the instrumentation and deepening of effective social policies.

Specifically, it has sought to protect the population in the fight against Covid-19 through house-to-house screening and free treatment of infected patients with the humanitarian support of China, Cuba and Russia.

Food security is also sought through the deployment of Local Food and Production Councils (CLAP) and the distribution of food kits to 7 million families.

The allocation of bonuses to protect workers through the Plataforma Patria has also been maintained. On Wednesday, July 1, Maduro approved the delivery of 33,682 new pensions to provide 100% assistance to the elderly.

The state of global alarm has not stopped the onslaught of the corporatocracy that governs the United States and its satellite countries against Venezuela. In the face of the enemy’s pressure, the Venezuelan government has taken the initiative in defining new frameworks of action that allow Chavismo to maintain its momentum gained in recent times.