Colombia: “The People Confront the Continent’s Most Violent Oligarchy”

Carlos Aznarez

People marched in the southern neighborhoods of the Bogota and in the center to protest the national and local government’s management of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Johan González – Colombia Informa | Peoples Dispatch

In order to deepen the information about what has been happening in Colombia since the arrival of a large contingent of U.S. troops, we interviewed Colombian-Venezuelan Maria Fernanda Barreto, journalist, international policy analyst and member of the Network of Intellectuals and Artists in Defense of Humanity. Together we also sought a diagnosis of the current social situation, in which Uribism is intensifying illegal repression through paramilitarism.

In a moment as critical as this, how do you analyze the arrival of a significant number of American soldiers from what they usually call specialized Security Force Assistance Brigades, which in reality is an elite group of the American Army?

The analysis of this is quite complex, but in general, I will say what surprised me the most at the time the announcement was made. It must be said that it was the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá that made the announcement, not the Colombian Government. What was surprising was not the fact that an American contingent arrived in Colombia, because in reality American troops have been arriving in the country for a long time, especially since the alleged war on drugs and even more regularly since the signing of Plan Colombia. The peculiarity is that this arrival was announced, because these are usually clandestine. Therefore, it is possible that a psychological operation is behind it, or a political action that, without a doubt, is strategically aimed at Venezuela. And obviously, the participation of the United States and of this new contingent in the social and armed conflict in Colombia should not be overlooked.

When you say that it could be a psychological operation, it reminds me a lot of when John Bolton exhibited a folder in January 2019, as if by accident, where he was talking about sending 5,000 soldiers to Colombia.

Correct. I remember that, of course. And also these days, for example, on the Twitter account of the Southern Command, the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá has been posting about an exercise of its Marines at the Embassy, presumably to draw the public attention to the exercise. It is also demonstrating that they have Marines at the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá. There’ s something to analyze, but it doesn’ t mean that they are not carrying out a military task. Without a doubt it does, as they have been doing since the arrival of this contingent that they say are advisors, whose number is uncertain, because we know that this unit consists of more or less 800 armed personnel. However, they say there are 52 or 53 who are coming as advisors. Even in the area that they have knowledge of and are advising on, it is very strange that they are coming to Colombia at this time. We all know that there is an American election coming up, and it is very difficult at the moment for Donald Trump, who is experiencing popular protests unprecedented in recent history in the United States. Then, to tell us that on the geopolitical chessboard of imperialism over our America, the United States is going to seek a military resolution of the issue of the Bolivarian Revolution; if that is the case, that military resolution should take place no later than the end of September, taking into account that the first days of November are the United States elections. So, while I think that there may be a military threat, I think it is also very much a psychological operation.

We must also remember that this is happening shortly after the failure of an attempt to invade Venezuela, which ended in a big bust, but which was carried out with people coming from Colombia with US economic support, undoubtedly, and also with the participation of people like Jordan Goudreau and his Silvercorp mercenaries.

That’s right. The only thing that the United States has made clear to us in recent years, with respect to its military actions against Venezuela, is that until now it has not been willing to “confront”, as they say in Colombia, or take military action head-on. Rather, it has decided to use the Colombian state, the Colombian territory, as a beachhead for the relaunch of the Monroe Doctrine over all of our America but, in particular, as a beachhead for an aggression against Venezuela. This would be, above all, an irregular action, as was already demonstrated in the failed “Operation Gideon” and last year in the victorious Battle of the Bridges. They were betting on paramilitary contingents and private military companies, basically American, but also NATO and Israeli.

Allow me to draw you a little bit into Colombian national politics: every week there are executions by the paramilitaries, both of social leaders, popular leaders, and former combatants of the FARC. And there have also been events in the street, ESMAD repressing people in Cali and Bogotá, who were protesting. How do you see the role of Iván Duque and Uribism in the context of this whole situation where their political godfathers, in this case Donald Trump, are in serious trouble in their own country and who don’t have time to distract themselves from continuing to support their puppets?

While some U.S. geopolitics is handled by the president, let’s not forget that the U.S. is a corporate-dominated empire. It is not really a nation that exercises imperialism, but a group of corporations that have their residence in the United States. Moreover, within the U.S., there are also different interests in the dispossession of Our America, specifically in Colombia. Far from de-escalating, the genocide against social leaders is escalating, and this has to do with something that rural communities in particular have been denouncing. It is also evident in the case of Bogotá and Medellín, where the State is taking advantage of the pandemic and the quarantine to militarize and also paramilitarize Colombian territory even more. As a result, genocide is on the rise and so is social conflict. Contrary to what many people think, Colombia’s people are not asleep. They are a people who are still engaged in struggle. These massacres and, specifically, the ethnocide against the indigenous communities and the Afro-Colombians, occur precisely because the people have organized themselves and continue to confront what is undoubtedly the most violent oligarchy in our America. So in these days, as you pointed out, there have been several mobilizations and the only response from the Uribe government is repression and not dialogue. Just yesterday Uribe Velez was calling for the State to increase aerial bombings over the area where there are supposedly groups, which they now call GAO, which refers to all the paramilitary and guerrilla groups that the government already knows about. What Uribism is proposing is an escalation of violence against the Colombian people, because that violence is part of its original doctrine. In this sense, I am optimistic: firstly because the Colombian people are tired and there is a politically more conscious left, but also because the situation of the pandemic is worsening inequity. Therefore, it is also awakening the conscience of the people. I have hope that all the revolts that have been taking place in the main cities of Colombia at the end of 2019 will resume again soon, and I believe that this will be the last of Uribism. Because Uribism is increasingly besieged by public opinion and international justice, because its links with the drug trafficking it claims to combat are increasingly evident, but which is in fact the main source of its income.

How do you envision the future possibilities of dialogue with the ELN?

Well, unfortunately, I think that while Uribism is in power, what is clear is that there is no willingness for dialogue on the part of the Colombian government, which, moreover, has attempted to minimize the State into just one government. And it is for this reason that it has not only failed to comply with the agreements signed with FARC, but has frankly buried them. So, I do not really think that with the government of Iván Duque there is any possibility of dialogue with the ELN because two parties are needed for dialogue. Although the ELN’s peace delegation that continues in Havana has said several times that it is willing to hold a dialogue, the pro-Uribe government has been promoting a series of shameful actions against Cuba from the diplomatic point of view by demanding that it hand over the peace delegation. In this way, it has violated the protocols that they had signed to initiate these dialogues. So, now, for reason that we are aware of, Colombia is pursuing a foreign policy that is unprecedented, which is frankly unacceptable, even for previous right-wing governments. All the right-wing governments that Colombia has had maintained a certain level of relations with its neighbours, despite ideological differences. Even between Uribe and President Chavez, there were differences. But there was always some level of relationship. Now, all of Colombia’s foreign policy is being subordinated to the interests of the United States, which also controls the internal markets. Basically, the only thing that Colombian politics and the government offer, not only to the insurgency but above all to the Colombian people, is repression and judicialization. It never offers dialogue to find a political and negotiated solution to the armed social conflict in Colombia, which is the solution to which all of us in the Americas should aspire.