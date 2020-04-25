Resistance in Times of Coronavirus in Honduras

Ricardo Arturo Salgado Bonilla

The consequences of the planetary contagion with COVID 19 are, at this point, incalculable. Specialists are forced to change their forecasts every day, and they sound increasingly apocalyptic. Saving the economy is the focus of attention of the world’s elites, while the media debates the lethality of the virus, as if directing the masses to believe that it is right that we have hundreds of thousands of deaths.

From the White House, uncertainties, tensions, and even recommendations for collective suicides are rising. Trump did not hesitate to prescribe hydroxychloroquine (which has proven largely fatal), and went so far as to recommend the use of chlorine and other disinfectants to destroy the virus. Seen from the perspective of our humble Honduras, this is extremely worrying, because we have seen the regime’s medical experts discussing the wonders of Trump’s chloroquine, so it would not be uncommon for them to appear on the national news network prescribing chlorine.

This country is not only one of the poorest in the Americas, it is also one of the most unequal, second only to Chile and Colombia. Moreover, since the coup d’état of June 2009, there is no state per se, but a machine dominated by corruption and organized crime. As a faithful servant of Washington, the regime has guaranteed its permanence in power, in exchange for carrying out a fierce neoliberal program, which in the last decades completely dismantled the health care and education systems.

This is, in a brief summary, our situation with the COVID 19 pandemic. Aggravated by the propaganda machinery of the majority of media corporations, dedicated to the defense of a dictatorship that, having enjoyed maximum impunity, now finds an immense business opportunity. This is what the LIBRE Party has described in one of its press releases, Honduras Sociedad Anónima.

The problem has many dimensions. First, in relation to healthcare, the regime of Juan Orlando Hernandez has no plan, nor does it have an established route. In fact, its first reaction, and the route it has followed, is to approve funds, and pre-benefits for private enterprise, with the banks in the background, waiting like vultures for the distribution of what remains public in the country. Hernandez has already announced the future with great fanfare, without providing any solution to the present.

Although the regime decreed a quarantine to contain the rapid expansion of the virus, after six weeks most of the problems that have been reported daily by health workers, especially doctors and nurses, remain unresolved. Without basic protection, doctors have had to wait in hospitals for patients to arrive, which has led to contagion among the medical staff themselves.

Only yesterday, April 23, with the collaboration of the newly arrived Cuban solidarity brigade, investigations began in the area of Villanueva, a population center in the department of Cortes, where most of Honduras’ productive activity takes place. Basically, the previous six weeks were entertainment, marked by repeated allegations of corruption; such as inflatable hospitals for 41 million dollars, or the creation of a parallel market for the sale of biosecurity supplies, run by relatives of the regime’s officials in charge of the crisis.

As is evident, no quarantine works if the material problems for the subsistence of the population are not resolved. To begin with, the dictatorship has launched a food plan, called “Honduras Solidaria”, for which it employs its client machinery, so that the aid, in itself insignificant, reaches the supporters of the Hernandez Party. This party, according to the “pandos” results of the last election, represents only 33% of the population.

The economically active population is mainly concentrated in the informal sector, reaching 70% of the total. The formal sector, concentrated in the remaining 30%, suffers massive layoffs. In the first three weeks of the quarantine, at least 100,000 employees were suspended for 120 days, with no guarantee that their jobs would be kept when normalcy returned. The numbers here fall short, and the amount of unemployment will be higher in a few days.

The LIBRE Party presented an Anti-Crisis Plan to the National Congress, which includes the transfer of one million minimum wages to an equal number of families for three months. Likewise, it proposed the remission of payment of public services, cellular phones and internet, in addition to rent, with payment being assumed by the owners. The National Congress refused to discuss the proposal, arguing that the measures to assist the poorest were “populism”.

The same National Congress approved a decree that allows it to meet virtually. However, the presentation of motions and statements are suspended. If any deputy has a proposal, he or she must send it via e-mail to the secretary of Congress. In the sessions, the board of directors will choose up to four representatives per bench to give them the floor. Objectively, the legislative power has ceased to exist and has become an organ of procedures to implement what the dictatorship orders.

Meanwhile, Juan Orlando Hernandez constantly appears on the networks to announce things that seem more like jokes, such as that we will soon be exporting masks and biosafety equipment to the entire world. In the propaganda manual designed for this purpose, Juan Orlando is only reserved to give “good news”. In reality, the national networks have now become a morbid presence, which many of us follow in order to see the latest nonsense, accompanied by announcements of new royalties for capital and privatizations, which are clouding the future.

The regime has a strategy in place to consolidate power beyond 2021. Several spokespersons for Hernández’s party have already launched a campaign for the cancellation of the 2021 primary elections. At the same time, the campaign of manipulation and censorship is increasing day by day. The latter is covered by an immense mass of media devoted to disinformation.

In an environment where there is no plan or strategy to save lives, while a whole stratagem is being carried out to perpetuate the coup regime, sponsored by the corrupt and speculative elites of capital, the Honduran people have reached the critical moment to resist more than ever before in their history. Now is the time to show whether they are indeed capable of prevailing or becoming extinct as a social subject.