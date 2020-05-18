Turkish Intervention in Libya and International Silence

Turkey has officially, publicly intervened militarily in Libya through air, sea, and ground forces (officers, soldiers and mercenaries numbering over ten thousand, according to the latest statistics announced).

Uqba ibn Nafi` Air Force Base in the Al-Watiyah region near the Libyan western border was one of five American training bases closed after the Al-Fateh Revolution in 1970, and was developed within a system of bases and airports distributed throughout the country.

The Libyan Arab Armed Forces withdrew from it after being subjected to continuous air and sea shelling for a month, which left dozens of martyrs. From a tactical standpoint, it does not mean much. But for the armed forces in Tripoli, it constitutes a victory that the Skhirat government wanted to invest in to raise the collapsed morale of the militias. The most important message from this event is the world’s silence about the unfortunate Turkish intervention in Libya, an intervention that not only threatens Libya and its stability, but is directed against Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and all Arab countries.

The Battle of Tripoli is the decisive battle for the international Brotherhood to remain in Libya and Tunisia, to spread in Algeria and Morocco, and to re-threaten Egypt, and for this reason it is mobilizing its supporters to put their forces together to maintain their presence in Tripoli.

Another message is directed towards the simple and foolish people who were deluded into believing that the battle to liberate Tripoli is a battle for power, an attack from the east on the west or a tribal conflict, so that they may regain their awareness and perceive the truth of the battle being between the Libyan people and their national forces led by the armed forces and their enemies from the Brotherhood and the colonial states supporting them.

Glory to the homeland.



Dr. Mustafa Al-Zaidi