Bolivia in the Time of COVID-19

Orietta E. Hernández Bermúdez A minor is treated in the emergency room of the Children’s Hospital in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. Photo: Javier Aliaga / France 24.

The process of change in Bolivia was abruptly interrupted last November 2019 by a military-police coup. Senator Jeanine Añez’s self-proclamation, after violating all provisions of the Constitution, initiated a period of uncertainty, instability and political persecution against the leaders and supporters of the previous government.

Protests were suppressed and people were massacred in Sacaba and Senkata[1] leaving many dead, injured and missing. The military and police who had been instrumental in the coup, operated under a presidential decree [2] that granted them impunity to kill in the name of pacifying the country, they not only betrayed their oath of Patria o Muerte, but continue to support the coup forces in their campaign to intimidate and dismantle the process of change. From then on, the Plurinational State of Bolivia lives under the misguided leadership of Jeanine Añez and her controversial and incompetent cabinet.

In the midst of this scenario, in the early days of 2020, the COVID 19 emergency was declared worldwide, exposing the fragility of healthcare systems as well as the lack of political will in many countries to address the pandemic. In Bolivia, the first positive case was detected on March 10, and the number of infected people has risen to 564 with 33 deaths to date [3].

How has the coup government dealt with the pandemic? In an inefficient, irresponsible and sometimes disrespectful way. It can be affirmed that the two main causes of the current crisis in light of the pandemic and the alarming situation that is approaching are: the delay in taking measures, for its containment and the political nature of such measures.

The existence of the virus in neighbouring countries was well-known and the security protocol to detect travellers with symptoms at points of entry to the country and isolate them to avoid contagion was not implemented in time. Similarly, the necessary measures were not taken to prepare the healthcare institutions.

Against this background, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal’s declaration of the postponement of the elections, due to the health crisis, opened up a whole range of opportunities in the framework of the crisis, especially for the self-proclaimed Jeanine Añez, who, along with the rest of the Bolivian right, was suffering from the results in the polls on voting intentions that placed the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) in first place and close to the majority needed to win in the first round. A strategy was needed to change this outcome, and unfortunately beyond the health of the people, Añez and her advisors found an opportunity to continue campaigning.

The quarantine was decreed almost unexpectedly, leaving very little time for people to prepare. In one of her appearances, while announcing the measure, the president said: “Dear Bolivians, I ask you to unite with us in a permanent prayer. This Sunday begins a total quarantine and I ask that we may fast in prayer, repentance and faith, so that it may be our greatest weapon in the fight against this disease. May God bless Bolivia”

Skillfully, Añez, or better, those who write her speeches, employed symbolic elements such as trust in God as well as repentance, to simulate a climate of tranquility in the midst of a worsening situation. Asking the people, the humble, those who live from day to day, to pray and repent only brings to mind that scene from the movie Titanic, when the mother who was travelling in third class, faced with the impossibility of saving her children from disaster, put them to bed and told them stories to divert their attention from the fatal outcome. Two things were already clear, the coup government was not prepared to confront the pandemic and needed to buy time.

In this context, Luis Arce Catacora, candidate for the Movement to Socialism, asked Añez to put aside political positions, think about the health of Bolivians and ask the Cuban government to send doctors and medicines produced on the island to combat COVID 19.

The then Vice Minister of Health Erwin Viruez, said that “Bolivian doctors have all the capacity to respond to this or any other contingency”. His statement was completely out of line given that in February, the head of the Departmental Health Service in Santa Cruz, Marcelo Rios, warned that the expansion of the dengue epidemic in the country was out of control. His words were reaffirmed by former Health Minister Aníbal Cruz, who also added that the situation would be brought under control in June, but not because of the efficiency of his ministry but because of the arrival of winter.

It is not difficult to understand then that the Ministry of Health, which after the November coup d’état was handed over to the Medical College as a booty, was not ready to confront COVID 19 and from then on there would be a long series of improvisations and mistakes to the detriment of the health of the people.

Jeanine’s actions

On March 17, in a media appearance, Jeanine Anez announced four measures. The first was the creation of the family bonus, consisting of 500 bolivianos, equivalent to approximately $72, for each child attending public elementary schools. She also introduced aid for families and small businesses that are paying back loans, whose payments will be deferred until the end of the debt period. She postponed the payment of income tax to May, also allowing for it to be paid in instalments. Finally, she prohibited cuts in water and gas services to homes during the quarantine and the health crisis.

These first measures, which were limited in scope and clearly aimed at winning over the vote of certain sectors, left a considerable number of Bolivians unprotected and social protests took place in neighbourhoods in Trinidad, Riberalta, and other localities in the country, which ended in arrests. In this context, the Centre for Legal Studies and Social Research reported that indigenous peoples are excluded from the measures against COVID 19, and that they do not have access to food and other essential necessities.

Social pressure forced the government to extend the aid, with the delivery of the family basket, a new voucher worth 400 bolivianos for pregnant women, retired people and the disabled, as well as the extension of the family voucher to all students in state schools. At the same time, the implementation of a universal voucher has been announced, which will reach those over 18 and up to 60 years of age who do not benefit from other measures.

Although it is true that the number of people protected by economic aid has been increasing, it is still not enough and the perceptions of social sectors and political forces about this fact reveal a divided society. Criticism of the mishandling of the crisis has been voiced by various political forces.

The leaders of the social organizations of MAS that make up the Unity Pact agreed that the government is handling the crisis with electoralist intentions. Senator Omar Aguila said: “As an economic measure it seems appropriate to me, because it injects resources into the economy, but the way it is being announced has a political component”. Roxana Lizárraga, a former communications minister and current candidate for the executive branch of the Creemos alliance, criticized the fact that a state bond was given instead of providing hospitals with supplies [5].

However, on social networks, Añez’s followers, in addition to criticizing the protests of the most humble sectors by calling them savages and beasts, are publishing messages aimed at praising the president’s performance. A clear example of this can be found in the March 18 tiwtter of Erick Foronda – Añez’s personal secretary: “President Añez’s leadership makes history in Bolivia. It is clear that the same firmness to pacify is used for this hard battle against the corona virus. Thank you President, thank you God, may God take care of Bolivia”

For the Juntos alliance, which is running for the Jeanine-Doria Medina coalition, the health crisis is an opportunity and with total impunity its followers have devoted some early mornings to flooding the streets with electoral propaganda and even giving away masks[6] with the logo of the political party. The health of the people is not the most important issue for this de facto government, they are still working in different directions according to their interests.

In this sense, the president’s double morality stands out, as she assured the people in an address in the midst of the pandemic: “I am a mother and I know how difficult it is to make ends meet, I am a mother and I know how difficult it is to go to bed with a lump in my throat, because that day we were not able to provide for our children’s needs”… and while many believed in her moving speech, she was expanding her wealth.

According to local media: The Star of the East, Jeanine, bought an apartment, on March 9, in the midst of the crisis, for an amount higher than that presented in the Affidavit of Property and Income, which recorded a total of active assets worth 133 300 bolivianos ($ 19 275), so the remaining 544 700 bolivianos are not accounted for, which is more than $ 78 000 for the purchase of the property.

Communications Minister Isabel Fernandez tried to defuse the scandal by showing a letter from the National Bank of Bolivia, which explains why Añez was offered a loan to buy the apartment. However, inconsistencies with the conditions for the loan, which she does not qualify for, caused discontent among the population confined to their homes in the midst of strict quarantine. [7]

Demagoguery has been an essential component of Jeanine Añez’s speech. With a dramatic tone, she publicly stated, “Today we are united by the cause of helping each other to save lives, and life has no political parties or colours”. One could ask her how she would explain, given her very inclusive statement, the fact that around 700 Bolivians have been abandoned to their fate at the border with Chile, and have been denied entry to the country, while other citizens have entered Bolivian territory in authorized airplanes for “humanitarian reasons”, alleging that they have paid their own transportation costs. Or could it be that the lives of those stranded on the border are not so important, since they are most likely MAS supporters due to their humble background?

The double standard that has characterized the de facto government has been displayed freely during the time of COVID, the political persecution continues and it is the MAS militants who are most affected.

On April 7, Andrónico Rodríguez, vice-president of the Cochabamba Tropics Federations, coordinated the delivery of a donation to the families of the metropolitan area of that department, from the producers of the region. The aid consisted of 16 trucks with more than 150 tons of fruit. The armed forces tried to stop the delivery but the inhabitants of the area came to the defense of the coca growers’ leader.

The quarantine has also served as the stage for justifying authoritarianism and further curtailing freedom of expression. Human Rights Watch (HRW), questioned the ambiguous nature of some of the measures taken by the de facto government in response to the pandemic, while leaving the authorities considerable scope to restrict freedom of expression. According to José Miguel Vivanco, HRW’s director for the Americas, “Bolivia’s interim government is taking advantage of the pandemic to arrogate to itself the power to criminally punish those who publish information that the authorities consider to be incorrect and this violates the right to freedom of expression.

In Bolivia, it is the Government Minister, Arturo Murillo, and the Defence Minister, Fernando López, who appear most frequently in the media during this time of health crisis. The government is using repression and fear, it is criminalizing and politicizing protest. Citizens’ rights are being violated, those who dare to complain about the lack of food are being imprisoned for violating quarantine.

Added to this is the lack of transparency with respect to the management of funds and donations that have come to Bolivia to address the pandemic. In this regard, the president of the Chamber of Deputies of the MAS, Sergio Choque, demanded: “The national government must tell us where it is spending all this aid that is arriving. Italy (gave) 20 million euros, Japan 30 million dollars, Europe 5 million euros, the IMF 300 million bolivianos, the Central Bank of Bolivia 15 million dollars”

Is there corruption? Are resources getting to where they are really needed? Is it being used effectively? These are questions that everyone can ask especially when they see journalists and cabinet members in biosafety suits on the one hand and doctors and nurses with insufficient protection on the other, due in no small part to mismanagement.

The health conditions in the country, as well as the preparation of its staff, are not up to the challenge they have to face. According to former health minister Aníbal Cruz, who resigned on April 7, “(…) if things continue as they are, the number of people with COVID-19 will reach 900 in the next four days and 48,000 in four months, and the deaths will total some 3,840…(…) unfortunately, when it comes to partisan politics, life is worthless, they are not interested in anything. Bolivia must have a moment of human reflection”.

There are sufficient arguments to question the de facto government for its poor handling of the crisis, including the recent appointment of Marcelo Navajas as the new Minister of Health. This gentleman, owner of private clinics in La Paz, strongly opposed the implementation of the Unified Health System in Bolivia (SUS), during the term of Evo Morales, while repudiating the construction of the 47 hospitals planned in the program. He also actively participated in the medical strike in Bolivia that caused numerous injuries including the death of 16 people.

The result of his first days in office is the Health Ministry’s Communiqué of April 19, 2020, which defines that only those people who present symptoms will be tested to determine whether they have been infected by the coronavirus. The justification is the arrival of the winter period and along with it the seasonal diseases that can be confused with the virus.

This decision, besides being irresponsible, is unacceptable. According to records of COVID-19 behaviour worldwide, cases of asymptomatic positive patients are increasing every day. It is very clear the dark purpose of the de facto government, they intend to conceal their inefficiency behind lower figures of infected and to show the success of their management in containing the pandemic, although this implies dangerous consequences for the health of the people.

The coming days in the Plurinational State of Bolivia will undoubtedly be complicated. The country is suffering from the onslaught of two dangerous forces. On the one hand, the pandemic that is sweeping the entire world. On the other hand, and with the same capacity to cause disasters, a president more focused on her electoral campaign issues than on the needs of the people, following instructions from Washington to lead a cabinet with the mission of continuing the dismantling of the achievements of the process of change.

The government of Jeanine Añez is repeating the bad practices of the past, moving the country into debt under the guise of the health crisis and compromising the economic sovereignty achieved in 14 years of MAS government. According to experience, privatizations and concessions with natural resources that belong to the people will follow. Bolivia is on the alert, and it is not only the health of Bolivians that is at stake, there is a great probability that by the time the crisis of the novel coronavirus is is overcome, Eduardo Galeano’s words will have become a reality: “They came. They had the Bible and we had the land. And they told us to close our eyes and pray. And when we opened our eyes, they had the land and we had the Bible”.

Notes:

[1] The Sacaba and Senkata massacres took place in November 2019, after the coup d’état against Evo Morales and the illegal self-proclamation of Jeanine Añez as president. The protests of the inhabitants of these towns were criminally repressed by military and police forces, leaving 37 dead, 500 injured and an undetermined number of disappeared.

2] Popularly known as the “License to Kill,” Supreme Decree 4078 was approved by Jeanine Añez on November 15, 2019. Article 3 establishes that: “Armed Forces personnel who participate in operations to restore internal order and public stability will be exempt from criminal responsibility when, in compliance with their constitutional duties, they act in legitimate defense or a state of necessity and proportionality, in accordance with Articles 11 and 12 of the Criminal Code, Law 1760 and the Code of Criminal Procedure.

3] According to data published by the Ministry of Health of Bolivia on July 19, 2020.https//www.minsalud.gob.bo

4] Taken from Cubadebate “Bolivia frente al colapso del sistema de salud: Régimen golpista en medio de dos epidemias” published on March 3, 2020.

5] “MAS and Creemos consider Añez’ measures to be electoral. Published in the newspaper Página Siete.https://www.google.com/amp/s/wwwpaginasiete.bo/sociedad/2020/3/20.

6] Nasobucos or masks.

7] Primeralínea.info-la Estrella de Oriente-bolivia.com-Prensa Latina.

8] “The Bolivian government is criticized for threatening freedom of expression during the quarantine” Published in the newspaper El País, April 8, 2020.https:”//.google.com/amp/s/elpais.com/internacionales.