Nijmie Zakkiyah Dzurinko: “State Violence Has Many Fronts”

Protests are erupting in cities and towns across the US to demand justice for George Floyd and for other victims of police brutality, and calling for an end to racist police violence.

Many have pointed out that the protests are not just about these latest acts of police violence, but in response to 400 years of institutionalized oppression of Black people.

The state violence against Black people is evident in accessing to basic rights of housing, education, and healthcare.

Peoples Dispatch spoke to Nijmie Zakkiyah Dzurinko the co-founder of Put People First! PA and one of the chairs of the Pennsylvania Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.

Dzurinko also discussed the struggle for equal access to healthcare and how the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the deep structural problems in the US healthcare system.