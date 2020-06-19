America: Imperial Decadence and Biological Warfare

Stella Calloni

The great mobilizations in New York and throughout the United States began as an outburst of the African-American population in a mass racial protest after the death of George Floyd, an unemployed man who was atrociously murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, which served as the breaking point and brought into the streets thousands and thousands of young people and poor whites who number in the millions in that country in crisis.

The coronavirus pandemic laid bare to the world the decadence of the imperial power, the miseries of capitalism, leaving a majority of more than a hundred thousand human beings to die in the open within a health care system not only collapsed but also non-existent for the majority. There was no containment and between human life and the logic of usury, accumulation, excessive profit, social injustice taken to extreme limits, President Donald Trump and his team decided on the logic of death.

Floyd’s murder, filmed by eyewitness cameras, showed the slow agony of a man whose neck was being squeezed by the knee of a policeman who was holding him immobile. His face was crushed to the ground and as the victim called out in his scant remaining voice, that he could not breathe, the policeman increased the pressure on his knee, slowly suffocating him despite his pleas.

It was a murder by torture, a slow and cruel death, which unfortunately has become commonplace among these policemen, as in the occupied territories of Palestine, where the technique is commonplace in the Israeli army. Other similar events and thousands of beatings in the streets have preceded it, in a fierce display of racism, encouraged by the Trump government and its fundamentalist advisors, including several criminals against humanity, who have never been punished.

Indeed, this crime took place in the midst of the genocide of the African-American population, which together with Latinos constitutes the most vulnerable sector due to their living conditions, and their racial condition, overcrowding and poverty. Genocide because the Trump government failed to comply with the demands of the World Health Organization, or with the necessary protocols, keeping more than 30 million people excluded from any health care system…

The abandonment of thousands of sick people to their fate was denounced by doctors, who were confronted with their own tragedy of not being able to save lives, because there were no necessary supplies. In this regard, these painful denunciations by doctors were picked up by the networks of “good”, including a doctor who told how she prayed that she would not have to choose who should or should not die.

Only a fascist state decides that the weak, the disabled, the elderly, the poor, in this case African Americans, Latinos and migrants should be abandoned in these circumstances. Trump’s followers put up clearly fascist posters where some read “the weak must die but save the economy”.

Only a fascist state applies terrorism in various forms, and in this case it is the use of the COVID-19 in the implementation of biological warfare, allowing its active dissemination without any containment in the most vulnerable population areas where overcrowding is common and hunger a daily presence. From these sectors arise the millions of informal workers forced to perform the most unhealthy jobs, without any health coverage and without the necessary safeguards.

Trump’s criminal gesture was imitated by his lackeys in Latin America, such as Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, Sebastian Piñera in Chile, Jeanine Añes in Bolivia and others of his ilk, as well as those who were exposed in Europe, where the majority of governments are colonially dependent on the predatory empire and complicit in the imperial wars of the late 20th century and into the 21st.

It became evident that the destruction of the Nation States, the first great step of recolonization, led to the brutal dismantling of the structures of health, education, culture and minimum justice for the peoples, who were cast into exclusion and slowly and tortuously starved to death, suffocated by the system, with thousands on their knees and their necks crushed.

This is no longer just a symbol of racist executions, but a command to “clean up” their own territories or those of their alienated populations, which are “surplus” or “unnecessary” and only represent “an undue expense for the social welfare system”, as has been argued by international organizations, including the International Monetary Fund, at meetings that are public knowledge.

In the United States there are more than two million prisoners and more than one million are Black, almost half a million Latinos or descendants of immigrants and if we examine their sentences, we find thousands and thousands of innocent people.

Before the quarantine began in February, it was well known that the United States was in economic crisis and there were 140 million low-income people living in poverty. The pandemic was used to bring about the most violent adjustment in history and now there are 43 million unemployed.

According to analytical data over the last 50 years, the wealth gap grew to the point where the 400 richest people in the United States have more wealth than 64 percent of the poorest people and that in the richest country in the world, 2.6 million people die every year from poverty-related causes.

Meanwhile, money spent on policing, spying, population control and militarization at home and abroad has increased significantly and the current military budget is $721.5 billion, while investment in basic services has decreased.

“On June 8, the National Bureau of Economic Research — the highest academic authority on the study of the cycles of the U.S. economy — ruled that in February 2020 the United States entered into recession, for the first time since 2009. This news was spread with a vengeance: the New York Times, the AP agency and other media pointed out that this happened because of the closure of the U.S. economy due to the covid-19 pandemic, which was a lie.

“This falsehood insinuates that the problem does not lie in a structural exhaustion of the American economy, but in this fortuitous biological plague,” says Panamanian politician and academic Nils Castro.

He adds that “however, analysts usually consider the effect of two consecutive quarters of economic contraction to be a recession, which places the origins of the economic crisis in the last period of 2019, before the virus entered the scene”.

When COVID-19 arrived, a recession was imminent in the United States — and in Europe — a common theme in the international press. As never before, this crisis exposed the state of decline of the empire, but there was still much left to be done in order to continue assimilating countries, especially in Latin America and the Caribbean, which own infinite resources of all kinds, including some not yet fully explored.

If in the last decade of the 20th century, with the fall of the Soviet Union in the 1990s, the United States appeared as the only world power, its foreign policy guidelines since 1992 revived the idea of bringing its vision of “democracy” to the entire world, which in reality extended the project of colonial domination. But now that project has come to a halt with the presence of powers such as China, the Russian Federation and others that have restored balance in an uncertain world.

At the end of the 20th century, the “Monroe Doctrine” of 1823, “from (South) America to the Americans (North)” had become a geostrategic project of recolonization, to establish direct control over the entire region.

It is no longer a question of “friendly” or “close” governments, they need total dependency, under the “associate” scheme imposed on Puerto Rico or the “National Security democracies” (Colombia) which are covert dictatorships. We are seeing this in Brazil, Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay, Honduras and Ecuador. Colombia, Peru and others with similar conditions.

The Low Intensity Counterinsurgency War (LICW) is not only sustained by the occupation of territories with troops and bases, but also by economic and ideological control. The latter, by means of a psychological, media and cultural alienation war as never before, since they control all the mass media, new technologies and entertainment, turning a large part of our populations into robotic “zombie” societies that operate through the control of “minds and hearts”.

It is the most terrifying weapon of control, which kills without killing physically, like a knee in the neck of a defeated, cornered and immobilized man.

BIOLOGICAL WARFARE

The United States is managing the issue of the coronavirus as biological warfare by abandoning the vulnerable, “surplus” population in their country under a racist “genocide” scheme. For the “surplus”, minimum care was provided to the population and, as was denounced by various unofficial channels, there was a distribution of the spoils.

The use of the COVID-19 as a biological weapon, clearly observed both in the United States and in Brazil, where Bolsonaro is waiting for the coronavirus to disappear the poor, most of them black and indigenous, and in particular “to cleanse the territory of what is left of the Amazon”, threatening to exterminate the indigenous peoples. The mass media have silenced all of this.

There is no mention of migrants either. “Covid 19 spreads, like a forest fire, through the detention centers crowded with immigrants. The United States is not only endangering the lives of detained migrants but also exporting the virus to Latin America and the Caribbean through deportations. Instead of heeding the call of the FreeThemAll collective, the U.S. government has repeatedly deported people with active cases of COVID-19 to their countries of origin, which is causing the pandemic to spread further, especially in Central America and the Caribbean,” reports the group.

Most Latin American countries closed borders long ago and no commercial flights are allowed in, but governments are forced to accept flights from U.S. deportees, many of whom have COVID-19. Guatemala was sent 119 infected people on flights of deportees from the US and at one point they accounted for 20 percent of the total number of people infected. Migrants detained in the US have repeatedly denounced the terrible conditions in which they live in the detention centers that allow COVID-19 to be rapidly spread, endangering their lives. They have also been sent to Haiti, Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Jamaica and elsewhere.

In a letter to “Trans Queer Pueblo,” 29 immigrants from the La Palma Detention Center in Eloy, Arizona, USA, write “There are 120 of us in a small space and this is how the pandemic spreads most rapidly. They ask us to sleep facing each other and we share the same air. The lack of information is depressing. We don’t know anything, ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) has no response and our requests for parole are unanswered. From our hearts, we ask for help. We are human beings, we don’t want to die here, please.” (Letters collected by Trans Queer Pueblo, an LGBT immigrant organization of color)

The pandemic has turned the world upside down, and this is just a small part of the horror.