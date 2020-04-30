A Revolutionary Response to Multiple Pandemics

There are valid reasons to protest the ways in which governments have responded to covid-19. Invariably, many of the criticisms focus on protecting economies, getting people “back to work”, restoring “normalcy”, based on the erroneous belief that “normalcy” under capitalism is something to be defended, even worth the risk of dying for. That workers are to return to work without protective measures in place is unconscionable.

While we must question everything notorious governments with long histories of genocide and serial crimes against humanity do, it is important to remember that progressive governments such as Cuba have adopted quarantine measures based on information from international bodies, combined with their own research and experience fighting the pandemic in many countries.

African and Indigenous peoples are also aware of the need for protective measures as they have suffered the highest number of casualties. There is also a higher lethality from covid-19 among the poor. To push any “back to work”, “return to normal” agenda places all members of society at risk and poses a direct and deadly threat to African and Indigenous populations.

I condemn and reject the manipulative use of language that disparages and degrades humanity, such as “lockdown”, but it does poignantly describe what the future will hold for us if we do not use this crisis to overthrow the oppressors. The pandemic has exposed the cruelty and brutality of the capitalist system. We must actively strive to dismember and destroy it.

While the enemies of humanity are deploying multiple tactics to influence and control our responses, we can refuse to be mislead by them, and not betray ourselves or our interests. Social and revolutionary movements throughout the world are using this time to refine their own plans and chart the course for a better world, where the enemies of humanity will have no power. Rather than disputing whether or not the threat is “real”, they are uniting to create effective strategies for addressing multiple deadly pandemics; covid-19, imperialism, colonialism, patriarchy, capitalism, fascism.

Will we slide into passivity or destructive chaos that would bring the odious plans of the enemies of humanity to fruition, or join the international community in resistance to determine our own destiny, creating a new society that supports and sustains life in harmony with Mother Earth? This is the only choice confronting us.

Alexandra Valiente

A Few Examples of Revolutionary Pandemic Strategies

COVID-19: Call of the Original Peoples, Afro-Descendants and Popular Organizations of Latin America

Brazilian Social Movements Release Plan with 60 Measures Against COVID-19 and Economic Crisis

Joint Call for International Cooperation in the Battle Against COVID-19

Venezuela: Collective Organization and Solidarity in Response to COVID-19

Declaration of the South American Communist Parties Against Covid-19