Venezuelan Government Denounces Attempted Invasion from Colombia on La Guaira Coast

Minister of People’s Power for the Interior, Justice and Peace Néstor Reverol denounced Sunday morning that a group of mercenaries coming from Colombia attempted a sea invasion on the coast of La Guaira state to commit terrorist attacks in the country.

The Venezuelan Interior minister explained that when the mercenaries attempted to come into the country through fast boats on the coast of La Guaira, “the fast and effective action of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) and the Special Actions Force (FAES) of the Bolivarian National Police brought some of them down and others are now imprisoned. In this operation, assault rifles were confiscated (…) This is a new attempted coup d’État perpetrated by these terrorists.”

Reverol explained the mercenaries’ goal was to assassinate leaders of the Bolivarian Government and to cause a spiral of violence in the country, generate chaos and confusion among the population. “Later, we will provide more information since the operation is still underway and we do not rule out further arrests. We are conducting a thorough search by sea, air and ground.”

“It seems the failed imperial attempts to overthrow the legally established government headed by President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro have dragged them to take disproportionate actions that will undoubtedly deserve our people’s and the international community’s rejection,” he stressed.

Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said they “remain vigilant and resistant to any threat against our homeland. We will strongly respond to terrorist groups attacking our peace. Peace is and will be our main victory.”

mppre.gob.ve