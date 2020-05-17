Seven Years of Mercenary Operations Against Venezuela: A Record of All Plans Dismantled

Misión Verdad

Eight new Operation Gideon terrorists were captured during Operación Negro Primero in Petaquirito, La Guaira state. Photo: Twitter

With the inauguration of Nicolás Maduro as president of Venezuela, an era of destabilization began that is unprecedented in our contemporary history, with internal and external actors propagating an irregular conflict of a terrorist and unconventional nature, that has had as its objective the change of government and the assassination of the main leaders of Chavism. There have been numerous acts of political violence unleashed by the anti-Chávez elites, specifically links with military operations, mercenaries and assassination attempts. That is why we present here, in chronological order, facts related to the attempts of the local and transnational opposition to undermine the Bolivarian Republic for the benefit of a continued coup agenda.

10 June 2013

Nine paramilitaries were captured in Coloncito (Táchira) and in Guanare (Portuguesa), members of Los Rastrojos, related to Colombian paramilitary commander José María Barrera, alias “Chepe Barrera”, armed with assault rifles, grenades and pistols. Authorities found a black box intended to be used for a false positive in a plane crash.

The captured paramilitaries reportedly said a third group was in the capital city with sniper weapons, their whereabouts unknown. They had planned to move to the state capital, where they would be assigned a mission to complete in Caracas: to assassinate President Maduro, according to SEBIN.

March 25, 2014

A group of Military Aviation generals were captured, with direct links to opposition sectors. They themselves said that this week was decisive. They were preparing a planned military uprising, denounced by lower-ranking officers.

These were the officers: Brigadier General (Av) José Daniel Machillanda Díaz; Major General (AV) Oswaldo Hernández Sánchez; and Brigadier General Carlos Alberto Millán Yaguaracuto.

Later, Captain (r) Juan Carlos Nieto Quintero (who appears with Jordan Goudreau in a video on Sunday 5/3/2020, awarding himself the “Operation Gideon”), of the GNB, was captured in early April. He was arrested by officials of the General Directorate of Military Intelligence (DGCIM) and was accused of instigating rebellion.

12 February 2015

The Venezuelan authorities dismantled an attempted coup d’état, the so-called “Golpe Azul ” or ” Operation Jericho “. The plan consisted of attacking a Tucano plane and the Miraflores Palace, or anywhere the President would participate, including in the commemorative events convened for Youth Day.

Nicolás Maduro reported that it was planned by a group of Venezuelan military aviation officers and the U.S. government. He also gave details about a young Venezuelan (unidentified), who authorities were following up on since he was involved in the operation, for which he received a payment in dollars. He explained that the young man told another of the officers involved about his arrest, and thus the plan was aborted.

Tucano plane of the Venezuelan Military Aviation. Photo: FANB

12-13 February 2016

During those days a plan was dismantled in which five military and three civilians were operationally involved: José Gregorio Delgado, Ruperto Chiquinquirá Sánchez, Juan Carlos Nieto Quintero, César Orta Santamaría, Víctor José Ascanio, Nery Adolfo Córdoba, Andrés Thompson Martínez, Laided Salazar and José Acacio Moreno, respectively.

The idea was to attack strategic points of state institutions by air; it included operations against civilians as well. It was an attempted military coup under the shock doctrine.

The capture of Antonio Ledezma was the result of this plan, which was monitored by the DGCIM and the Militia.

First quarter of 2017

The “Operación Espada de Dios” had among its main members Ángel Vivas and Raúl Baduel, former Brigadier General and former General of the FANB respectively, who had recruited subordinate officers in order to carry out an assassination against President Maduro.

The state managed to capture several members belonging to this operation, all of them accused of subversion; however, at the end of that year some of them escaped from the Ramo Verde prison (Miranda). The tracking of an infiltrator was key to the dismantling of the plan.

April 2017

Operación Escudo Zamorano

Eduardo Ventacourt and Johan Peña, former DISIP officials, along with Colonel (r) Zomacal Hernández, were to execute “Operación Escudo Zamorano”. The latter had 32 kilos of C4 explosives and other confiscated weapons that would have been used in a coup plan.

Among the planners were politicians Roberto Enriquez, Oswaldo Alvarez Paz (both COPEI) and Julio Borges (Primero Justicia), who were directly involved in instigating certain FANB officials to insurrection.

June 27, 2017

Former police officer Oscar Perez of the Scientific Criminal Investigation Corps (CICPC) hijacked a helicopter, flew over several sites in Caracas, and shot at and attempted to attack different Venezuelan state institutions, including the Supreme Court building.

Óscar Pérez made an attempt on the lives of those in the buildings of the institutions he shot at, including children. Photo: Christian Veron / Reuters

6 August 2017

That day, a military skirmish took place at Fort Paramacay (Carabobo): the so-called “Operación David”, in which there was a theft of weapons and calls for insurrection in conjunction with other non-military operatives, led by Juan Caguaripano from the 41st Armored Brigade in Valencia. He was neutralized by the FANB, who captured most of the members.

The few involved in the attempt who managed to escape took with them the following weaponry: 500 AK-103 rifles and 500 magazines for this type of rifle; 50 multiple 40 mm grenade launchers; 140 40 mm grenades; 80 bayonets, 60 pistols. This weaponry was placed in a Toyota vehicle with military plates and taken from the corresponding military installation.

18 December 2017

As part of “Operación Génesis”, a group of mercenaries, paramilitaries and former state security officials, led by Oscar Pérez, assaulted a GNB post in Laguneta de la Montaña (Miranda), where they stole 26 assault rifles and ammunition.

In a video, Perez appeared during the operation in which a handful of subjects dressed in military counter-intelligence clothing (DGCIM) assaulted the GNB post.

In the operation, the fake DGCIM agents also took 26 Kalashnikov brand AK-103 rifles; 3 9 mm pistols; 108 AK-103 magazines; 3 pistol magazines; 3,240 AK-103 rifle ammunition and 67 9 mm ammunition, according to press reports.

15 January 2018

The DGCIM traced the location of Oscar Pérez’s terrorist cell in El Junquito (Caracas). Following the work of the security and intelligence corps, with the deployment of several brigades and officials from CONAS, SEBIN, DGCIM, GNB, FAES of the PNB and Policaracas,”Operación Gedeón” was implemented, thus named by the police-military institutions, where several members of “Operación Genesis” were killed, among them the media-famous Óscar Pérez.

March 2018

Since the beginning of that month, a coup d’état plan was detected within the FANB, known as the “Movement of Transition to the Dignity of the People”, in which former General Miguel Rodríguez Torres was involved.

Among its members were: Lieutenant Colonel Iver Marín Chaparro; Lieutenant Colonel Henry Medina Gutiérrez; Lieutenant Colonel Deivis Mota Marrero; Lieutenant Colonel Eric Peña Romero; Lieutenant Colonel Victoriano Soto Méndez; Lieutenant Colonel Juan Carlos Peña Palmatieri; First Lieutenant Yeiber Ariza; Sergeant Julio Carlos Gutiérrez; and Sergeant Yuleima Medina.

In the middle of that month it was dismantled by the DGCIM.

April 2018

Minister Néstor Reverol reported on “Operación Gedeón II” April 18 and stated that that authorities managed to dismantle the terrorist cell involved in destabilizing acts designed to cause anxiety among the population and prevent the May 20 elections.

The operation was the continuation of an exhaustive investigation that led to the dismantling of Oscar Pérez’s terrorist cell.

Ten citizens were arrested, including Alonso José Mora, Erick Anderson Villaba and Stephanie Madelein, active members of an armed clash group that participated in the 2017 guarimbas. Also in the cell was Carlos Miguel Aristimuño, who belonged to the DISIP and was a helicopter pilot, hired for instructor training.

May 2018

An attempt was made to organize a new plot for a military coup d’état led by General (r) Oswaldo García Palomo from Colombia, in the run-up to the presidential elections, called “Operación Constitución”. State intelligence and counter-intelligence agencies frustrated and dismantled the group.

Garcia Palomo was also involved in another coup plan in early 2019. He was apprehended in late January 2019 by Venezuelan authorities.

Oswaldo García Palomo coordinated coup attempts from Colombia. Photo: Bloomberg

May 2018

At the same time as “Operación Constitución”, “Operación Armagedón” was being developed, involving military and civilian personnel and directed by Captain Luis Humberto de la Sotta Quiroga. Nine members of the military were charged with crimes of treason to the country, instigation of military rebellion, conspiracy to mutiny against military decorum.

The attempted military coup was intended to thwart the presidential elections. The operation had been underway since 2017, and consisted of taking over the La Carlota Air Base (Caracas) and then carrying out the assassination of President Maduro.

The plan was dismantled by the DGCIM. The investigation revealed the involvement of the military, Oswaldo Álvarez Paz (from the COPEI party) and financing from the United States and Colombia.

August 4, 2018

On that day, an assassination attempt was made against the President (“Operación David contra Goliat”), some ministers and members of the Military High Command in Caracas at a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of GNB. There, explosives were set off, directed by drones, to assassinate President Maduro.

Joint efforts by civilians, military and police forces thwarted the operation.

Authorities arrested Argenis Ruiz, the drone pilot, and Juan Carlos Monasterio, coordinator of the attack and former GNB.

Later, in January 2019, General (r) Oswaldo García Palomo admitted that Lieutenant Colonel Ovidio Carrasco, who belonged to the Presidential Honour Guard, was captured by Julio Borges in 2013 and participated in the planning of the assassination.

Apart from Julio Borges, other Venezuelan politicians were also involved: Fernando Albán and Juan Requesens.

April 30, 2019

On the morning of that day, the “final phase” of “Operación Libertad” took place, involving Juan Guaidó, Leopoldo López, Cristopher Figuera and military personnel, including Ilich Sánchez and Juvenal Sequea.

The movement sought to get President Nicolas Maduro to leave power, beginning with the takeover of La Carlota air base, that was never taken. The operation lasted only a few hours in the morning and was dismantled by the DGCIM.

Juan Guaidó, Leopoldo López and military deserters from the FANB ran the failed Operation Libertad in April 2019. Photo: Archives

June 2019

After 14 months of counterintelligence by the DGCIM, “Operación Vuelvan Caras” was dismantled. Among its members were retired General Ramón Lozada Saavedra; General Miguel Sisco Mora; Colonel Miguel Castillo Cedeño; retired Major Pedro Caraballo; First Lieutenant Carlos Eduardo Lozada Saavedra; and Commissioners José Valladares Mejías and Miguel Ibarreto.

It was a military coup that proposed an assassination following the seizure of the Miraflores Palace, the La Carlota air base and the vaults of the Central Bank of Venezuela, in which Josnars Adolfo Baduel, son of Raúl Baduel, was also involved.

August 2019

The terrorist “Operación Fuerza y Libertad” was an attempt to attack the FAES headquarters in Propatria, Block 40 of the 23 de Enero parish and the Palace of Justice (Caracas). It was dismantled by the DGCIM.

It consisted of a military skirmish to attempt a coup and assassination involving the bailiff of the Palace of Justice, Ronnel Guevara, and Luis Ricardo Gómez Peñaranda, a Colombian-Venezuelan citizen who was arrested while transporting explosives.

At the time, Minister Jorge Rodríguez had denounced that Clíver Alcalá was in Colombia coordinating the training of more than 200 terrorists in three camps: in Maicao, Santa Marta and Riohacha.

December 2019

On the morning of Sunday, December 29, a video was broadcast in which a group of military personnel rose up, calling for rebellion, a coup d’état and assassinations. They claimed responsibility for the theft of weapons during the assault on a GNB detachment last December 22 in the municipality of Gran Sabana (Bolivar), in what they called “Operación Aurora”.

They were Lieutenant Josué Abraham Hidalgo Azuaje, sniper José Angel Rodríguez Araña and Sergeant Major Darwin Balaguera Rivas.

Directly involved in “Operación Aurora” was Gilber Caro, who was arrested in the context of the assault of December 22, and had the public support of Ivan Simonovis, a member of Juan Guaidó’s team from the United States.

In January 2020, the Public Prosecutor’s Office charged 18 people who were part of the operation.

May 2020

An armed mercenary incursion (“Operación Gedeón”) in Macuto (La Guaira) and other regions of the Venezuelan coast was neutralized by the civil-military-police union (” Operación Negro Primero”) as of Sunday, May 3.

The DGCIM handled data on the operation, specifically the location of the camps in Colombia where the training and coordination led by Clíver Alcalá was taking place.

Juan Guaidó, J.J. Rendón, Sergio Vergara and lawyer Manuel Retureta had signed a contract with the US mercenary company Silvercorp, owned by Jordan Goudreau, to carry out an armed incursion, to execute a plan to capture and assassinate President Maduro and to repeal the de facto Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic.