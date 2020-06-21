Bolivia: Hospitals Close Due to Staff Exposure With COVID-19

The country of around 11.7 million people registered its first novel coronavirus infections on March 10, and until Sunday has reached 23,512 confirmed cases.

At least two hospitals in Bolivia closed Saturday as staff members had exposure with COVID-19 positive cases without proper protective gear and safety protocols.

“We closed the Viedma hospital because 90 people had contact with patients (who tested positive to the infections disease),” the Hospital Director Juan Jose Mendoza, told local media.

Viedma was designated to attend coronavirus cases but its closure came as the director of the Solomon Klein hospital, also in Cochabamba, resigned from their position after denouncing the health facility’s “total abandonment.”

“We do not have biosafety supplies, we have to buy everything to protect ourselves,” said one of the nurses at the Viedma hospital in Cochabamba, central Bolivia, after the facility suspended its activities Saturday.

Viedma is not the only hospital in Bolivia to shut doors due to the risk of infections of health personnel. In the capital, La Paz, four hospitals have registered cases of Covid-19 and so far, one of them closed its doors for at least one week.

Latin America has become a global epicenter for the pandemic, with countries like Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, and Chile recording high numbers of cases.

Bolivia Reaches New Infection Record as Health System Collapses

The coup-born regime has not improved health care despite having received huge resources from multilateral institutions.

Bolivia’s Health Ministry reported 977 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infections to 22,476 in a country whose death toll has reached 715 so far.

The situation is especially worrying in Santa Cruz, the most populated region of Bolivia with just over three million inhabitants, which concentrates the majority of cases (13,539) and the highest number of deaths (319).

The epidemiological situation is also worrying in Beni, where 3,773 COVID-19 cases and 171 deaths have been registered, despite the fact that this Amazon region has less than half a million inhabitants with a density of fewer than two people per square kilometer.

Their health system, however, is saturated and the Beni authorities had to declare a “state of disaster”, which allowed them to receive support from the rest of the country.

While the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez allowed municipalities to relax the quarantine from June 1, La Paz will reestablish restrictions related to physical distancing and vehicle circulation next week. This will happen in response to increases in infections.

In this context, the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) has denounced that the multimillion-dollar resources the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) gave to the Añez administration have not improved health care in this Andean country.

Many infected people are dying on hospital doors or in their homes after having pilgrimage through several saturated health centers, which cannot care for them in practice.

“Bolivia’s health crisis is already overwhelmed and the situation is dramatic. Añez’s coup-born regime boasted of having imposed a harsh and militarized quarantine… however, when it began to relax, the contagion curve took a leap,” La Izquierda Diario reported.