Interview with the Former President of Bolivia: “The Brazilian Ambassador Participated in the Coup Against My Government”

Felipe Yapur

After Página/12 published the series of flights made by the Bolivian presidential plane to Brazil, the former president confirmed that there is evidence of the Bolsonaro government’s participation in Jeanine Áñez’s dictatorship.

Former President Evo Morales is forceful in stating that the Brazilian embassy participated in the coup d’état that removed him from power on November 10, 2019. His statement comes after Página12 published the details of the 25 flights that the Bolivian presidential plane made the day after the coup to several cities in Brazil. Morales also maintains that this attitude from Brazil is in line with what the United States government is seeking in Latin America. However, he anticipates that MAS and its candidates will triumph in the September 6 elections.

Página12 published on Sunday a series of trips made by your country’s presidential plane, the FAB001, to Brazil the day after you were forced to resign. How do you interpret this?

I resigned to avoid bloodshed and confrontation. That was on November 10th at about 5 or 5:30 in the afternoon. And it was there, in the Tropic of Cochabamba. And my official information, confirmed and reconfirmed, is that at 6:30 Waldo Albarracín, a right-wing activist, met with the people of Carlos Mesa, Fernando Camacho, Tuto Quiroga, the Catholic Church, the ambassador of Brazil and also the ambassador of the European Union. That was one Sunday and there they said that Áñez was going to be the president. Mesa was responsible for appointing Añez. On the 11th, when I was trying to leave the tropics to go abroad, there was no president yet, although they said she was going to be, although there was no president. So, you ask me why that trip on 01 when there was no president. So, how come the Brazilian Embassy participated in the meeting on Sunday, one hour after my resignation, where they said that Áñez was going to be the president. Well, I wonder why, speaking of the Brazilian ambassador, he asks for flights to two cities in that country. How can the military simply have 001? Then, I think, and maybe I think incorrectly, that surely someone was going to bring money, a lot of money for the Armed Forces or for the police. They needed to have money available and they needed bullets, as they did the following days. And according to the information provided by you, on the days of the massacre after the coup, there were many trips to Brazil.

So the government of Brazil was effectively involved in the coup against you?

Yes, totally. And not only that day, the next day as well, there was participation by the Brazilian embassy in a meeting with Mesa, with Quiroga, with Camacho I don’t know, but those characters along with some leaders of the Catholic Church, have been actors in the coup d’etat.

You are referring to the meeting where it was decided that Áñez would be the president, which took place at the Catholic University?

Exactly, it was at that university, on the same Sunday afternoon. Monday night they confirmed it.

At that time, President Jair Bolsonaro was asked about the situation in Bolivia and he denied that there was a coup d’état.

Yes, it is one more clear proof. Despite the fact that I had won the elections in the first round, the Armed Forces sought to end my mandate. Therefore, everything that happened with the police was a coup, coup, coup. It would have been different if they had let me finish my term, which was on 22 January, but they did not want to. There is documentation that shows that I won the elections, that there was no fraud as the OAS accused.

You said that in that meeting where it was decided that the president would be Áñez, the ambassador of the European Union also participated. Did they also participate in the coup?

Their ambassador, because the next day, Monday, that same ambassador was sending messages to the MAS assembly members calling them to a dialogue table. That is absolutely proven.

What participation did the US government have? Or did Brazil work for the US?

Well, that is the American right expressed in the Lima group and the Pacific Alliance, which obeys the mandates of the United States. This alliance is the one that reactivated the policies of the Washington Consensus and the FTAA. In its founding declaration, the Alliance to the Pacific is all about privatization, privatization, privatization. That is the guideline given by the United States and where you cannot have democratic control of the country, this conspiracy, this aggression, is intervention and coup d’état. Therefore, Bolsonaro and company work for the United States.

Then President Mauricio Macri made the same kind of statements as Bolsonaro. Do you think Argentina had a similar involvement to Brazil?

I, for reasons of asylum cannot comment on the policy of the Argentine Republic, I apologize.

I understand. There was also information that at the same time that these flights were taking place, non-lethal ammunition was also being purchased from Brazil. Can there be a connection?

We have to investigate it, but I know the presidential plane very well and I do not think they brought that kind of material on board there. However, I can tell you that some officials from the Armed Forces told me that they brought silver on those flights. I understand that during the resistance to the coup they brought silver. Now, one of the trips, which took place between April 30 and May 7 where relatives of the Áñez travelled, they stayed several days, but they brought silver there, I don’t know how much, but thanks to the officer, to the patriotic military, we confirmed that they brought silver. They don’t know how much.

Are they leaking money as if they knew they would not have power much longer?

That’s right, that’s the way it is. On the other hand, last week a security and defense unit was created for the state dignitaries that is handled in a reserved and confidential manner. Look, even after it transpired that there were flights to Brazil, the staff at Casa Militar, the head of the aides, was changed.

Was there a purge?

Yes, of course! There was a purge and now that military man will surely resent it. And that’s going to come out any moment. Here the role of the Armed Forces is changing because there is no reason to create a totally reserved, secret, confidential group. So what do they want to hide? These are not reserved expenses as there were in the times of neoliberal government. But look at another fact. Last week they closed two embassies and cut three ministries, including Sports and Culture. Sports is integration and it is also health. They reduce Culture because they do not want us to recover our identity, our way of life, our experiences. Look, they want a country without history or memory. Additional funds of 100 million Bolivian pesos per year had been earmarked for Culture, but now they are allocating some 580 million bolivianos for this special military group. They do everything as required by the IMF, to have a minimum state.

What is the Áñez government doing to combat the coronavirus?

In my way of interpreting and seeing from here, maybe I am wrong, but the dictatorship of Áñez, Camacho and Carlos de Mesa has committed two profound crimes: two genocides. They killed with weapons, they have more than 35 dead by gunshot. The second: due to the lack of presence of the State during the quarantine, they kill with hunger and, during the quarantine, they have not provided equipment, respirators, nothing, nothing, nothing. And that is another genocide, an attempt on life, the de facto government of Bolivia committed a double genocide.

What is the state of the electoral process? Because of the pandemic, the May 3 elections were postponed and now there is talk of September.

Yes, the pandemic postponed the elections. There is a consensus among all the candidates, but, deep down, the line of U.S. policy is that there will be no elections. They want these to continue and they also want to close the Assembly to handle everything with decree-laws as it was handled in the dictatorships. They even want to put the previous Constitution into effect and ignore the current one. But we are confident that we will succeed. In any case, suspicious things are happening with the Armed Forces that during the last three weeks, in the city of La Paz and in El Alto, have introduced some 35 military tanks. That is very suspicious.