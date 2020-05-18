Read to Believe!

Jorge Arreaza Monserrat This time of pandemic has taught us that people and rulers of different countries are capable of everything: the best and the worst. On the one hand, there is no doubt about the commitment and understanding of the vast majority of the world’s population who have made the preservation of humanity their top priority, taking profound measures to protect and distance themselves from society. On the other hand, we observe the dogmatic and thoughtless whim of those who are only concerned with the “health of the market”, endangering the well-being of every human being on Earth.

Voices are beginning to be heard all over the planet that point to something that has always been obvious: the market has no mechanisms or arguments to deal with the problems that affect the basic principles of humanity, such as health, food, education and housing. In the midst of this struggle against the trail of death left by Covid-19, capitalism has no capacity to respond to offer people security and care, or even guarantees for life. Numerous analyses, with valid arguments, point to the urgent need to rethink the world and life in society.

Neoliberal dogmatism, far from pausing to reflect on the evidence presented daily through the terrible statistics and each life story around this disease, reacts inopportunely against the voices of human consciousness. With anachronistic and bipolar thoughts, they seek to revive a McCarthyist and Manichaean debate, leaving aside the rational possibility of seeking solutions.

The Slovenian thinker Slavoj Zizek is an intellectual of these times, who is far from orthodox doctrinal postulates and in his work usually engages in dialogue with the culture and political dynamics of his own time. We can agree and disagree with his analysis and criticism of various anti-capitalist processes. However, we recognize his contributions to the debate and the necessary reflection.

Recently Zizek published a book on the current world situation called Pandemic! Covid-19 Shakes the World, in which he discusses the global dynamics, the development of the virus, the approach of the various states, the repercussions on society and the individual themselves.

Zizek combines classic and contemporary philosophical thought, goes through the popular anecdotes, utilizes the information sources and makes use of cinematographic metaphors to propose what will finally be the world after the coronavirus: a world with much more solidarity, where each state will have the strength to confront the threat according to its own strategies, but where solidarity among peoples and countries could also become a fundamental principle to achieve the salvation of the species and the planet.

But we arrived at Zizek’s interpretation indirectly. after coming across an intemperate and opportunistic pamphlet, full of platitudes, typical of other historical times and other latitudes, authored by the orthodox chancellor of Jair Bolsonaro’s government, Ernesto Araújo, we headed to the source.

This controversial minister is one of the great defenders of the thesis according to which the market should be responsible for diminishing the impact of the pandemic in his country and in the world. Paradoxically, Brazil is becoming the center of the exponential expansion of the disease in Our America. Araújo’s elementary writing, in spite of his academic uplifting, lacks analytical and methodological rigor. He titled it “The ‘Comunavirus’ Has Arrived” (Chegou o Comunavírus), in clear reference to that Monroist-Macarthyist propaganda reminiscence of the sixties and seventies, times when fear was instilled by claiming that “the guerrilla and communist virus” had arrived in Latin America.

Throughout the text, this minister, who has little respect in Itamaraty itself, uses decontextualized phrases and distorts the real meaning of Zizek’s original essay. Araújo provides a Manichean, manipulative sketch of the failed system he defends, expressing a clear disdain for humanity and, even more serious given his investiture, for the multilateral system and the mechanisms agreed upon by the countries of the world to jointly address global threats and problems. Let us look at some elements presented in this article.

Araújo’s central argument is that, according to Zizek, globalization is a strategy subsequent to socialism to try to impose a totalitarian system that strives for the disappearance of the state. In his approach he points out:

“Zizek reveals what Marxists have hidden for thirty years: globalism replaces socialism as a preparatory stage for communism. The coronavirus pandemic represents, for him, an immense opportunity to build a world order without nations and without freedom”.

Now it turns out that, according to Araújo, globalization is a communist strategy, as is the disappearance of the strength of the state as the fundamental structure for national organization.

For this gentleman, globalization is not governed by an economic-financial apparatus that determines the development of the internal and external dynamics of national states. According to Araújo, globalization and the cartelization of information that categorizes and accuses, judges and vilifies entire governments and peoples, is a preparatory strategy for communism. For this preclarified diplomat, the threat to the freedom of states is based on a communist globalizing idea.

But this argument only prepares the most dangerous attack on his “Trojan horse” of neoliberal ideology, which is becoming increasingly evident in the framework of an increasingly multipolar world. It tries to build a common sense (Gramsci) that points to the need to deregulate the entire institutional scaffolding, not only within nations (a neoliberal principle par excellence), but also within the international multilateral institutions that allow for the coexistence and healthy cooperation among nations. That is why it appeals to the book of the Slovenian thinker to develop its true agenda and its precise objective: the discredit of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Just when the world most needs multilateral mechanisms that can coordinate the efforts of all international actors, based on the necessary specialized and technical rigor, Araújo’s article points out once again:

“The value of the WHO at this time for the cause of denationalization, one of the assumptions of communism, is not lost on Zizek, of course. Transferring national powers to the WHO, with the pretext (never proven!) that a centralized international body is more efficient in dealing with problems, than countries acting individually, is only the first step in building communist planetary solidarity”.

Read to believe! In the same vein, with enormous cynicism, the chancellor is lining up his batteries against UNESCO, describing it as a great instrument for the ideologization of a new communist world, which only inhabits the turbulent minds of the author and his co-religionists.

But it never speaks of the systematic control and subjection of the dictatorship by other bodies such as the International Monetary Fund, which, for example, denied the support requested by the Venezuelan state to confront COVID-19 solely for ideological reasons. Just when Donald Trump suspends the contributions to the WHO -an unavoidable commitment of the member states- and dedicates himself to attack and discredit it, Mr. Araújo alleges that the WHO would serve as a spearhead for the establishment of planetary communism.

In contrast, a few days ago, the brother chancellor of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, warned about the undue politicization around WHO in times of pandemic, pointing out, moreover, that these could be defensive reactions that originated in the negligence of some countries in the face of the pandemic:

“We do not want this aspiration to join forces [against the pandemic] to be politicized, I see signs of such politicization in the attacks on the WHO. (…) These attacks, in my opinion, reflect the desire to justify certain actions that proved to be too late, too insufficient”.

It is therefore appropriate, out of mere rigour and commitment to knowledge and truth, to review Zizek’s reflections so that an agency such as the WHO has greater executive capacity, in exceptional times such as the one we are living in. Let us see the context in which the philosopher speaks:

“Years ago, Fredric Jameson called attention to the utopian potential in films about a cosmic catastrophe (an asteroid that threatens life on Earth, or a virus that kills humanity). Such a global threat gives rise to global solidarity, our small differences become insignificant, we all work together to find a solution, and here we are today, in real life. It is not a matter of sadly enjoying widespread suffering to the extent that it helps our cause; on the contrary, it is a matter of reflecting on the sad fact that we need a catastrophe that would make us capable of rethinking the basic features of the society in which we live”.

The first uncertain model of such global coordination is the World Health Organization, from which we do not receive the usual bureaucratic hype, but precise warnings proclaimed without panic. These organizations should be given more executive power. Bernie Sanders is mocked by skeptics for his advocacy of universal health care in the United States – wouldn’t the lesson of the coronavirus epidemic be that some kind of GLOBAL health care network needs to be started? (…) And it is not only viral threats, but there are other catastrophes on the horizon or already occurring: droughts, heat waves, massive storms, etc. In all these cases, the response is not panic but hard and urgent work to establish some form of efficient global coordination.

We see that in the author’s proposals there is no argument that undermines the sovereignty of countries. It is a question of seeking the greatest global effectiveness in problems that are obviously global. No one today can feel safe from the pandemic within their own borders, if their neighbours bring a new viral time bomb to their doorstep.

Without going too far, Venezuela, under the leadership of President Nicolas Maduro, has managed to successfully control the disease. However, we cannot be complacent while in countries like Colombia and Brazil the growth of contagion threatens the health of our people. That is why the Bolivarian Government has tried in every way to coordinate policies and joint actions with its neighbours. Efforts that have had little and relative success, since the governments of Jair Bolsonaro and Iván Duque have not only behaved erratically in the face of the coronavirus, but have also shown themselves to be arrogant and reticent when it comes to establishing communications and strategies with the Venezuelan authorities.

Once again, the rationale, like that of the Monetary Fund, is strictly political and geopolitical: their northern chief reprimands them if they engage in appropriate coordination with Venezuela to protect their peoples.

There are many elements that Araújo takes partially and conveniently from Zizek’s extensive text. Among other things, the Slovenian thinker provides a lengthy analysis of the new forms of work in the contemporary economic system. To this end, he establishes a dialogue with some proposals made by the South Korean philosopher Byung-Chul Han.

In the complexity of Zizek’s proposal the new categories and classes of workers are established in a world less simple than the one that existed during the industrial revolution, which is when the categories of classic Marxism were produced. But Araújo only takes the concepts and words that interest him to reach a simple but tendentious conclusion at the end of his article:

“Under the pretext of the pandemic, the new communism tries to build a world without nations, without freedom, without spirit, led by a central agency of ‘solidarity’ in charge of monitoring and punishing. A permanent global state of exception, which transforms the world into a major concentration camp”.

In other words, for Araújo, Zizek proposes the establishment of a fascist communism that will sweep away the nation-state and turn the world into a huge concentration camp in the purest Nazi style. But let’s go to the original source and contrast it with rationality. Zizek says:

“It is not a vision of a bright future, but rather of a ‘communism of disaster’ as an antidote to disaster capitalism. The state must not only take a much more active role, organizing the production of urgently needed things like masks, test equipment and respirators, commandeering hotels and other resorts, ensuring the minimum survival of all the newly unemployed, and so on, doing all this by abandoning the mechanisms of the market. (…) And, at the opposite end of the scale, some form of effective international cooperation will have to be organized to produce and share resources. If states simply isolate themselves, wars will break out. This is what I mean when I talk about ‘communism’, and I see no alternative but a new barbarism”.

It is far from the totalitarian signals that Araújo invents. Zizek reaches this conclusion after pointing out that even two of the most recalcitrant leaders of world neoliberalism, Donald Trump and Boris Johnson, have taken decisions that deviate from the doctrinal postulates of market control: the president of the United States announced the possibility of intervening and taking control of private companies to ensure the national good; in addition, he considered giving a thousand dollar stipend to each family in his country.

For his part, the British Prime Minister – on 24 March this year – established the temporary nationalization of the railways. Thus, the philosopher points out that: “It is not a utopian communist vision, it is a communism imposed by the needs of mere survival”.

Slavoj Zizek’s text puts into perspective many elements of reflection that are indispensable in the complex society of this time, in which, without a doubt, many challenges are collective, global. But it also points to a latent and necessary possibility.

It is essential that world leadership can take advantage of this moment to strengthen the principles of multilateralism, coordination for the benefit of all. That is the moral that characterizes the text of the Slovenian philosopher. The national state must be central in the new scheme that emerges in the wake of the pandemic, as must multilateral cooperation in the face of common problems and challenges.

In this sense, it is fundamental that political-ideological persecutions against the people cease, that financial blockades and coercive measures that severely affect the capacity to face this deadly virus or any other social challenge more efficiently cease. As Zizek points out at the beginning of his book: “We are all in the same boat”. There is no chance of surviving the pandemic if we do not rescue the fundamental principles of human beings: recognition of others and solidarity.

With humility, but with conscience and morality, we suggest to our Brazilian counterpart with the airs and graces of a neoliberal intellectual to support his theses with a reliable method and preferably based on authors who reinforce his supremacist thinking. This type of supposed critical analysis, which is based on distortion, half-truth, lies and partial or tendentious reading, cannot be validated.

Because of the characteristics of your article and your conclusions drawn from it, it is very likely that you only read (out of convenience or laziness) some of the titles and subtitles of Zizek’s text. We will debate ideas, without fear, without half-measures, on a reliable basis and with professional rigour. This is the defining moment of truth.

Attacking the WHO at this time is an aberration in itself. On the contrary, there are millions of us who acknowledge the sincere efforts of its scientists and workers. We in Venezuela are not exaggerating when we join the voices that propose to nominate the WHO and its director, Dr. Tedros Adhanom, as worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020. Their dedication and courage in relying on collective decisions, exchange of experiences, scientific and political coordination in such complex circumstances would be deservedly acknowledged.

Summarizing, I would like to commit myself to the true vaccine for all the evils of the system: solidarity.

We remember again the chorus of that beautiful theme of claim and hope of our father cantor Ali Primera: “Help them, help them, make humanity human”.

Translation by Internationalist 360°