Amidst an Economic Blockade, Falling Oil Prices and Hyperinflation, The Forced Return of Venezuelan Migrants

Marco Teruggi

The seventh week of quarantine begins in Venezuela and the pandemic curve remains flat: 325 confirmed cases, 137 recovered and 10 dead. The apocalyptic prognosis predicted by a sector of the opposition and the United States was not fulfilled, the government has deployed a successful policy, particularly if analyzed with respect to neighbouring countries.

There are only a few instances left where they say otherwise, and those voices are those of those who wish for and push tragedy as a coup strategy to gain political power.

Successful management, together with the healthcare situation in a number of countries in the region and episodes of discrimination, has prompted the return of Venezuelans to the country. Around 18 thousand have entered by land through the three main border states with Colombia, Zulia, Táchira and Apure, and more are expected to arrive in the next few days.

The return began on the first day of the quarantine and has continued on a daily basis. The vast majority of these people are of low income. The government’s response has been to set up a medical and logistical deployment to receive the returnees free of charge, which has strengthened their image.

Just as there is a majority consensus on the anti-pandemic policy, there is also a consensus on the economic picture that is again showing high levels of concern with the quarantine, oil prices remaining low, and the economic blockade escalating again.

The U.S. Treasury Department has prohibited the five remaining major U.S. oil companies in Venezuela, particularly Chevron, from extracting and trading oil in the country. The government of Donald Trump thus delivered another blow, adding to the sanctions against PDVSA, companies that trade Venezuelan crude, and the ban on sending gasoline into the country.

The combination of daily difficulties is threefold: lack of gasoline, the increase of the parallel and the official dollar – which increases at a lower speed, though close to the first – and the increase of prices.

This situation generated scenarios of protests in peripheral areas of the country, especially farmers, fishermen, miners, and those dependent on gasoline for their operations. Although the opposition tried to publicly maximize the dimension of the protests and in some cases to trigger them, the appearance of these episodes was an indication of an escalation of material difficulties.

The government decided to take action in response to this situation and announced the supervised sale of products from three major price-setting companies operating on a speculative basis – in particular from the oligopoly Empresas Polar – the 180-day occupation of an oil consortium, and the setting of agreed prices for 27 products.

This involved the return of measures that had been abandoned for more than a year, such as the announcement of price regulation. The last few years were marked by exchange rate liberalization, restriction of monetary issuance, and the circulation of the dollar, which became the currency of price marking and daily use in the street for many sectors.

The opposition opposed the measures, claiming that shortages would return, as well as revealing Polar’s response, which declared that “the measure is a threat to the food supply”. Chavismo, however, supported the decision in view of the impotence/impunity in the face of rising prices.

The doubt that many people have is whether this time it will be possible to maintain the agreed supply and prices, given the impossibility of guaranteeing them on previous occasions. The other important question is: how to achieve accessible prices for those who live in bolivares?

This uncertainty is based on the fact that the cost structures of producers and traders are in fact in dollars, and the agreed prices are related to the official dollar. An increase in the official -as has been the trend- would impact prices in bolivares and reduce the already devalued income in national currency.

The US strategy hopes that there will be no solution, and the set of economic pressures and covert armed operations will drive the country to the point of generating a breakdown in the civil or military leadership.

For this reason, Elliot Abrams, the U.S. responsible for the plan for Venezuela, has assumed a role of media coverage and of updating the U.S. “proposal” where, he claims, the only thing that is not negotiable is the exit of Nicolás Maduro from the government. The Bolivarian National Armed Forces, he reiterates, can remain in their positions during the transition period.

Chavismo is thus facing a three-pronged battle: the fight against the pandemic, the blockade and economic crisis, and the U.S. offensive strategy of overthrowing the government. The national opposition, and in particular Juan Guaidó, have almost no impact anymore.