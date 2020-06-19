US Sanctions Mexican Companies for Their Relationship with Venezuela

Misión Verdad

Andrés Manuel López Obrador revealed a document with an alleged opposition plan to overthrow his mandate in 2022

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) blacklisted three Mexican citizens and a total of eight Mexican-registered companies linked to the oil-for-food program with Venezuela.

According to the official website of the Treasury Department, the citizens are Joaquin Leal Jimenez, Olga Maria Zepeda Esparza and Veronica Esparza Garcia, and the companies Libre Abordo and Schlager Business Group, who, from now on, are prohibited from doing business in the United States and using their assets in the American country.

Six other Mexican companies related to Libre Abordo and Schlager were also sanctioned, and two new oil tankers were included, one with a Panamanian flag and the other from Liberia.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the measure with a celebratory tone. Through his Twitter social network account, the senior official noted:

Today, the U.S. took steps to stop the Maduro regime from stealing Venezuela's oil. These sanctions target the illegitimate regime’s “oil-for-food” scheme that had no intent of providing food to the people. We stand with Venezuelans in their quest for freedom and prosperity. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 18, 2020

These new pressure measures reinforce the ongoing economic and financial siege on Venezuela, a Caribbean country fighting the Covid-19 pandemic amid blockade and embargo actions that seek to limit its health care response.

In early June, the company Libre Abordo declared bankruptcy, and in a statement to the public, reported that it suffered various pressures from U.S. authorities to cancel the oil-for-food exchange program agreed to with the Venezuelan government, even though the Mexican entity claimed to be protected by Treasury Department licenses authorizing the exchange with Venezuela for humanitarian reasons.

Libre Abordo said that the intimidation received from the United States and the fall in international oil prices pushed it into bankruptcy.

For a month now, Reuters had been reporting that the FBI was working with the U.S. Treasury Department to dismantle Mexican companies involved in the Venezuelan oil trade.

The information on this underground chase was accompanied by the threatening rhetoric of Mike Pompeo, Elliott Abrams and hawkish Mauricio Claver-Carone, aimed at inhibiting PDVSA’s relations with international oil companies.

By the end of 2019, the exchange program with Libre Abordo and Schlager Business Group had begun to operate, the purpose of which was to import food and other basic goods in exchange for crude oil.

Washington realized and quickly mobilized its intelligence apparatus in order to break the agreement, thus showing that the sanctions, far from the usual narrative of “cutting Maduro’s finances”, are designed to generate as much suffering as possible to the Venezuelan population.

After the catastrophic failure of Operation Gideon in early May, the Trump Administration redirected its actions on the international economic war chessboard. In fact, the financial blockade has become more acute in the last month, which confirms that it is the principal instrument of power to prop up Guaidó and sustain the agenda of regime change, in the absence of a coherent strategy.

An example of this was the intimidation against Iran for sending five ships loaded with fuel and chemical additives to reactivate Venezuelan refineries and thus replenish the scarce inventory of gasoline that had paralyzed the country for a month.

But these new sanctions have come in response to other international factors.

On June 15, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) told the media that he was willing to supply gasoline to Venezuela.

AMLO said:

“He has not made any request to us. In the case that he made the request and it was a humanitarian need, we would do it (…) Mexico is an independent, sovereign country, we make our own decisions and we do not interfere with the policies of other countries, it is self-determination of the peoples (…) Nobody has the right to oppress others, no hegemony can crush any country”.

These statements represent the first formal position of AMLO’s government against the sanctions applied to Venezuela, and the Trump Administration has responded with a new round of coercive measures against Mexican companies.

Officially, AMLO’s government is being pressured through economic instruments to inhibit its foreign policy independent of Washington.

On the other hand, a few hours ago Mexico’s return to the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member was confirmed, after 10 years of absence.

Mexico’s participation in the Security Council implies a notable increase in its influence in international politics and the development of an approach of dialogue and respect for national sovereignty that has broken with the complacency of previous administrations towards Washington.

In this regard, the ambassador to the United Nations, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, stated that Mexico’s position in the Security Council will ensure respect for international law, betting on dialogue as a mechanism for resolving international conflicts.

Since January of this year, Mexico assumed the pro tempore presidency of CELAC, an international organization promoted by President Hugo Chávez in 2010 with the purpose of creating a regional alternative to the moribund Organization of American States (OAS).

Venezuela, through its sectoral vice-president of Communication, Tourism and Culture, Jorge Rodríguez, attended the meeting held in Mexico in January 2020 to make the transfer of the pro tempore presidency of the multilateral organization official.

This event put into effect the distancing of AMLO’s government from the attempted coup led by Guaidó and promoted by the United States.

A few days ago, AMLO presented a document that revealed a plan by the opposition to his government, which also involved economic and media groups, with the aim of removing the current president from political power.

According to La Política Online, the basic idea is to “promote the Opposition Bloc in order to move forward in two stages: winning a majority in the Chamber of Deputies in 2021 and removing AMLO from the presidency of the Republic in 2022 by revoking his mandate”.

The parallels with the strategy of the coup leaders in Venezuela are remarkable.

Washington seems to be working on two strategies in parallel: that of the internal coup while putting pressure on AMLO in an attempt to align him with the economic and financial persecution against Venezuela.