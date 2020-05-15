How Much Have the World’s Ultra-Rich Earned from the Covid-19 Pandemic?

Misión Verdad

From left to right, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gate and Warren Buffet, three of the richest Americans on the planet. Photo: Business Insider

After almost a semester of taking over large areas of the planet and causing thousands of deaths and infections, the Covid-19 pandemic has had its destructive effects on the world economy.

Covid-19 has also revealed that the prevailing global capitalism is totally dysfunctional as a planetary destiny.

Its mantra of the free market, unrestricted globalization and privatization, has undermined public health systems, social guarantees and the capacities of nation states to deal with emergency situations like the present one for decades.

The result of this historical process is clear for all to see: humanity was left exposed and vulnerable, with fragile defences, in the face of a pandemic that is as unpredictable as it is dangerous. Each dead or unemployed person who comes out of Covid-19 reveals the failure of capitalism as a system.

Global economic and social inequality has widened to levels unheard of in recent decades marked by neoliberalism, and the coronavirus has caused it to worsen.

We know from the annual reports of the NGO Oxfam that the richest 1% concentrate almost 82% of the world’s wealth. A desolate and terrifying panorama.

Under “normal” conditions, without a pandemic, the ultra-rich in the western world increase their control over the world’s wealth through debt, job insecurity and tax cuts.

But now that industrial production and international trade have come to a remarkable halt as a result of the coronavirus, this pattern has not changed as much as we might imagine.

The ultra-rich are increasing their wealth as unemployment continues, demonstrating that the pandemic is being used as a mechanism for plundering and transferring wealth.

This is what the Eulixe portal reports in an article reviewing the relationship between global unemployment and the increase in wealth of the wealthiest 1%:

“The global coronavirus pandemic is not only the biggest health crisis in recent history, but also the beginning of a severe economic crisis that will affect millions of people. Between 18 March and 10 April 2020, more than 22 million people lost their jobs, raising the global unemployment rate to 15 per cent. Meanwhile, the world’s richest people have seen their obscene current accounts grow by $282 billion over the same period”.

According to Eulixe, based on data published by the U.S. Institute of Policy Studies (IPS):

“the fortunes of U.S. billionaires grew by 282 billion dollars (almost 10%). (…) just eight billionaires (Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, MacKenzie Bezos, Eric Yuan, Steve Ballmer, John Albert Sobrato, Joshua Harris and Rocco Commisso) increased their net worth by more than $1 billion between January 1 and April 10”.

The IPS report adds that Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet “continue to hold as much wealth as the bottom half of all U.S. households combined… Meanwhile, an estimated 78 percent of households are living paycheck to paycheck, while 20 percent have no or negative net worth”.

The specific case of Jeff Bezos, the owner of the giant Amazon corporation, reveals the catastrophic inequality of the United States.

As of April 15, thanks to increased retail and electronic sales in the context of the pandemic, Bezos has increased his personal fortune by $25 billion, a figure that exceeds the GDP of countries like Honduras.

Contrary to what might be thought, economic and financial crises are golden opportunities for the ultra-rich: they can dispose of labour under the alibi of the recession and feed their oligopolies by buying up at bargain-basement prices failed companies and corporations that did not survive the crisis.

It is all profit: they raise their profit rate by leveraging unemployment and they gain new markets by buying up weakened companies. Crisis is the engine that drives capitalism. It is inherent in its nature and its systemic contradictions.

In this regard, Eulixe points out that;

“Between 2010 and 2020, the multi-billion dollar wealth of the United States increased by 80.6%, more than five times the average increase in the wealth of American households. Between 1990 and 2020, the multi-billion dollar wealth of the United States increased by 1,130%, an increase more than 200 times greater than the 5.37% growth of the average U.S. wealth”.

The Covid-19 pandemic has tragically revealed the widening inequality in the neoliberal era.

The International Labor Organization projects that the current economic crisis will destroy at least 195 million jobs, which is excellent news for the capitalists who dominate the Western world and who are seeing their wealth increase while millions of people are suffering from unemployment.