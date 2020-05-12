Javier Nouel: “Venezuela is a Land of Abundance for Natural Medicine”

Moringa

With a deep interest in popular knowledge, Venezuelan naturopath Javier Nouel promotes research, visibility and inclusion of natural medicine in Venezuela.

Health from an integral and collective viewpoint

In an interview for Alba TV, Javier Nouel, a Venezuelan naturopath, explained that the Natural medicine addresses health issues from a collective, integral and humanistic approach. “Health is a social issue, and this medical approach conceives people as biological, psychosocial, spiritual, political and cultural beings and subjects,” he said.

He explained that conventional medicine responds to a colonial, capitalist and hegemonic model that regards health as “individuals with symptoms and illnesses,” promoting the struggle against nature and life. “While traditional medicine and complementary therapies consider therapeutics that address the emotional, social, environmental contexts of people, to aim for social transformation,” Nouel said.

In this sense, he affirmed that “the people have many forms and modalities of healing linked to ancestral wisdom, which allow us to understand a health-disease phenomenon in a different way”. In fact, since the 1970s, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized the application of natural medicines and complementary therapies in conventional public health institutions. Countries such as China, Cuba, India and Nicaragua are examples of this complementary model.

Likewise, the Venezuelan naturopath commented that more than 30 million people die from chronic non-communicable diseases related to eating habits. “The capitalist system has imposed on us a style of eating that is full of processed foods and is the result of lives far from nature and healthy social relations,” said Nouel.

Also, in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said that according to WHO data, the severity of this coronavirus is expressed in people with chronic non-communicable diseases. “Precisely people affected by a stressful, denaturalized lifestyle, with a harmful capitalist diet,” he said.

Permanent Congress of Natural Medicines and Complementary Therapies

In 2019, naturopath Javier Nouel was the organizer and speaker at the 8th Permanent Congress of Natural Medicines and Complementary Therapies, a body of the Complementary Therapies Unit of the Venezuelan Institute for Scientific Research (IVIC), which promotes research, training and guidance on natural medicines and popular knowledge, including agro-ecology.

“From there we created an experiential learning classroom, in which I am a tutor together with a naturopathic doctor and psychiatrist José Miguel Rondón, where doctors, nurses, researchers, educators and therapists meet in order to strengthen this Unit, through training in epistemologies of the South, focused on their multiple ancestral knowledge of medicine,” he explained.

This initiative allowed an IVIC team to participate in working groups with the Ministry of People’s Power for Health, to develop awareness and orientation programs on natural medicine in institutional spaces and communities within Caracas, Merida, Lara and Bolivar.

“Together with the mayor’s office of the Caroní municipality in the state of Bolivar, Alexis Adarfio, a naturologist on our team, belongs to a new multi-medicine practice that has a constant dialogue and direct participation with shamans from indigenous communities,” Nouel said.

Currently, Nouel indicated that the quarantine has meant a great challenge for the collective health since this situation limits contact with nature, affects eating habits and increases stress levels in the population. However, he applauded the relaxation of quarantine in Venezuela.

In addition, he reported that recently a 2.0 congress was held to guide the improvement of collective health. “Through the Misión Hogares de la Patria and the 100% Natural Plan, 1,000 people participated in this experience at the national level, and we were able to guide them, with videos and discussions, on holistic and integral health, the adequate use of medicinal plants that strengthen the immune system, and topics on the handling and consumption of food, physical exercise, among others,” he said.

Finally, Venezuelan naturopath Javier Nouel acknowledged that Venezuela is a tropical land with abundant natural resources to overcome public health issues. “With the inclusion of natural medicines, through the integration between the National Public Health System and grassroots organizations, it is possible to achieve an organizational balance of social transformation, as well as the rescue of our indigenous, peasant and Afro-descendant knowledge in the country,” he said.

We welcome Javier Nouel and the Permanent Congress of Natural Medicine and Complementary Therapies to the social networks and broadcasting platforms Alba TV, as part of the editorial line of ancestral knowledge and buen vivir (good living).

