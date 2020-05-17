From Canadian Dimension Magazine to Trudeau: Coups and Sanctions Against Venezuela

Arnold August

In the early hours of 3 May and again on 4 May, heavily armed mercenary groups arrived in speedboats from Colombia and attempted to enter Venezuela. Their members were confronted by the country’s armed forces, militia, police and local fishermen. In the ensuing firefight, eight died and the remainder were apprehended. Among the detainees were two former Green Berets from the United States. At the time of writing, the capture of the isolated groups of army deserters continues.

One of the ringleaders of the failed coup is Jordan Goudreau, a Canadian-born former US Marine who runs a private security company based in Florida called Silvercorps USA. Although he did not participate directly in the incursion, he left a video recorded in Colombia in which he and his Venezuelan military colleague claim credit for the attempted coup. The other two captured Americans also claimed to have participated in the defeated attempt. Their confessions brought to light the ramifications of a maze of corruption and shady dealings involving opposition leader Juan Guaidó and even Donald Trump.

The objective of the conspirators was the capture and detention of President Nicolas Maduro. A contract signed by Goudreau, Guaidó and their advisors with the inclusion of Sergio Vergara and Juan José Rendón confirms in black and white the plan to overthrow the Venezuelan government. Maduro holds Trump and the Colombian government responsible for the chaos, but the U.S. government so far denies any involvement.

Does he really not share the view of the United States’ collaboration? Here is the decisive factor. On 29 April, just days before the verdict of 3 May, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo boasted: “I am pleased to report that the multilateral effort to restore democracy continues to generate momentum. I have asked my team to update our plans to reopen the U.S. Embassy in Caracas so that we are ready to work. As soon as Maduro relinquishes his post, I am confident that we will raise “that flag again in Caracas”.

The Trudeau government was certainly aware of Pompeo’s bold statement. Moreover, on the morning of May 3, the Canadian National Public Broadcaster CBC reported the news of the fiasco. In addition, we know that as early as the evening of 3 May and again the next day, some Canadians were appealing to Prime Minister Trudeau and Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne on the Internet to oppose US-sponsored paramilitary operations.

Was Canada not aware of this?

And yet, a day and a half after the debacle, Champagne tweeted that he had tagged Guaidó.

Writing his message around the Covid-19 pandemic suggests that the global health emergency served Champagne as a pretext for assessing the attempted coup. In its apparent rush to call and tweet, among the elements that Canada did not take into account were the names of countries that are facing internal disasters because of their right-wing policies (Peru, Colombia and Brazil). Its approach contrasts sharply with the fact that, compared to several Latin American countries, Venezuela stands out for its task of containing the spread of the new coronavirus.

Also, without making explicit reference to it, the tweet indicates that the Canadian government is still very much in agreement with the US narrative on Venezuela, regardless of the failed military incursion. This is also reflected in another tweet, issued following new captures of mercenaries and the publication of complementary evidence regarding the international nature of the plot as it developed. On 8 May, Champagne tweeted:

“Excellent call with the interim president @jguaido of Venezuela. Canada will always be with the people of Venezuela in their desire to restore democracy and human rights in their country”.

A few days later, on 11 May, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke directly with President Ivan Duque. In a note from the Canadian government, the following was communicated: “Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez to discuss the evolution of the situation regarding Covid-19 in each of his countries, as well as worldwide … The two leaders also discussed the crisis in Venezuela and its humanitarian impact in the region, which is being increased by the pandemic. They stressed the need for close and continuous collaboration and a concerted international effort to remedy the difficult situation.

One would have to be naive to believe that the two successive tweets from Champagne and Trudeau’s statement were not concerted in reiterating the Canadian government’s support for Guaidó as a self-proclaimed interim president and its tacit agreement with Duke and Trump’s plan to overthrow the Venezuelan government.

Trudeau should publicly oppose U.S. intervention and sanctions

On 6 May, after referring to the mercenaries as “victims” fighting against human rights violations” committed by the Maduro government, Pompeo, in a rhetorical gesture of cunning, promised to “use all means at his disposal” to secure the release of “two former combatants of the US armed forces”.

Judging by the tweets from Champagne and the comment regarding Trudeau’s call to Duque, it is clear that Canada supports the coup attempt, without however getting its hands into the murky waters of corruption and the political world of hitmen. After all, if it wants to live up to its self-proclaimed humanitarian role in world politics, Canada must retain its image as a peacemaker.

If one takes stock of past crisis contexts, it is likely that the Trudeau government is patiently waiting for events to unfold. However, its continued complicity in the imperialist initiatives in Venezuela and the silence it observes to avoid voicing opposition to the flagrant violations of international law in Latin America speaks volumes.

On May 8, denying again his involvement in the attempted coup, Trump said he would have acted differently, portraying himself as follows: “I would walk in and they would do nothing about it … they would fold their hands. He wouldn’t send a small, insignificant group. No, no, no. He would send in what is called an army. What is called an invasion.”

Canadians must demand that the Trudeau government publicly repudiate all forms of military intervention against Venezuela, including the May 3 paramilitary incursion and Trump’s reckless threats of invasion. Regardless of the views one holds about Maduro, Venezuela has a right to self-determination and national sovereignty.

Likewise, one cannot have any illusions about Canada’s policy towards Venezuela under the liberal government, so it is also necessary to look for another long-term orientation in foreign policy.

Canada’s complicity in the US-led war against the constitutional government of Venezuela

Some may have forgotten that Canada was involved in attempts to force regime change after Hugo Chavez took office as elected president in January 1999. Ottawa’s animosity was mainly directed at Chavez’s privatization of Canadian gold mines and his dislike of large-scale foreign investment. The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s most international financial institution, was also involved in investment activities in the mining sector, and thus joined the pressure for regime change.

More recently, in 2017, Canada helped establish the Lima Group, a multilateral body of 13 far-right governments including Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and St. Lucia. The objective of the Lima Group, as it has stated, is to support the “peaceful process of democratic transition” in order to favour a change of leadership in Venezuela. That body was founded because the United States and Canada were unable to obtain the unanimous support of the Organization of American States (OAS) for regime change against Maduro. So the Lima Group is, as Nino Pagliccia describes it, “totally illegitimate in its claim to be an international body”. The United States is not even a member state.

Trudeau and his foreign minister have played a key role in the Lima Group and have encouraged dialogue with European nations to bring them into the fold. Without Canada’s leadership, the Lima Group would certainly have collapsed or become virtually irrelevant. The body enjoys widespread approval, at least in elite circles, precisely because of the perception that Canada’s foreign policy is dedicated to “peacekeeping” and “humanitarianism”.

Global Affairs Canada’s website contains nearly 100 statements from the Lima Group, the Canadian government and international organizations that have been released since 2017 regarding Canada’s role in Venezuela. All of these entries, without exception, cover the period of the numerous US-backed coup attempts. In none of them is there the slightest criticism of Washington’s aggressive and gratuitous actions that increase the suffering of the Venezuelan people to achieve its imperial objectives in the hemisphere.

Sanctions kill and Canada is involved

In addition, Washington applies crippling economic sanctions against Venezuela.

According to economists Mark Weisbrot and Jeffrey Sachs of the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR):

“We found that the sanctions have inflicted, and are progressively inflicting, very serious damage to human life and health, including more than 40,000 deaths between 2017 and 2018; and that these sanctions would fit the definition of collective punishment of the civilian population as described in the international conventions of Geneva and The Hague, to which the United States is a signatory. These sanctions are also illegal under international law and treaties the United States has signed, and would appear to be in violation of U.S. law as well”.

One would expect the so-called progressive Trudeau government to oppose these violent economic sanctions, as they are illegal and constitute a war crime. However, Canada applies sanctions against Venezuela. This policy has been applauded by the Trump administration.

In the press releases issued jointly in the context of Vice President Mike Pence’s official visit to Ottawa in May 2019, Pence stated: “Canada has imposed sanctions on 113 of the dictator’s accomplices. You have promoted the cause of Venezuela’s freedom and liberation within the Lima Group and the OAS. And the two of us have united our voices to express that Nicolas Maduro is a dictator without a legitimate right to power, so Nicolas Maduro must leave”.

The Trudeau government’s policies in Venezuela are an embarrassment to all Canadians, peace-loving people who support the right to self-determination.

Regardless of our particular political views, we must unite in support of the Venezuelan people against illegal and haphazard attempts to enact regime change. Is it too much to ask Canadian parliamentarians to work towards a common understanding, even during the Covid-19 pandemic, to demand that Canada rescind its sanctions against Venezuela and refute the Trump regime for its support of the recent coup attempt?

Arnold August, resident of Montreal, is a journalist and author of three books on Cuba, Latin America and the United States, whose articles are published in English, Spanish and French in North America, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. He is also a lecturer and currently focuses on Trudeau’s foreign policy towards Latin America and the Caribbean.