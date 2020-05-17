COVID-19: Novel Molecule Shows Promising Results, Increasing Survival Chances for Critical Patients

Orfilio Peláez

The Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, inaugurated on July 1, 1986 by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, has become one of the country’s strengths in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Orfilio Peláez

In its commitment to the fight against COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) made available to the national health system not only its capacity to produce Recombinant Alpha 2b Human Interferon, but also analyzed and submitted for the consideration of Cuban medical specialists research linked to the development of new molecules, which carried out within that scientific institution which belongs to the BioCubaFarma business group.

One of the most widely reported examples in the media during the last few weeks is the case of the so-called CIGB-258, whose mechanism of action verified in the clinical trials indicated that it could have a positive impact on the treatment of a certain stage of this dangerous disease.

Based on the experience accumulated so far in Cuba with the use of this product and the properties that validate its incorporation in the fight against the contagious new coronavirus, Dr. Gillian Martínez Donato, researcher at the CIGB and manager of that scientific project, responded the following questions from Granma.

What is the CIGB-258?

It is an immunomodulatory peptide derived from the cellular stress response protein known as HSP60. This molecule was designed by bioinformatic tools and is obtained by chemical synthesis.

It has functions associated with the regulation of the immune system. This protein increases its concentration during viral infections and inflammatory processes. Peptides (protein fragments of low molecular weight) derived from HSP60 can constitute a danger signal for the immune system and make it produce a response to eliminate pathogens.

Other peptides from hsp60 have an immunoregulatory function and, once the pathogens are eliminated, these peptides contribute towards regulating the magnitude of the inflammatory response. CIGB-258 was designed to essentially activate the mechanisms that control and decrease inflammatory processes.

This peptide has been shown to be safe, with evidence of efficacy in a phase I clinical study in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, in reducing the clinical activity associated with that condition, including synovitis and edema in the hands of patients.

That evidence is associated with the reduction of the inflammation process, which is caused by an immune system response in this type of disease. It was also corroborated that in these patients the concentrations of inflammatory cytokines (molecules produced by the immune system) decreased. A phase II clinical trial is currently underway in 187 patients with rheumatoid arthritis, and the results will be ready by the end of 2020.

Why was the use of CIGB-258 considered for COVID-19?

SARS-COV-2 infection has spread rapidly throughout the world. While 80% of those infected experience mild flu-like symptoms or no symptoms at all, 20% it may progress to a severe or critical illness.

Statistics show that, on average, 80% of critical patients have a fatal outcome and the fundamental cause is related to acute respiratory distress. This respiratory distress is caused by an exaggerated inflammatory reaction of the immune system to infection with the virus. The scientific literature calls this type of reaction a “cytokine storm”, since these molecules, secreted by cells of the immune system, are abruptly increased.

Such a hyperinflammation pattern can lead to cardiovascular collapse, multiple organ failure and death in patients with VIDOC-19.

Taking into account the mechanism of action of the cigb-258, linked to the regulation of inflammation, and the results of clinical studies, which demonstrated safety and evidence of reduction of joint and systemic inflammation processes, the CIBG submitted to the State Center for the Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (Cecmed), the request for its use in confirmed patients with COVID-19 in the severe and critical stages.

This request was approved, and thus its use in our country began.

What are the results of the use of this medicine?

Until May 5th, a total of 31 patients had received therapy with this peptide, 12 started therapy in severe stage and 19 in critical stage. In severe patients the survival rate was 92%, and in critical patients it was 73%, after treatment with CIGB-258. Overall, survival for all patients, including severe and critical patients, was 81%.

These results are really very encouraging, especially because international reports have described that the survival rate of patients in COVID-19 in critical condition does not exceed 30%. We continue to accumulate evidence to reach conclusions about the effectiveness of CIGB-258 in COVID-19, she said.