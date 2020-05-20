21st Century Imperial Terrorism: Focus on Cuba Part II

Stella Calloni

The terrorism of the United States against Cuba, existed under the government of the dictator Fulgencio Batista, who subdued the Cuban people by means of terror and was supported by Washington and its mafias, which ended with the triumph of the Cuban Revolution at the beginning of 1959 and the escape of the accomplices or beneficiaries of that dictatorship to Miami, which made it easier for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to recruit sectors of emigrants to act in principle against the figure of the Cuban leader Fidel Castro Ruz.

In his book “La Guerra Secreta Operación ZR/Rifle” (The Secret War, Operation ZR/Rifle), Cuban General Fabián Escalante Font (Editorial Ciencias Sociales, Cuba 2006), tracks all the criminal operations and projects (643 later admitted by the CIA) of the United States to assassinate Fidel Castro between 1958 and 2000, in an investigation with abundant documentation that takes us into the labyrinths of a world – never imagined – to the matrix of terrorism that struck Cuba and continues to do so to this day.

In the report of the Church Commission, of the US Senate, created under the presidency of Senator Frank Church, who investigated in 1975 the CIA’s assassination attempts against foreign political leaders, Commander Fidel Castro is listed as the number one target of terrorist plans since the 1960s.

We will only mention some of the amazing data contained in that report, with testimonies as well as some Cuban-American terrorists, who were integrated into the US intelligence agencies, forming a series of organizations that ravaged Cuba, Latin America and various countries of the world from their base in Miami.

The report also mentions -among many other facts- the period from March to August 1960: “During the last year of the (Dwight) Eisenhower administration, the CIA studied plans with a view to undermining Castro’s charismatic sympathies, by sabotaging his speeches (…) According to information from the CIA’s Inspector General in 1967, an official from the Technical Services Division (TDS) recalled discussing a plan to spray Castro’s television studio with a chemical agent that produced effects similar to LSD. But that had been rejected as not being a reliable chemical agent…”

“During that period the TDS impregnated a box of cigars that produced a temporary disorientation, hoping to get Castro to smoke one of the cigars before he began his speech”….

He further states that “a notation in the files of the CIA’s Medical Services Operations Division indicates that on August 16, 1960, he was given a box of Castro’s favourite cigars and instructions to treat them with a lethal poison. The cigars were impregnated with a botulinum toxin so potent that a person would die simply by putting it in his mouth. The officer reported that on October 7, 1960 the cigars were ready…”

In the same way, “in August 1960, the CIA took steps to enlist members of the criminal underworld with connections to the organized gambling syndicate to help assassinate Castro, according to the CIA Inspector General’s report.

The mere reading of these plans provides us with an understanding of the world created by the CIA and other intelligence services with Cuban-American terrorists, as well as well-known members of the mafias and the serial killers used by them. They were and are true “battalions of death”, of dirty and covert wars, and of the terrorism that since then never restrained their sinister hand.

Throughout this Church Commission report there are operations that even fiction could not conceive of, delusional plans to use the most unthinkable resources to kill and destroy. From then until now, more than half a century of siege has passed over Cuba, violating international and humanitarian law with absolute impunity.

The outsourcing of the war is not really such, since the mercenary companies that are now euphemistically called “contractors” actually belong to the intelligence services of the United States, Great Britain, Israel and others, and are under the direction of former “special” officers of these countries.

The mercenary “companies”–some of which are listed as private security agencies–were created to use fewer of their own troops and to disguise the presence of the U.S. and its partners in terrorist actions.

This was witnessed in Nicaragua, in the covert war against the Sandinistas in the 80s, in Libya (2011), Syria (2012), in Playa Giron, Cuba (1961) in La Guaira, Chuao and other places in Venezuela (2020) with the attempt of invasion or infiltration in the territory of last May 3rd, where they were defeated and detained by the government, the people and their armed forces.

As for the use of mercenaries, such as Alazo Baró who arrived at the Cuban embassy carrying an AK-47 rifle, 32 shell casings which left the same number of bullet holes proving that he was well aware that he had gone there to attack and kill, as pointed out by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez.

Just so as not to forget in this long history of the Cuban siege, one of the most brutal attacks against that country took place on October 6, 1976, when a Cuban airline plane was blown up in midair, killing 73 people shortly after taking off from Barbados Airport and which was considered the worst attack in the “Western Hemisphere” at the time.

The same people from the Cuban-American mercenary network used by the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) acted in this case, which took place within the framework of Operation Condor, which coordinated military dictatorships of the Southern Hemisphere, in which terrorists Luis Posadas Carriles and Orlando Bosch actively participated.

Posadas Carriles was in Venezuela, “working” in the Directorate of Intelligence and Prevention Services (DISIP) of that country, where Orlando Bosch, one of the advisors to former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet in Operation Condor, was constantly travelling.

Both designed the plan by hiring -as they always do- a Venezuelan photographer named Hernán Ricardo and his cousin Fredy Lugo, who were paid $25,000 to “do the job” -both also linked to the CIA- with whom they had their last meeting on the night of October 5, 1976 in Caracas to fly to Trinidad and Tobago, where the next day they took the CU-455 flight back to their country, along with the fencing team of young Cubans who had successfully participated in the Central American Games, another group of young Guyanese who were to study at the University of Cuba, and a cultural delegation from the Democratic Republic of Korea.

Ricardo and Lugo made their way down to Barbados where they stayed, but left their deadly cargo hidden on the plane, which took off around noon and only eight minutes later explosions were heard. In desperation, the captain requested to land but the plane collapsed over the sea, killing all passengers and crew.

According to the investigations Ricardo and Lugo had taken a taxi to the United States Embassy in Barbados. In her book “We put the bomb… so what?”, by Venezuelan journalist Alicia Herrera, the chilling details of this event are presented, which is remembered every year by the Cuban people.

It is important to recall these facts in the context of this new scenario, because this attack is a symbol of the terrorism that Cuba has endured since the 1960s without justice. The messengers of death of the Cuban counterrevolutionary organizations continue to live or die as “heroes” in the United States, the matrix of terror.

Also symbolic of economic terrorism is the blockade that was imposed as a siege of war to defeat the people of Cuba through hunger. The damage caused by this blockade is multiple with thousands of victims, in addition to condemning that country to isolation.

The application of the blockade in these 60 years, taking into account the depreciation of gold in the international market and of the dollar against the value of gold, amounts to 3.226 billion dollars and with the new losses between April and March of last year it reached 4.343,6 million dollars.

During the period under study, under the government of Donald Trump, “the blockade policy has been intensified and continues to be applied with all rigour”, says Minister Rodríguez Parrilla, since the new sanctions “have caused a significant decrease in visits from the US, and have generated greater obstacles to economic and commercial relations between Cuban companies and potential partners in the US and third countries”, he adds.

Also, and as stated in the Cuban government’s reports, the permanent persecution of Cuban financial transactions and banking and credit operations with Cuba on a global scale has intensified “causing serious damage to the country’s economy, particularly to the commercial activities of national companies and banks in their links with international banks”.

The Foreign Minister added that “the intensification of the blockade against Cuba has been accompanied by aggressive, threatening, disrespectful rhetoric and the imposition of conditions from the highest levels of the US government, which generates greater mistrust and uncertainty (…) This policy of economic aggression, together with the promotion of internal subversion, corroborates the US government’s objective of destroying the economic, political and social system freely chosen by the Cuban people”.

It is impossible to list all the damages, some irreversible, such as the deaths caused by the blockade, which has been rejected by the majority of countries in the world for 27 years and is increasingly so, with the vote in favour of the continuation of the war siege by the USA and Israel.

The measures taken by the Donald Trump administration and its advisors, such as Florida representative Marcos Rubio and the sinister Cuban lobby, or by advice from Elliot Abrams, who was brought back to power from the darkness in which he had disappeared, since he was accused of crimes against humanity in Central America in the 1980s, are trying to suffocate Cuba with increasing violence.

This is compounded by the renewed threat of the empire’s terrorism without borders, which will never comprehend the spirit that encourages the Cuban people’s eternal heroic and revolutionary resistance, which has managed to overcome the isolation due to their dignity and solidarity, which the whole world recognizes these days as never before.