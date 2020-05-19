“We Are Hungry”: The Harsh Reality of Chile

Rudy Lopez Gonzalez

There are words that shake the deepest part of our being: injustice, inequality, segregation, domination, exclusion, among many others. But there is one that twists the human fiber, which affects everything from the reasonable to the most instinctive in life; hunger.

Nearly 820 million people in the world suffer from hunger. However, we know little, we tend to see it as a distant statistic from the comfort of our realities; as something that belongs to distant places. But sometimes it hits us head on. That happened last Monday, May 18, in Santiago, Chile, the first working day of the total quarantine decreed by the government of Sebastián Piñera, in response to the explosive increase of Covid-19 cases.

The hunger protest in El Bosque demonstrated, once again, how neoliberalism is based on inequality, injustice, exclusion and segregation of the poorest sectors of society.

Until a few months ago, including all the days of social upheaval after October 18, 2019, it was almost unthinkable to associate hunger with Chilean reality. The country that prided itself on having a high human development index, experienced the first hunger protests since the end of the dictatorship.

Let no one say, however, that this was not to be expected.

Chile is currently a country with a huge inequality gap. In fact, it has the second largest income gap between the richest 10 percent and the poorest 10 percent of the population in the OECD. In addition, the level of concentration of wealth is qualitatively higher than that of the countries with which it shares borders.

It was OECD itself who, in a 2018 economic study, made it clear that although social spending had increased, inequality remained high. In view of this, the same report recommended increasing public spending in order to reduce inequality. Clearly, this was not what happened and it occurred in the worst context; a pandemic.

As soon as the quarantine began in Santiago, the economic damage it would cause was already known. Faced with this situation, the government opted to create a law known as the Employment Protection Act. The aforementioned legislation allows the employer to suspend its workers with the “benefit” that their salaries will be paid from their census insurance (it is necessary to clarify that in Chile, unemployment insurance is a personal saving, it is not a state benefit nor does it have employer contributions).

The law was aimed especially at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), but it was soon used by large firms, such as retail companies, to suspend a large number of their employees.

Given the acute context of the quarantine, it is estimated that around 300,000 workers have been dismissed and approximately 786,000 have had their contracts suspended. Although, as I explained, they can make use of censorship insurance, the reality is that most Chileans do not have large savings in this and the monthly amounts are not enough to pay the very high cost of living in Chile, not to mention the payment of debts.

However, the government did apply certain bonds in an attempt to mitigate this. But the problem remains. One of the benefits it proposed is the Emergency Family Income (IFE), which would provide 65,000 Chilean pesos (approximately US$ 79) for each family member. For a family of four, this would mean an income of 260,000 pesos, well below the amount considered as the extreme poverty line for a family with the same number of members; 322,344 pesos, as explained by the Chilean Economic Policy Observatory. It is necessary to clarify that this bonus has not yet been collected.

The community of El Bosque (one of the poorest in southern Santiago) was the epicenter of the protests. The town of just over 160,000 people had been in quarantine since Thursday, April 16, receiving a meager income, or worse; no income at all. The commune is part of an area with high levels of overcrowding, low income and, in addition, one with the highest rate of contagion by Covid-19 with respect to its population.

The panorama is similar in neighbouring communities such as La Cisterna, San Ramón, La Granja, Pedro Aguirre Cerda and Lo Espejo. These municipalities also filed institutional complaints about the lack of testing in their health centers.

As an institution, the municipality of El Bosque considered the actions of the Piñera administration insufficient in terms of the social effects of the pandemic. In a statement, the municipality urged the national government “not to continue to burden the municipalities with economic responsibility that we cannot cover, our budget is affected by this pandemic”.

In the evening, despite the curfew, many localities took to the streets to protest. This time it was not only the southern sector, but also the northern sector in the town of La Pincoya and Recoleta, in Pudahuel (western sector), in Villa Francia, as well as the route that connects Santiago with the port of San Antonio. Barricades and “cacerolazos” (pots and pans protest) were seen in all the towns.

The Government decided to confront the protests with harsh repression instead of meeting the demands. Senator Jacqueline van Rysselberghe, a member of the far-right Independent Democratic Union (UDI) party, caused a stir by calling for the Government to take legal action against the protesters.

More than 50 years ago, Violeta Parra wrote the song “The Letter” in which one of her verses says “the hungry ask for bread; lead is given to them by the militia”. It seems that Chile has not advanced to more than four decades of democratic governments. Social justice is a clamor of yesterday and today.

The statement that marked the beginning of the quarantine, in mid-May, was that of a resident of the municipality of El Bosque who categorically said: we are hungry.