Bolivia: The False Dilemma of Choosing Life or Elections 6 Months After the Coup

Camila Huaranca

As soon as Law 1297 on the Postponement of Elections (April 30, 2020) establishing a new period of 90 days for the date of the general elections was promulgated, the self-proclaimed Añez government appeared to accuse MAS of trying to impose elections to the detriment of Health and Life.

Should Bolivians choose between Health and Elections? Nothing could be further from the truth. The clamour of ELECTIONS NOW is precisely because this de facto government is the principal threat to life and the economy.

Crimes against humanity

This government began by massacring: 36 people were murdered (in subsequent weeks another 4 people died from their lethal wounds), more than 1000 people were injured and comparable numbers of people detained in the first weeks of their rule are living proof of this. To this end, on the same day of the first massacre in Sacaba (November 15, 2019) the coup government issued DS 4078, which exempts the Armed Forces and Police from responsibility for the consequences of the repression, which is tantamount to having carte blanche to kill with impunity. To this day, the ministers responsible (government minister Arturo Murillo and defense minister Fernando López) have not appeared before the Plurinational Legislative Assembly to render accounts. There is not a single accused, let alone detained for the massacres.

After a period of apparent “pacification”, where the main agreements were flouted, at the end of last year, Law 1266 was approved, setting the date for the new elections as May 3, 2020. Citing technical reasons, it converted the 90 days of a transitional government into 180 days.

In the middle of the electoral calendar, the first infections of the coronavirus emerged. On March 22, the government decreed a rigid (total) quarantine, which also paralyzed the election schedule.

Poor performance in managing the pandemic: negligent, deficient and lacking transparency

We are in the queue, the country with the least evidence, the most dead. Two months after the outbreak of COVID-19, in Bolivia, with more than 11 million inhabitants, the number of tests has not exceeded 12,000, ranking the country last in Latin America in terms of tests per million inhabitants at 655, compared to Peru, which carried out 11,376 tests, and the country that invests the most (despite its very serious economic crisis) is Venezuela, with 16,802 tests per million inhabitants. In terms of mortality, we are in second place if we are talking about fatal incidence. As if this were not enough, the political handling of statistics and information suggests that the real cases may be much higher. Coincidentally, as soon as there was talk of a new electoral calendar, the cases skyrocketed and the prognosis is increasingly gloomy.

The few tests that are carried out in the interior take days to arrive at some laboratory located in the trunk axis, while the personal guests of the authorities on duty and their relatives use the state’s airplanes as aerotaxis, under the rubric of “humanitarian aid”. Other vital medical supplies, such as respirators, remained merely electoral promises, nothing more than a story from before the quarantine.

Private clinics charge up to 11,000 Bs per day (over 1500 dollars) if the patient has coronavirus, the test alone costs between 700 and 1000 Bs. The authorities in this area (minister, vice-minister, etc.) are both owners of large private clinics and those who fought head-on against the implementation of the Universal Health Insurance (SUS), leading strikes of several weeks in the past years. The explanation as to why the public health system, the SEDES (Departmental Health Services), systematically lacks reagents, clinical test kits, equipment and supplies is unknown. Although China donated more than 20,000 kits and 100,000 masks, their destination was a nebulous one.

There are no reagents, there is no reliability, no transparency in the figures for the management of the pandemic, the real dimension of which we do not know, nor of the destination of the millions of donations and public money supposedly destined to combat the pandemic.

Using repression and criminalization as a containment strategy

There are no serious prevention measures (mass tests among others) or quality care (neither health personnel nor hospitals are supplied with bio-security). The strategy is predicated on repression, terrorism, through police wearing bullet-proof vests, armed to the teeth, the criminalization of hunger and even solidarity, arrests, heavy fines and the unpunished persecution of anyone who dares to have a different opinion (even if it’s only in a watsap or facebook group), because he will be presented as a dangerous and experienced criminal and immediately sent to a maximum security prison. This is a generalized persecution, but it is much more severe in the case of MAS leaders, authorities or candidates.

Unfortunately, they are counting on the complicit silence of most of the media, co-opted in exchange for juicy publicity. Many of these media were key actors in the coup, now they are receiving their “reward” and from their ranks come authorities like the current communications minister, Isabel Fernandez, of the UNITEL channel that produces sensationalist, superficial and unscrupulous reports to distort the facts.

The most recent DS 4231, enacted on May 7 was broadcast as a cynical gesture on Journalist’s Day (Sunday, May 10), which extends the provisions of DS 4199 and 4200 regarding the dissemination of “information of any kind, whether in written, printed or artistic form, and/or by any other procedure that puts at risk or affects public health, generating uncertainty in the population, will be subject to charges for the commission of crimes under the Criminal Code”. The classification of “disinformation as an attack against public health” and as a legal instrument to prosecute anyone who has an opinion contrary to or critical of this government, is frankly worrying and violates national and international legal standards. The million dollar question is: Who defines “disinformation”?

A transitional government that assumes powers for measures outside its jurisdiction

During the two months of quarantine, the government completed the assault on public companies within the context of the health emergency situation, arbitrarily and unconstitutionally decreed regulatory changes and made political and economic decisions that were outside the jurisdiction of a transitional government. The hidden hand behind many measures is certainly that of Añez’s advisor, former official at the U.S. embassy and CIA agent Erick Foronda, the direct link to Donald Trump and the mandates of the empire.

After an improvised policy of bonuses amounting to 500 Bs (less than 25% of a minimum wage), the collection of which becomes an odyssey of endless queues, the authorities in power announce a plan to create 600,000 jobs on a massive scale, starting in the second half of the year, “works” that are limited to providing road surfaces, sidewalks among other things, which are nothing more than an election campaign. Ms. Añez, no one asks you to make medium or long term plans, you are transitory. Leave serious tasks to a democratically elected government.

The recent enactment of the new DS 4232 opens the way for the use of transgenic seeds (as well as more agro-toxins). This goes against food sovereignty and security, against the CPE, and will only benefit the big agro-industrialists and the CAINCO, which have their representatives in the different ministries of the current coup regime. After the scandal in YPFB due to the overpricing and other irregularities in processes without following protocols and less transparency in information, they have a former executive of a transnational company as their new Director, something also not permitted in our CPE.

In just half a year, they bankrupted our state-owned companies and prepared to hand over our natural resources to transnationals (especially lithium), placing all social and economic achievements and the sovereignty of our people at risk.

Scandals involving brazen embezzlement, detrimental contracts and negotiations in the various ministries are coming to light on a daily basis, and nepotism and corruption have become state policy with the misuse of state assets such as the regular use of airplanes by the Armed Forces as aerotaxis for friends and relatives of senior officials in the presidential entourage. They also attempt to conceal links with drug cartels, even a dangerous person wanted by the DEA, Gustavo Alvarez Peralta, served as a high authority in the Ministry of Rural Development and Lands. Both Mr. Alvarez and Mr. Elio Montes (former manager of ENTEL) and now the recently deposed former president of YPFB, Mr. Herland Soliz, have disappeared off the map, the latter in the midst of a quarantine and with the borders closed.

Only a democratically elected government, therefore constitutional, has the power to plan and eventually modify economic and social policies, whereas the contrary entails usurping functions.

The political use of the COVID to extend the government

The COVID-19 and the quarantine provides the government with a convenient smokescreen. Therefore, the president candidate and her small party, with only 4% of electoral support, are planning an indefinite postponement of the elections, without a future date (post-pandemic).

Presenting appeals of unconstitutionality against laws that aim to return constitutionality to our country, is the path that Añez has proposed, where the political calculation is to move from self-proclamation to self-extension. There is no lack of reasons for this, since she and her relatives need time to continue embezzling and to fulfill their promises to privatize our companies and natural resources. For this reason, President Donald Trump has taken the trouble to talk to Ms. Añez by phone to tell her what she needs to do. The other topic of conversation most likely revolved around a request for political asylum for Añez and her gang, who will not risk remaining in the country after so many criminal and corrupt acts.

We have mentioned the complicit attitude of the majority of major media outlets. The government also has an army of analysts and opinion makers who endeavor to confuse public opinion, with some success.

Nobody is going to minimize the danger of COVID-19, but the challenge will be to learn how to live with the virus, to adapt protocols and safety measures in order to return to a gradual level of normality in daily life, since hunger is urgent and it is necessary to generate income.

But no less important is to return to constitutionality, thus ensuring the pending elections in the established timeframe, with all the necessary biosecurity measures as well as a special protocol. (We have been living in queues for weeks at the banks, haven’t we?) The solution is not to continue as we are, precisely because life and the choices of the majority matter.

Against the impunity of crimes against humanity and the violation of our rights for life and health: a responsible, scientific and technological strategy to fight the pandemic. For transparency in information about the real situation of COVID 19, the destination and status of donations and public money, to stop the looting, interference and selling off of our strategic companies and natural resources, to achieve a consensus on economic and political measures based on the majority without endangering social achievements or our sovereignty, for the validity and respect of our constitutional rights, for the reestablishment of international relations within the framework of respect, solidarity and sovereignty, to return to constitutionality and to have a government elected by popular vote.

Bolivia Elections Now!