Chile, Coronavirus: Once Again the Entrepreneurial Elite is Favoured at the Expense of the People

After capturing international attention with popular protests in October and the consequent ruthless anti-democratic repression by the governmental powers, Chile is back in the news. Even during the global crisis dictated by the Coronavirus, the Piñera regime continues to prioritize the country’s entrepreneurs, abandoning popular needs without any moral restraint, even at the cost of sacrificing the health of its citizens.

At the moment, Chile is under a state of emergency due to catastrophe, with a national curfew running from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Although neighbouring states such as Argentina and Peru have opted for a total quarantine throughout the territory, Chile, despite the fact that at the time of the outbreak of the virus it had more cases than neighbouring countries, has chosen to impose a “selective quarantine”. As a result of this governmental choice, various areas of the country are either closed or opened, depending on the number of cases present. In the capital, in Santiago, only the richest neighbourhoods have been quarantined, allowing freedom of movement in other areas of the city with similar numbers of infected people. Schools were immediately closed throughout the country while most shops and businesses were left in operation. Throughout the country there have been complaints from citizens who, because the quarantine measures imposed and the decision at national level to keep non-essential businesses in operation, lament government decisions. The state is increasingly accused of protecting the profits of businesses, while hundreds of thousands of workers risk their lives by working every day with minimal health security. Today the country has 14,365 cases, 207 deaths and 7,710 recoveries; moreover, the peak of contagion is expected between late April and early May.

In recent weeks, the Chilean government has carried out economic projects to deal with the difficulties caused by the health emergency. It has thus implemented various economic manoeuvres and, taking into account the will of the country’s entrepreneurial elite, has reopened several businesses.

On March 19, the government presented the “Covid-19 bill to protect workers’ earnings”, a plan that, despite its misleading and hypocritical name, does little to help the working class in the country. Thanks to these government directives, entrepreneurs receive benefits from the state without, however, having any obligation to keep their workers’ contracts intact. In fact, not only will companies be able to opt to dismiss their employees, but the salaries of those who are not dismissed will be drastically reduced. It is estimated that in the first few months workers will receive 70% of their salary, before falling to a paltry 45% in the following months. The government announced that the reduced salaries will be financed only in part by public money, with the rest being taken from the funds used for unemployment benefits for each worker. In March alone, 300,000 people lost their jobs, while more than a million people were suspended from work with severe wage cuts. It is important to point out that 11,440 million dollars will be invested in this economic plan, 45 times the amount planned to support public health (260 million dollars).

On 8 April, with a new package of economic measures, the Government announced new aid for businesses: lower interest rates, discounted taxes and various tax breaks. In contrast to the privileges given to businesses, bland economic actions were also announced to help the weakest. The Government proposed the “Covid-19 voucher” of 58 dollars, financial aid for the neediest families. In addition, a “minimum income subsidy” has been created for those who receive a salary ranging from 349 to 446 dollars.

To make up for the shortcomings of the meagre social aid measures already implemented, a new plan was announced on April 20th, aimed at addressing the economic emergencies of 60% of the country’s most vulnerable families. As a result, a family of 4 people will receive monthly aid of about $300 for 3 months. But despite the fireworks that accompany the new plan, the reality is that each person in the family will receive $75, very little compared to the real needs of a family in economic difficulties in a neoliberal state like Chile.

On April 17, Piñera called many private companies “to normality”, announcing new sectors that will have to return to work. He expressed his intention to reopen shopping centres in the places less affected by the virus, always with a view to a gradual, albeit decidedly premature, recovery of the economy. In addition, the Government also called on all civil servants to return to normal work. In order to motivate this choice, it cited the need for personnel to be employed for the prompt and precise distribution of vouchers and subsidies to families in need.

All the economic directives taken by the government are nothing more than a reflection of the will of the country’s entrepreneurial elite. The words of the director of one of the most important hedge funds in the country, José Manuel Silva, summarize well the vision that many big businessmen have of the current situation: “We cannot continue to stop the economy, we have to take risks, and that means that people will die”.

The great spirit of struggle of the Chileans, now known internationally because of the perseverance of the protests in the last 6 months, has not been broken. The same day, the workers’ union of the Walmart retail chain of stores carried out a peaceful demonstration in Piazza Italia in Santiago. The communiqué issued by the organization read as follows: “No preventive action has been taken to protect workers for the reopening of shops and shopping malls. This is a contradiction on the part of the authorities; they stress the importance of social isolation, but at the same time they want people to go shopping and everything back to normal. The workers are already suffering the injustices of the “law protecting workers’ earnings” and now they want to expose them to possible contagion”.

April 20 marked the turn of the civil servants. In front of La Moneda in Santiago, President Piñera’s villa, 12 people from the “National Group of Fiscal Employees” were organizing themselves to protest peacefully, but with all the precautions and distancing so as not to expose themselves to contagion. Nine of the participants were arbitrarily detained by the police, only to be released several hours later. This was categorically condemned by the Socialist Party, which wrote on Twitter: “We condemn the detention of the national leaders of the ANEF. The legitimate and peaceful defence of workers’ rights and their health in the face of the pandemic we are experiencing cannot be met with repression”. Unfortunately this is only one of many attempts to silence the voice and needs of the people. The same day, for example, a peaceful demonstration organized in Piazza Italia, was dismantled shortly afterwards by 15 police trucks. It also reflects the government decisions taken only a few days earlier to have the monuments of the square cleaned up, which has now become the focus of the protests that have characterized recent months in Chile. This choice is rather questionable, as it involves the work of various people in the midst of a global pandemic solely for the umpteenth attempt to dismantle every symbol of the rebellion.

It is always the weakest who suffer, and citizens have understood this well by now. But despite the unjust treatment by the state, the Chilean people’s desire to fight continues and, if necessary, many people will return to the streets to make themselves heard.