Anti-Capitalist Catastrophism?

Atilio A. Boron

The Future of Capitalism, Foreign Affairs, January/February 2020

Sometimes I am accused of making catastrophic diagnoses in an attempt to demonstrate what the official ideologues of the system (the Vargas Llosa and company, grouped together in Fundación Libertad) consider absurd or extravagant: that the possibility of its demise is looming on the horizon of capitalism.

As I have repeatedly said, it will not be a pandemic that will bring it down, but rather the struggle of the social and political forces committed to building a better world. But it is not without significance that Foreign Affairs, the century-old journal of the Council on Foreign Relations, has published a special issue, prior to the pandemic, dedicated to the serious challenges facing capitalism. The illustration on the cover is magnificent: there is the emblematic bull of Wall Street suddenly paralyzed in front of an unfathomable abyss whose edge is beginning to crumble. The final verdict of this critical juncture, the most serious confronted by capitalism since 1929, will be delivered by the class struggle. But the serious concern that this publication expresses is a clear indication that the organic intellectuals of the imperial bourgeoisie and its great strategists perceive that there is a spectre haunting not only Europe but the whole world: the spectre of post-capitalism. It is not yet clear because we are in the midst of the battle. But the possibility of a post-capitalist, or perhaps “proto-socialist” reconstruction of contemporary societies cannot be underestimated.

This is why the world’s far right has been on its guard, and its fine instinct has told it that it faces a danger of unprecedented proportions. It remains to be seen whether the popular classes and strata and their political representatives will also realize that the system lacks the vigour of yesteryear, that it is far from impregnable and that it can be defeated. It was not the pandemic that caused the crisis, since it had been brewing for some time. What it did do was to draw back, with a deadly impulse, the curtain that hid its enormous contradictions and weaknesses, which are now perceived by (almost) everyone. The rapid dissipation of the fetishism characteristic of bourgeois society has led large sections of the masses of people to perceive or sense that the limit of what is possible can be pushed far beyond what they imagined until a few months ago. And this conviction is at the basis of all genuinely revolutionary practice. Let us hope that this exceptional opportunity to build a better world is not wasted.