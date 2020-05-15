Coronavirus Sweeps the White House

Misión Verdad

With more than 1 million confirmed cases and more than 80,000 deaths from Covid-19, the United States has now become the main global focus of the pandemic, far exceeding all European countries affected by the virus.

The erratic management of the health emergency, together with an initial arrogant underestimation of the scope of Covid-19, has led to the institutional overflow of the Trump Administration and to a generalized confrontation between different levels of government.

The dispute over whether containment measures should be prolonged or the economy reopened in a short time to curb the effects of the recession is the correlate of the American political collapse and the structural division of its governing elites.

The “manifest destiny” of the “unique nation” of the United States has been dismantled as the coronavirus advances.

The fact is that the presidential election where Trump will run for re-election is only a few months away. And it is clear that a pandemic that has overwhelmed the health care system and put millions of unemployed and uninsured workers in jeopardy does not bode well for the reputation of the U.S. president in the run-up to his re-election.

The White House has tried to mask the social crisis caused by the pandemic by looking for a scapegoat and employing diversionary tactics.

While accusing China of “hiding information” about the coronavirus and preparing a package of illegal sanctions against the Asian giant, it has directed its attack at the WHO, a multilateral institution from which it has withdrawn funding.

At the same time, it has raised its stakes in the execution of the coup d’état against Venezuela through the deployment of the Southern Command’s naval aircraft (with the support of the Fourth Fleet), while appealing to the tightening of the economic blockade and the hiring of Silvercorp mercenaries to carry out the assassination of President Maduro as a fast track to regime change.

These manoeuvres may be useful to gain time, but they do little to resolve the real crisis that the United States is undergoing.

The situation has taken a turn in recent days: the coronavirus has broken the social and class distance between the ruling elite and the population, reaching into the upper echelons of U.S. power. The military and political leadership of the Empire now sees a disturbing wave of contagion among its members.

It is also a metaphor for the mismanagement of the pandemic.

Defense One national security correspondent Katie Bo Williams reported that,

“The coronavirus has reached the highest levels of the U.S. government, weakening President Donald Trump’s message that the virus is declining and raising concerns about a government emptied of quarantined officials”.

Williams notes:

“Two senior members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff have been affected, including the chief of naval operations, Admiral Michael Gilday, and the chief of the National Guard, General Joseph Lengyel. Gilday was exposed to a family member with Covid-19 and has since tested negative, but will be isolated for a week, according to a Pentagon statement”.

The contagion of these military leaders reinforces the view that the Pentagon may be experiencing an unprecedented operational crisis.

Days ago, it became known that Katie Miller, press secretary and spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence, had tested positive for Covid-19. The news set off alarms about a possible outbreak in the White House.

Pence, who had previously visited a clinic that cares for Covid-19 patients, responded to the contagion of his spokesperson with the news that she had returned to her duties after several days of absence.

Euronews confirmed that,

“Three members of the White House pandemic team will remain in isolation after exposure to the virus. One of them is none other than the government’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the public face of the fight against the disease in the country”.

The fact that the coronavirus is swarming the White House (and the Pentagon) offices is confirmed by a memo sent to its workers and officials recently.

The text indicates that “all those entering the west wing must wear a mask or face shield (…) Staff may remove face shields if they sit at least six feet away from their colleagues. Trump himself is not yet expected to wear a mask,” the AP reported.

Commenting on the situation, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told CBS,

“I think I would be a lot safer sitting at home than I would be sitting in the west wing. It’s, you know, a little bit risky. But you have to do it because you have to serve your country”.

As the coronavirus advances, Trump and his government team continue to discourage the use of the mask in their public appearances and private meetings, even when it is recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a government institution.

Trump has said he does not believe the use of the mask is necessary, and the New York Times reports that there are “no plans to keep Trump and Pence separate to avoid a situation where they could both be incapacitated by Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus,” according to a Defense One correspondent.

The denialist approach to the pandemic has made a disaster of government management at the main center of power in the United States.

If contagion rises among high-level officials, there is a high probability that those responsible for directing the Empire’s military and foreign policy affairs will be taken out of play, in a scenario marked by growing confrontation with China, Iran and Venezuela.

Those who have dismissed the pandemic and planned a mediocre response to it are now getting a dose of their own medicine.

Will they recommend disinfectant injections to senior U.S. government officials? We would not be surprised.