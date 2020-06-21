Aguila Saleh: Egypt Stands with Libya in its Fight Against Terrorism and Foreign Invasion

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chancellor Aguila Saleh, in his capacity as Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, issued a statement today on the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s comments on the necessity of a ceasefire and commitment to the Cairo Declaration and protecting Libya’s unity and Egyptian national security from armed militias and mercenaries loyal to Turkey.

“With the will and determination of the Libyans, we have built a Libyan military institution capable of eliminating these organizations and thwarting their plans that wanted to harm Egypt and Libya at the same time with the support of foreign countries, which we thought until recently we had with them ties of friendship and cooperation.” — Chancellor Aguila Saleh

STATE OF LIBYA

LIBYAN HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

STATEMENT OF THE SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

ON THE SPEECH OF THE EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT ABDEL FATTAH EL-SISI

In the name of God, the Lord of Mercy, the Giver of Mercy

The Great Libyan people,

At the outset, I would like to salute the people and leadership of Egypt. I hereby welcome and take pride in what President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, stated in response to our call before the Egyptian Parliament on the need to intervene and support our armed forces in its righteous war against terrorism and foreign invasion. I commend highly his serious stand and unremitting efforts to reach a ceasefire and his call to his Libyan brothers to stop the fighting and bloodshed and stand as one to protect their wealth by launching a political dialogue conducive to satisfactory solutions. I would also like to avail myself of this opportunity to call on the international community and the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) to operationalize the outcomes of the Berlin Conference and listen to the voice of peace and accord embedded in the Cairo Declaration. I request our great Libyan people to stand together in the face of the blatant aggression against the territories of an independent state member of the United Nations.

The Great Libyan people,

Since the outbreak of the crisis in our country, Egypt, represented by its wise leadership, has sought a political solution through intra-Libyan agreement. It has undertaken its sincere fraternal role by dealing with all parties without bias based on its concern for Libya’s safety, unity, security, and stability. Egypt has hosted discussions and meetings at various civil and military levels and has always been keen to bring the points of view of various parties closer. It has participated actively in conferences and meetings in various international capitals, especially in the Berlin Conference, which it supported its outcomes as culminated in the Cairo Declaration that includes a call for a ceasefire, activation of the political track, and inviting Libyans to sit down and negotiate to resolve the crisis. However, other countries have been fuelling fighting by smuggling weapons and mercenaries to achieve dubious colonial goals. Throughout the various stages of the Libyan crisis, Egypt has never incited hostility, fighting, and sedition, and has never acted in such a way as to deepen the division between the Libyans. It has neither violated nor disregarded the resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) regardless of their intrinsic contradictions to its convictions, including the so-called legitimacy of the expired Presidential Council, which lacks consensus and whose mandate ceased to exist.

Egypt knows the root causes of the crisis and its grave impact on its national security and the security of its citizens who the terrorist groups, militias, and armed gangs massacred in cold blood and tortured in full view of the international community without respect for their humanity. This was also in a flagrant violation of the principles of fraternity and neighborliness, and on a land that has long been the best sisterly and neighborly country.

When ISIS, al-Qaeda, and Ansar al-Sharia organizations controlled the cities of Cyrenaica (Benghazi, Derna, and Sirte), they announced publicly from their hijacked pulpits that Egypt, its people, and its army, were the target for their terrorist operations that crossed the borders to undermine Egypt’s security and safety killing civilians and soldiers more than once. These terrorist groups, militias, and armed gangs saw the geographic neighborhood between the two sisters, Libya and Egypt, as a likely corridor to conduct their wicked plans and implement their cowardly operations. However, with the will and determination of the Libyans, we have built a Libyan military institution capable of eliminating these organizations and thwarting their plans that wanted to harm Egypt and Libya at the same time with the support of foreign countries, which we thought until recently we had with them ties of friendship and cooperation.

There has been conclusive evidence of the implication of the leaders and elements of terrorist groups, which used to station in Benghazi and Derna before their liberation, and which control the territory of Tripoli today, in smuggling weapons and terrorists and carrying out operations in the Egyptian land, threatening its sovereignty and security, and undermining the safety of its people.

The Great Libyan people,

The heartfelt and courageous speech of H.E. President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, has recalled a long history of fraternity and struggle of the two brotherly peoples. One day, the colonizer decided to build a wall of barbed wire to prevent the arrival of Egyptian support to the Libyan freedom fighters and impede their movement between the two countries—but it failed to do so. Egypt has contributed to building the first Libyan army, the Senussi army, in 1940; nearly half a century later, it has contributed to building professional Libyan armed forces to defend Libya’s sovereignty, its borders, and the dignity of its people. These armed forces stand today as an impenetrable wall through their fight against the invaders and aggressors with full ability.

The Great Libyan people,

The Libyan social extension in Egypt and the constant fraternal relations over time have confirmed that we are one people in two countries: what afflicts us afflicts Egypt and vice versa. Whoever wants to cross into Egypt with the intention of assault must first annihilate a people and an army that we are proud that Egypt contributed to its establishment and supported it with all that it has in the fight against terrorists.

The Great Libyan people in the East, West and South of the country,

Your country is going through a critical juncture that requires, out of patriotism, all Libyans to unify their positions to overcome obstacles and differences and prevent shady foreign ambitions and to ward off the dangers of foreign military intervention that aims to plunder Libya’s wealth and undermine the country’s unity, security, and territorial integrity.

Long live Egypt! May Allah save Libya! Peace and blessings of God be upon you!

Chancellor Aguila Saleh Issa

Speaker of the House of Representatives

Commander-in-chief of the armed forces

Al Marsad