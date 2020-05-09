The Secret Files: A New Military Espionage Plot Revealed in Colombia

Misión Verdad

Lawyers in Colombia demand disciplinary and judicial sanctions against Colombian army officers. Image: EntreOpinión

It is not the first time that a scandalous and illegal spying by the Colombian authorities on part of the population has been exposed.

In 2014, Semana magazine published an investigation into the espionage operations carried out by U.S. intelligence agencies and senior members of the Colombian army during the peace negotiations in Havana, with the aim not only of obtaining information but also of thwarting the cause of reconciliation and peace.

A more recent example, in March of this year, the Colombian army itself, through its Twitter account, created a follow up list, called “Oposición,” which included politicians, journalists, organizations, parties and media in Colombia and a Venezuelan media outlet: Misión Verdad.

After Colombian journalists included in that virtual list complained about it, contesting why, it was eliminated by the authorities.

More recently, on May 1st, the same magazine Semana revealed the plot of “The Secret Files“.

In general terms, this is another computer surveillance operation carried out by the Colombian Army between 2019 and 2020, with General Nicacio Martínez as the head of the institution. This investigation has been compiled from multiple sources, including anonymous interviews, documents, reports and “profiles” of at least 130 people from different unions and nationalities, including politicians, journalists and trade unionists.

The controversy

Among those spied on are some American journalists who worked in Colombia. The most notorious case was that of New York Times (NYT) journalist Nicholas Casey, who in May 2019 published an investigation into extrajudicial executions, better known as “false positives”, by the Colombian military in order to obtain benefits in terms of number of casualties.

These murders were against civilians, including the country’s most impoverished rural population, who were disguised in guerrilla uniforms to increase the list of war casualties, a typical policy of the administration of today’s senator and head of the Democratic Center party, Alvaro Uribe Velez.

Those newspaper articles about “false positives” were the excuse to start collecting personal data on Casey, in addition to a permanent follow up of his daily routine, contacts, family and more, there were actions of intimidation towards the journalist. So much so, that the congressmen of the Democratic Center themselves accused Casey of being a “protector” of terrorism and a slanderer of Colombian institutions.

Later, in May of last year, Casey left Colombia amidst an atmosphere of anger and contradictions. Although the risk he faced after these accusations by the Uribista clan was well known, the publication of his article “Images Contradict the United States’ Claim that Nicolas Maduro Burned the Aid Convoy”, regarding the events surrounding the failed entry of “humanitarian aid” by Juan Guaidó’s mercenary groups into Venezuela (a rarity on the part of Casey and the NYT), would add to this atmosphere of threats.

Patrick Leahy, through his Twitter account, called on Duque’s government to “immediately demand proof of a Colombian senator’s baseless accusation against a New York Times journalist”.

More than a complaint about an accusation without evidence, Leahy interceded simply because Colombia, like a good satellite, must stay in the path of U.S. interests. To have Colombians criticize an American publicly, undermining the legitimacy of a corporate media outlet that often reverberates as an unofficial spokesman for Washington’s foreign policy? Not a chance.

Computer surveillance of journalists and politicians goes beyond the military’s intelligence work under Colombian law. Image: Semana

For the unveiling of the computer espionage scandal, Leahy expressed his threatening intention to Semana to review U.S. military financial assistance to Colombia, because these resources, namely taxpayers’ money, are not supposed to be counterproductive to American citizens, and also, according to him, “should never be used for illegal activities”.

The Colombian magazine, through an anonymous source, explained that some of the Colombian military took a large part of this money and, in parallel, prepared rigged reports in order that they might be held accountable to the Americans.

In addition to this, espionage was also done at home. Colombian journalists also were “profiled”.

The most notorious case in this espionage affair was that of the renowned Colombian journalist María Alejandra Villamizar, who has a long career in communications and has participated in the peace talks in Colombia.

More than 12 pages were compiled with personal and family information, her telephone contacts, material goods and more. Upon learning of this, Villamizar posed a series of questions in Noticias Caracol: Who ordered this monitoring and who was this information for?

On Saturday, May 2, Iván Duque’s lukewarm response was not long in coming: Of course, he assumed a position of rejection of these monitoring practices since what is at stake is a large “aid” package for Colombia approved by the U.S. Congress for this year of about $448 million dollars.

Duque has yet to answer the questions raised last week in a public letter by the Freedom of the Press Foundation (FLIP), backed by more than a hundred journalists, about the “secret files” case. To date, they are still waiting.

Computer-based paramilitarism on the rise

From a legal point of view, Colombian experts on constitutional matters in their country explain how serious this espionage scandal is. Here are some clues from Jorge Enrique Ibañez, a specialist in constitutional law in Colombia:

There are limits to strategic intelligence, defined within the framework of respect for human rights and the prevention of external or internal threats that could affect national security. In this stalking operation there were no limits in the methodology of profile selection and information gathering, incurring harassment and persecution.

Those who enjoy constitutional protection cannot be a target of espionage, and such is the case of foreign journalists in their capacity as correspondents; Casey’s case was paradoxical both because of his nationality and because of his publication, as he was placed in a state of extreme risk by the accusations of Uribismo.

Journalists and lawyers have the right to protect their source of information, i.e. they cannot be targeted by intelligence agencies, contrary to what “the secret files” reveal.

The profiles drawn up by these spy teams show an inadequate characterization of the information, violating the private sphere of people outside the media. In fact, anything that can be collected from sources is valid, however, this information must be used responsibly.

The custom of military espionage in Colombia is more than evident, especially to the dissident press and beyond the national and foreign corporate media, thanks to the reinforcement of these practices under the Uribe government, and now, with the government of Iván Duque, who has been singled out as the main culprit in the scandal.

In fact, the “José Alvear Restrepo” Lawyers’ Collective demanded that the Colombian army officers responsible for the computer espionage plot be punished in a disciplinary and judicial manner Most of those spied on were journalists, politicians and trade unionists. Image: Semana

It is a fresh example of how Uribe, during his presidential term, used the Administrative Department of Security (DAS) with support from the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC) to intercept calls, harass and illegally follow up on journalists, magistrates, political figures opposed to Uribism, and even UN reporters, thus deflecting the purpose of intelligence in favour of the narco-paramilitary policy of today’s Democratic Centre leaders.

An extremely dangerous déjà vu, this practice indicates another ominous chapter of computerized paramilitarism that was evidently reactivated in the political disaster that pivots around President Iván Duque, with Álvaro Uribe Vélez in the shadows.

It would be interesting if some keen Colombian or American journalist carried out an important journalistic exercise on the current “Operation Gideon” in which there was joint participation by the DEA, the anti-drug agency, and Duque’s government in Colombia. Could they investigate this without being watched and, even more so, intimidated?