How Does the COVID19 Pandemic Impact on Indigenous Peoples?

Ollantay Itzamná

Indigenous woman. Brazil. During a funeral of an indigenous chief victim of covid19. REUTERS

In most of the bicentennial states of Abya Yala, the declaration of “mandatory” confinement, including the use of force, has been in force for more than two months. And the impacts on indigenous peoples are growing.

The national and transnational companies have not stopped their activities, they have only reduced staff and hours. In many cases, they have shifted to predatory teleworking for labour rights. In this sense, the pandemic will further contribute to the immoral socio-economic inequalities already known in Abya Yala.

In the cities, the popular sectors bear the brunt of the incalculable consequences of the pandemic. In particular, unemployed, underemployed and/or self-employed families. In several states, governments are “implementing” economic aid to “assist” these families at the expense of millions in public debt.

The vast majority of indigenous communities and peoples in rural areas have been living in “eternal confinement” for centuries. No state, no rights. Much less labour rights because hardly any indigenous people receive a regular salary in rural areas.

We produce food for self-consumption and to feed the cities, but with almost no state support, no roads, no market, no banks. We even cultivate and transport the food by animal transport.

How does the pandemic and its impacts affect us?

Indigenous woman. Guna Yala. Panama. @inau_perez

Discrimination/punishment of the indigenous producer. During the confinement, food and service companies are authorized to move throughout national territory. However, indigenous and peasant farmers cannot move their products to the markets because the “curfew” prevents us from doing so. The protocol of the transport permits is designed for companies, not for peasant production or family agriculture.

Health and “economic assistance” policies are racist. In countries like Guatemala, the requirement to collect “bonuses” is to present a receipt for electricity consumption or have a bank account. And many indigenous families do not have these requirements. In other cases, vouchers are only issued in urban areas. How can you go out and collect vouchers when public transportation is prohibited?

In health matters, how do we leave the communities for the cities to contend with other patients if motorized transportation is not allowed?

Persistent corporate invasions into indigenous territories. Confinement not only limits our freedom of movement, but also prohibits us from holding community assemblies, exercising our right to protest… Meanwhile, extractive companies continue to plunder our territories, in many cases assassinating our defenders. Colombia, Peru… are clear examples of the collusion between the pandemic and the violent plundering of the territories.

Violent violation of the right to self-determination/self-protection of the peoples. Creole states allow the “self-confinement” of communities only if it does not affect the activities of large companies. Otherwise, they violently repress any measure or act of territorial control undertaken by the peoples.

An example of this is Sololá, Guatemala, where indigenous peoples, faced with the free passage of commercial companies and the prohibition of the transfer of peasant agricultural products, decided to completely shut down the companies… the central government responded with police repression.

It stimulates indigenous territorial control. For many indigenous communities and peoples, the announcement of the pandemic forced us to exercise part of our collective right to self-determination in our territories.

Several indigenous communities decided to control/close the entrance to their territories to avoid infection, even before the order of “isolation ” from the republics. And it is this borderline measure that is “preventing” the arrival or spread of COVID19 among indigenous peoples, in the face of the racist indifference of creole states.

Indigenous authority in the territories is strengthened. The territorial containment caused by the pandemic, in many cases, stimulated legitimate indigenous organizations/structures to exercise authority in the territory, with greater legitimacy than at other times. It is impressive to see the exercise of indigenous authority, even over public officials and/or companies, in the case of the Rondas Campesinas in Peru, or the indigenous mayors’ offices in Guatemala.

Encourages, makes visible the solidarity/transaction between and within communities. While the companies, in their economic logic, destroy/burn their production surpluses, or in the best of cases speculate with them, in these times of pandemic, indigenous people and peasants in Bolivia, Guatemala, Ecuador… distribute, donate, to needy families part of their agricultural production. In these times of pandemic, with hope we see glimmers not only of solidarity, but also of reciprocity and exchange of products in indigenous and peasant territories, as is the case in Chimborazo, Ecuador.