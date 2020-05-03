Network in Defense of Humanity Repudiates Attempted Mercenary Invasion of Venezuela from Colombia

The Network in Defense of Humanity repudiates the attempt at a mercenary invasion of Venezuela from Colombia and we remain alert to any threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the sister Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Stop the aggressions generated in Colombian territory; cease the interference of the United States, the true architect of this type of interventionist action in Latin America, the Caribbean and the rest of the world.

The empire would do well to address the tragic reality being suffered by the American people in the face of uncontrolled expansion of the COVID-19 pandemic essentially caused by the irresponsibility of the Trump Administration.

The Venezuelan people have the right to live in peace and to freely conceive and build their future. “Give me Venezuela to serve her: she has a son in me,” said José Martí. Such is the cry of solidarity from the peoples of Our America.

Executive Secretariat of the Network in Defense of Humanity