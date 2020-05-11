Declaration of the Virtual Meeting of the São Paulo Forum Working Group: “Anti-Imperialist Unity and Solidarity in the Face of the Pandemic”

On May 8, 2020, for the first time, a Meeting by videoconference of the Sao Paulo Forum Working Group was held with the participation of 23 member parties from 14 countries, organized by the Executive Secretariat and the Workers’ Party of Brazil, which we appreciate and recognize as an important initiative that contributes to coordinate actions to address the complex situation created by the new coronavirus. This session of the Sao Paulo Forum Working Group has been dedicated to the memory of our comrades Jacinto Suárez Espinoza of Nicaragua and Javier Diez-Canseco of Peru.

Jacinto, a veteran Nicaraguan revolutionary, one of the first militants of the Sandinista National Liberation Front since his adolescence in the 1960s, an urban guerrilla in those hard years, a political prisoner tortured for many years during the Somoza regime. After the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution, he assumed important responsibilities in various fields, both political and military, as well as in the diplomatic field. He forged the Sao Paulo Forum, where he represented the FSLN for 30 years, always making valuable contributions and contributing significantly to its consolidation. His entire life has been dedicated to the cause of the people fighting for a better world. Our homage to such a dear and appreciated comrade.

The departure of Javier Diez-Canseco seven years ago, to whom we, as the Socialist Party, the Sao Paulo Forum and the Latin American Socialist Coordination, among many others, pay well-deserved tribute, has once again served to highlight the exceptional qualities of a man committed to justice, in a Peru that has been torn apart by inequality, and to honesty in a country besieged by corruption. His early death bears witness to an arbitrariness of a life devoted to the truth. But it also serves to highlight his personal qualities that are original in a political system where tenacity, honesty and the search for truth are not usually the obligatory tributes of a public figure. In Javier these characteristics were emphasized and inherent even to his detractors. The vigorous sense of his struggle brought him to Parliament seven times, organizing social demands, overseeing the governments of the day and promoting rules that demanded rights and freedoms. His presence today is missed in a country and a Latin America that demands more lives and more dreams like Javier’s.

All participants express their deepest condolences to the families, friends and peoples of the world and of Our America, for the increasing loss of human life caused by the pandemic, especially those citizens who died due to inadequate medical care with no proper burial.

The pandemic has tested governments, politicians, scientists, and social and health systems in every country globally. The negative economic, political and social impact is incalculable, and in nations subjected to neoliberal policies, where medicine is a commodity and not a human right, the consequences for the vast majority are devastating.

We recognize the titanic, complex and dangerous work of all health professionals in Latin America, the Caribbean and the world, who dedicate themselves to the human work of saving lives, often at the risk of their own, because they do not have the resources to guarantee their biosafety.

The pandemic is by no means under control and there is still no vaccine to eliminate it, despite the scientific efforts being made. That is why we support those governments that have adopted adequate measures and dedicated the necessary resources to protect their population and at the same time contribute with other peoples, towards combating Sars-CoV-2, complying with the guidelines and alerts of the World Health Organization (WHO).

These are moments of solidarity, not of war. They are moments of cooperation and not of politically motivated blockades and sanctions. They are moments of peace and not of threats and terrorist attacks. They are moments of respect for the sovereignty and self-determination of peoples, not of invasions and State terrorism. These are moments when governments must devote themselves to the noble task of protecting their citizens and saving lives, and not justify their shortcomings by attacking other governments through lies, military exercises or by blaming and ignoring the WHO, as the government of Donald Trump and his allies on the continent do.

Specifically in Latin America and the Caribbean, the Trump Administration is intensifying its aggressions, sanctions and blockades against governments that do not comply with its interests, using the threatening and neocolonizing discourse, taking up Macarthyism and the Monroe Doctrine.

Taking into account these realities, the participants in the Sao Paulo Forum Working Group meeting consider:

– That COVID-19 constitutes a global challenge, which does not distinguish borders, ideologies or levels of development;

– That in order to face the dimension of the current crisis, solidarity, integration and international cooperation are necessary, over and above political differences;

– That the life and health of people must be prioritized over the market and, therefore, it is essential to define national policies to guarantee the sovereignty and food security of our peoples;

– That the need to permanently prioritize investment in public health is confirmed, assuming this service as a right of human beings and not a commodity;

– That the effects of the pandemic due to the new coronavirus have been especially cruel for women, who in LAC are the majority of health workers, head a large part of the households in Our America, and represent 60% of the workforce in the informal and autonomous sector; without forgetting the situation of domestic violence, which is a reality in quarantine throughout the world and may be even more serious in Latin America;

– That neoliberalism has demonstrated, once again, its failure as a social model and that it is essential for the State to play a leading and effective role in terms of national interests and the protection of the most vulnerable;

– That the defense of Latin America as a Zone of Peace is a guarantee of stability in the region and an essential condition for joint actions in the fight against the pandemic.

At this crucial time for the world, and especially for Latin America and the Caribbean, we, the participants in the virtual meeting of the Sao Paulo Forum Working Group are calling for:

1- To support the proposal of the United Nations Secretary General, AntónioGuterres, to declare a STOP TO FIRE in all conflicts on a universal scale, and to join efforts to confront Covid-19.

2- Support the creation of an International Humanitarian Fund to serve as a basis for confronting the pandemic, and to help finance the acquisition of the required diagnostic tests and medicines, the manufacture of safety materials for medical and nursing staff, and mask in large quantities; as well as the intensification of the use of new technologies for patient care, the strengthening of the hospital network and the tasks of the scientists working on the discovery of the vaccine.

3- To call upon multilateral organizations, at the regional and international level, governments, political forces, social and popular movements and solidarity, to demand and ensure that national governments prioritize attention to the most vulnerable sectors of society, the main victims of the devastating effects of the Covid-19, complying with the guidelines of the WHO, respecting and recognizing their work.

4- Strengthen the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and integrate, within its framework and with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), an International Scientific Council, which will be responsible for supporting the research in progress, strengthening it and exchanging opinions on the procedures followed.

5- To support the decisions of the last coordination meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) last May 4, a true “vaccine against unilateralism and a message of support for multilateralism and international cooperation”, among which was affirmed the need for national, regional and international cooperation to confront COVID-19.

6-Demand the strengthening of the role of the States in the implementation of actions that guarantee all their citizens equal access to health services in a safe manner, and to drinking water. Similarly, the measures adopted for economic recovery should not affect the protection of the population, nor should they increase the economic and social gap. Likewise, support the UN proposal for the creation and implementation of the UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME.

7- Guarantee the production and distribution of medical supplies in places where patients with Covid-19 are treated, and to all health workers.

8- To propose that medicines, tests and vaccines -when discovered- should be free of charge and, therefore, that governments and international financial institutions take prompt decisions to address these needs.

9- Ratify the necessary practice of solidarity and cooperation between our countries over ideological differences.

10- Reject the anti-democratic and authoritarian positions of the de facto government in Bolivia, the government of Ecuador and Guatemala that are being used to persecute or imprison opposition leaders, diminishing or relativizing democracy in their countries. In this regard, we recognize the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for his determined support for persecuted political comrades of the governments of Bolivia, Ecuador, Guatemala and El Salvador, who have been received as political refugees, honoring the tradition of hospitality and solidarity of Mexico, and the government of Alberto Fernández, of Argentina, for the refuge granted to the comrades of Bolivia, in particular the legitimate president of the country, Evo Morales Ayma, and his vice president, Álvaro García Linera.

11- To denounce and reject the actions taken by the Colombian government in the context of the pandemic, such as spying on the opposition, the limitations on political control by Congress, the connivance with the assassination of social fighters and signatories of the peace agreement, all of which imply a serious setback for democracy and the crystallisation of stable and lasting peace.

12- Denounce and reject the repression of the Sebastián Piñera government against social movements during the pandemic and demand the immediate release of political prisoners of the social uprising in Chile.

13- Reject all types of discrimination between human beings, and especially in the face of the new coronavirus.

14- To propose the strengthening of solidarity networks to support women in situations of domestic violence, as well as the search for and implementation of specific public policies that respond to these situations.

15- To call for the exoneration of the unpayable foreign debt of our countries, which limits the financial resources of the governments of the region in the face of the crisis generated by the pandemic.

16- To demand the decolonization of the continent with the independence of Puerto Rico and the restitution of the sovereignty of the Malvinas Islands to the Argentine Republic.

17- To condemn the serious military threats against Venezuela and to condemn the mercenary and terrorist aggression organized from Colombia, planned and with the direct participation of United States agents.

18- To demand the elimination of the unilateral coercive measures of the United States government against the Venezuelan people. To ratify our solidarity with the Bolivarian government, the civic-military union and with its legitimate President Nicolás Maduro, who in the midst of this hostile scenario prioritizes the protection of his people before the Covid-19.

19- To demand an end to the sanctions that threaten the well-being, security and peace of the Nicaraguan people, especially at a time when they, together with their government and the Sandinista National Liberation Front, thanks to their inclusive and participatory health system, are effectively facing the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic.

20- To demand the lifting of the criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the government of the United States against Cuba, and the aggressive escalation of the White House against that brotherly people, which hinders the acquisition and transportation of the necessary supplies and equipment that support its public health system and the specific conditions for confronting the pandemic.

21- To condemn the terrorist aggression against the Cuban embassy in Washington and to demand from the US government a thorough and prompt investigation, severe sanctions and security measures and guarantees for Cuban diplomatic missions in its territory.

22- Express solidarity with Cuba and recognize the medical collaboration it provides to dozens of countries in the world, including Latin America and the Caribbean, in the fight against the pandemic at the global level. To demand the cessation of the unfounded smear campaign orchestrated from the White House against the solidarity work of thousands of Cuban health professionals.

23- To support the campaign of the American organization Codepink, so that the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to the Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade of Cuba, which today is present in more than twenty countries around the world.

24- To condemn the neoliberal governments of the continent that do not adopt adequate measures for the protection of the population, ignoring the health situation of their countries and the alerts of the WHO.

25- To continue the continental mobilization through all possible means in defense of the health and rights of our peoples and against sanctions, blockades and coercive and unilateral measures, terrorist aggressions and threats of war that hinder the fight against the Covid-19.

26- To proclaim that, in the current situation, the Sao Paulo Forum is a fundamental tool for political reflection, opinion generation and the development of actions to end the pandemic, with a sense of breadth and a deep vision of social justice, respecting our diverse origins, our ideological identities, our founding values and our methods of struggle under the concept that anti-imperialist unity is the tactic and strategy of victory.

WG-SPF meeting

8 May 2020

Foro de Sao Paulo