Legal Battle Begins Over Venezuelan Gold Seized by England

Two masked pedestrians pass in front of the Bank of England building during the Covid-19 outbreak in London. Photo: Toby Melville / Reuters

The Supreme Court of Justice of England will decide the fate of the Venezuelan state’s gold reserves held by the Bank of England (BOE), resources valued at nearly $2 billion dollars that are required by the government of President Nicolas Maduro to strengthen the health system in the context of the current pandemic.

The case in court began on Monday, June 22, in which representatives of the Central Bank of Venezuela and Juan Guaidó’s team are clashing over obtaining the Venezuelan resources.

The struggle over who gets the resources began last year when the British government aligned itself with the U.S. policy of recognizing Juan Guaidó, who proclaimed himself president in January 2019. Since then, the Popular Will deputy and his team have claimed the ingots illegally in the eyes of international law.

However, the legal element of the alleged interim presidency loses force if the Venezuelan gold blockade is taken into account as a process that began in 2018, after the presidential elections in which Maduro was re-elected constitutional president of Venezuela were ignored.

What are the resources for?

The lawsuit filed by the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) with the BOE proposes that of the total gold resources found in its vaults, a part, equivalent to one billion dollars, be transferred to the United Nations Development Program, so that the multilateral organization can manage the purchase of medical supplies and equipment needed to combat the novel coronavirus.

This triangular manoeuvre with the UN program is one of the many that Venezuela has had to apply in order to circumvent the economic-financial-commercial blockade by the United States, a criminal policy that in recent years has taken several turns to asphyxiate Venezuelans and thus generate an expected explosion (social and military) that will force the fall of Chavism.

The unilateral coercive measures of recent years prevent the normal development of the state in the international market, since they make it impossible to import food, medicine and other resources to sustain strategic sectors of the Venezuelan economy and society.

With each tourniquet of the U.S. government aimed at cutting off the flow of capital to Venezuela, other ways have been sought to overcome the crisis and respond to the population; a new “sanction” is imposed on each solution that is applied. In this war of attrition the most affected are the most vulnerable sectors of the domestic population.

More than 140 billion dollars in Venezuelan assets are blocked or confiscated in international banks and companies abroad.

Specifically, the BOE is holding approximately 15% of Venezuela’s gold reserves hostage.

Given this scenario, the arrival of the pandemic is a major challenge for the executive led by Nicolas Maduro and he has not ceased to exhaust options to ensure the containment of the virus. In some cases, this has meant triangulating with other allied nations, emerging companies and a great effort to bring in medicines, fuel and other indispensable supplies.

Background to the lawsuit

Since the end of last year, the Venezuelan government has been using available legal resources to recover the gold reserves held by the Bank of England.

In January last year, Sarosh Zaiwalla, BCV lawyer in London, told BBC Mundo, the president of the Venezuelan bank Calixto Ortega and the then finance minister, Simon Zerpa, travelled to London to request the return of the gold. In response to this legitimate request, the British bank’s board refused, arguing that their government recognized Juan Guaidó “as the legitimate president of Venezuela”.

Later, in February of this year, the British government turned to other nations to support Guaidó’s claim. Two months later, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned the BCV on the grounds that Maduro was using the country’s main bank to “plunder” Venezuelan assets.

According to Reuters, Zaiwalla, who was hired in February to replace another law firm, sent the BOE a letter calling for the facilitation of the sale of US$1 billion of the gold and the transfer of the amount to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which would buy the medicines and food needed for the response to Covid-19 in Venezuela, according to documents presented in court.

In view of the denial of this petition, the Venezuelan representative filed a legal suit against the Bank of England in May, arguing that they were denying the South American country its resources at a time of global emergency, a situation that in the Venezuelan case is further aggravated by the fact that it is not generating greater income as a result of the blockade.

The fact that the Venezuelan executive has turned to the UNDP, as confirmed by the multilateral organization to Reuters, is a blow to the thesis that the government of President Maduro seeks to “plunder the country’s resources”.

Because of what has been described above, there is not even the possibility that these resources are directly administered by the state; on the contrary, the main interest is that the demand for medicines and medical supplies is met.

The other actors in dispute

While President Maduro’s government is looking for ways to overcome the blockade, Guaidó and his representatives seem to be walking in the opposite direction.

Since he proclaimed himself president in January 2019, his “government action” has basically been circumscribed to the creation of parallel legal entities to those of the constitutional state of the Bolivarian Republic which, beyond the media, have no real impact on internal and external decision-making.

Apart from the support of the United States and dozens of other countries, the only explanation he has put forward since his appearance as a self-proclaimed president, there is as yet no real power reference, not even to negotiate as a political actor on equal terms with the nations that “recognize” him as a “government”.

In the case of this dispute, he appears as the other party claiming the use of the gold resources held in the Bank of England. However, he is invalid in that he does not have a state apparatus to support him in channelling any issue.

The argument presented by Guaidó’s representative, José Ignacio Hernández, is that the British government “recognizes” him and that his team should obtain the resources so that Maduro’s administration does not “plunder” them, a cruel irony because it has been the opposition party that has been embezzling funds from both the “humanitarian aid” for Venezuela so touted in recent years and from the goods and actions of Venezuelan companies abroad.

To contextualize an example, it is enough to say that the diplomatic personnel present and recognized by Great Britain is the one appointed by Nicolas Maduro’s government, a situation that shows the contradictions of the European country’s authorities.

So far, the bodies outside Venezuela involved in the management of resources are not pronouncing themselves or maintaining a neutral position. On the one hand, the Bank of England is not involved and is waiting for the court’s decision, and on the other hand, the UNDP is keeping out of what the BOE and the BCV decide.

Although the decision of who will handle the Venezuelan resources remains in the hands of the English court, it is worth noting that the freezing and unblocking of these resources corresponds to a political decision of the British government. Apparently, this court will decide whether to hand over the resources to millions of Venezuelans to contain the pandemic or maintain the mantra of recognizing Guaidó as “president” by U.S. order.