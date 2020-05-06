Return to the Earth, Return to the Garden

Ollantay Itzamná

Soil prepared manually for sowing. Chipilín, edible grass. OI

The garden cultivates us in the spirituality and identity of the Earth. Every day it shows us who we are, where we come from, and where we are going.

I was born, and I grew up in the garden until I was 8 years old, learning from my parents to love and cultivate the earth. Like many of my neighbours, school age forced me to migrate to the nearest town, a day and a half away, herding mules laden with coffee, with my father, for the journey to school.

That’s when I found the Spanish language, the wheel, the engine, and writing. Thus, school, the cities, and then the academy, subtly took me away from the Earth’s ethics and aesthetics.

Why leave the asphalt for the Earth?

Ducks with their young, in the courtyard of the house. OI

As I re-read, with “anthropological tools”, the “cosmotheandric” teachings my parents narrated to us, I made my way inwards in the process of re-incarnation with the Earth. Rediscovering my Earth identity. Suspicious of my modern illusions installed by years of academia.

I had theoretical arguments for returning to the Earth, but, I believe that I lacked a transcendental reason. Then, my second daughter was born. That was when I said: “It’s time to raise her healthy, and try to live as I believe.” I gathered my little savings, found a small place with fertile land and enough water… to materialize the transmodern ideas.

This is where we try to make our daily life a permanent ritual. My daughters allow themselves to be cultivated by the Earth. They try to distribute their time between the garden, the internet and the small animal farm, when not attending their official classes.

In my urban academic stage, it was dawn and dusk with texts/books. In this stage, at the beginning, it was dawn and dusk in the garden. Until the idea took material form, then, I tried to balance text-garden-breeding, community and accompaniment of Indo-Campesino social movements.

Why go back to the garden?

Ducks and chickens. Home yard. OI

In our case, in the garden we planted seasonal fruit, some vegetables and tubers, in balance with the birds (chickens, ducks, turkeys) and some rabbits and guinea pigs. These, together with the birds, fertilize the soil for the plants. These plants (especially bananas) produce and feed their leaves to the birds and rabbits. Gathering river water from the roof, we manage to raise fish… We always leave fruit on the trees for the birds…

The garden cultivates us in the spirituality and identity of the Earth. Every day it shows us who we are, where we come from, and where we are going. Personally, I assume “death” as a fertile transcendental moment to fertilize, give life, and continue to coexist in the pluriverse… The garden helped me to overcome the fear of death being a failure.

The garden is the place of constant encounter and conversation, not only with my ideas, but also with my relatives and other people who spent their lives defending rights. When I touch the Earth, or watch the plants grow, I feel the presence of the people who have already returned to the fresh womb of Mother Earth. It is a mystical place of reunion.

The garden, the backyard farm, is one of the most efficient therapies against the stress of urban modernity. Weeding, removing leaves, sowing or simply contemplating the rabbits eating under the moonlight, renews one’s desire to continue living.

In five years we have not bought bottled water. Let alone purchased eggs or chicken from the supermarket. The garden and the backyard birds do not give us everything we need to live, but they educate us in a sober and healthier lifestyle, in balance with the cosmic community.

The garden necessarily strengthens family life, it is an ideal place for education for survival, especially if you have children. But, above all, the garden moves us towards community living under the guiding principle of reciprocity. If your garden produces bananas, you share the fruits with your neighbour who produces corn, knowing that at any moment you will receive corn.

Now, in times of COVID19, our life has not changed much. Between garden, kitchen, texts, birds… I enjoy significant moments with my two cosmic accomplices. The adverse planetary circumstances confirm to me that the garden is the preferred “field” for the “counter-hegemonic revolution” against the civilization of modernity in crisis.