Communities Violently Evicted in Colombia Amid “Lockdown”

Altos de la Estancia is a park area in the Ciudad Bolívar district which is occupied by homeless locals, migrants, peasants, indigenous people and unemployed workers. Nearly 700 poor families live in precarious conditions in the slums built on the land.

Peoples Dispatch

On May 11, activists in Colombia denounced violent evictions of families carried out in the national capital Bogotá, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. People evicted from the land are poor and have no other place to live, nor have they received any help from the district or national government.