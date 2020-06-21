Statement by Cuban Medical Brigade in Gambia Against New US Aggression

The Cuban Medical Brigade in Gambia (BMC-Gambia) denounces the new desperate manoeuvre of anti-Cuban US senators against the international medical cooperation of our country.

We strongly reject the most recent threats from Washington, which consist in punishing those who do not follow the isolated and reprehensible conduct of the racist regime of President Donald Trump.

The campaign of discredit carried out by Trump and his closest henchmen against our humanitarian collaboration in the field of health is immoral and inhumane in any circumstance, as well as offensive, not only for Cuba, but for all nations.

The world is being struck by a pandemic that has claimed the lives of thousands of people. Our small island has shown solidarity in providing medical assistance to those in need.

The truth cannot be hidden: “Cuba saves lives”.

We see health as a human right; anyone who does not see it that way commits a horrendous crime against humanity.

Cuba will always stand by the world extending its hand in solidarity.

As our Commander in Chief, Fidel Castro, said:

…” We will continue to defend the ideas for which we have fought all our lives, together with the poor, the sick without doctors or medicines, the unemployed parents, the hundreds of millions of children abandoned to their fate or forced to work or prostitute themselves in order to live, the hungry, the oppressed and the exploited of the whole Earth who constitute the immense majority of humanity.

We call on the world to promote solidarity.

We also demand the cessation and definitive suspension of unjust blockades and unilateral coercive measures.

Enough! of wanting to tarnish the image of Cuban medical collaboration through the use of dirty tricks.

Put aside once and for all the pettiness and hostility.

Cuba will always be willing to send its doctors and health workers to the darkest corners of the world.

“Doctors and not Bombs.”

BMC-GAMBIA, June 21, 2020.

MinRex