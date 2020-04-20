Venezuelan Women In the Pandemic

Alba Carosio, Indhira Libertad Rodríguez and Tania Elíaz[1] In Venezuela, women are the great supporters of life, not only in the family but also in the community. The country is permeated by solidarity networks for the distribution of food, goods and services, which are operated mainly by women. Consequently, in addition to household work, community work is indispensable for maintaining life in the context of the ongoing crisis in the country.

It is in this context that the pandemic found us. With it came, before the first case, the voluntary quarantine, which the whole country has been complying with since March 16. Once again it is women who are sustaining life, who are now confined. But they are more active than ever: they are doing their best to maintain hygiene in difficult environments with failures of electricity, water and domestic gas services. They continue to organize solidarity networks to sew homemade masks with recycled fabric. They manage to obtain chlorine and other disinfectants in scarce markets. They attend to their children now without schools or school lunches. Others continue to work via the Internet, teach classes or write reports, and are happy to do so, even if they have to divide their time, which has become more demanding at home.

Most of the frontline health workers are also women. The same is true for other services, such as supermarket workers and the like. A good number of women are incorporated into the police force, which enforces quarantine in all municipalities. Most of the doctors and nurses who carry out house-to-house visits to people suspected of being infected are women.

There are almost two million Venezuelan women living in different Latin American countries. Most of them are poor migrants who have left the country on foot, and have been very precariously incorporated into the economies of the host countries. Making great sacrifices they used to send remittances to their families, today they are without work and without protection, with little possibility of returning. However, a flood of compatriots are arriving at the Colombian-Venezuelan border waiting for health care, free screening and quarantine before they can reach their families. Here again, the women are caring for their children in critical conditions.

Feminist groups have created telephone networks of emotional support and counselling for women who are forced to confine themselves in the same space as their aggressors.

In Venezuela, there is experience and preparation to cope with crises, which we Venezuelan women have acquired with great difficulty in recent years. Women work miracles to feed their families, many are informal workers who have lost their income, which in the midst of this pandemic worsens their precarious situation, forcing them to take risks in order to earn a living. The government has established social protection bonds, which are not enough but it is something and magic is done with them.

The pandemic, therefore, exacerbates the structural inequality of the position of women. It increases and compounds the work, which is already overloaded onto their bodies, spirits and psyches. It increases the various types of violence experienced by women exponentially. Ultimately, the pandemic does not affect them in the same way, within the same gender, or in comparison with men.

Venezuelan women confronting macho violence in the pandemic

In Venezuela there has been no official data on gender since 2016. For this reason, social and feminist organizations have taken on the task of carrying out the femicide count. Anthropologist Aimee Zambrano has been conducting research based on the Open Source Intelligence technique, which she publishes monthly through the Utopix platform. In 2019, 167 femicides[2] occurred in the country.This is approximately one woman killed every two days in Venezuela because she was a woman. However, Zambrano reports on its social networks that 73 femicides have been executed so far this year, which means that there has been a considerable increase in the daily measure, approaching the number one femicide per day.

UN Women warns in its publication “Gender and the COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean: gender dimensions in the response” that in the framework of health emergencies, the dangers of women, adolescents and girls experiencing male violence, specifically violence in the domestic sphere, increase. The cumulative tensions of prolonged cohabitation in the home generate frictions, disagreements and conflicts in which hegemonic masculinity finds no way to resolve problems other than through violence, which will be directed at the most vulnerable, women and children. This can increase women’s isolation, which is already part of the cycle of violence.

There is an undeniable economic impact that triggers this pandemic, increasing barriers for women who want to leave a violent partner, as well as increased risk of sexual exploitation.

But in addition, women survivors of male violence face additional obstacles to escape from such situations, as mobility is restricted. It is even more difficult to access protection measures and/or essential life-saving services, among others, because of the same restrictions on movement in quarantine.

If in Venezuela over the past year alone 42.45% of femicides were imprisoned according to the report[3], it is not an exaggeration to speak of a halo of impunity accompanying these crimes, even more so when a number of them were preceded by complaints to the competent bodies. This regrettable ineffectiveness on the part of the State raised alarms in the feminist movement, which immediately perceived an increase in male violence and the danger to the lives of women living with their aggressors.

Faced with this panorama, feminist organizations and individuals decided to take action with the intention of guaranteeing women’s lives, one without violence, organizing themselves into a network that provides “loving support” by telephone, as the feminist group Tinta Violeta prefers to call it. A very interesting fact of this effort is that the pandemic achieved something that after many years and attempts had not been possible for feminists to unite, transcending the political polarization that marks our collective and social life.

Thus, they have established logistical resources that provide, via telephone, psychological assistance where organizations converge: Fundana, Plafam, S y D Salud, Fundamujer, 5ta Ola and the Centro de Estudios de la Mujer; in case management, which involves providing legal advice, psychological support and coordination with the agencies that receive complaints and organizations or institutions that provide psychological care: Tinta Violeta, La Araña feminista, Mujeres por la vida, Colectivo feminista mujer género rebelde and Cepaz; and to address sexual violence: Médicos sin fronteras, Avesa and Ámbar. Only one of the organizations has responded to 50 calls so far during the quarantine in Venezuela.

This organizational balance of the feminist movement is not being built behind the backs of a people, or a village, because of the increasingly feminine face of the territorial organization that has been built from the social base that is so vital at this time. It is their mirror.

Venezuelan women and migration in the pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic shows us the various sides of capitalism, one of which reflects the notorious interest and priority in caring for the interests of capital to the detriment of the rights of those who, through their labour, reproduce it.

The situation of those who have opted for human mobility between different countries as a strategy for survival is another side.

The lives of poor migrants are marked by inequality, low wages, exclusion from formal work and decent housing, and the precariousness of their lives. Countries with openly neoliberal models have demonstrated their shortcomings in terms of access to health care, protection and social services in the face of the crisis generated by the pandemic. Discourses are being constructed that discriminate against and exclude the migrant population from policies to assist vulnerable sectors that are not representative of the magnitude of the problem.

At present, human mobility of Venezuelans is increasing and, according to IOM data, Colombia is the first receiving country in South America with approximately 1.8 million migrants from Venezuela.

The pandemic could be endured for only a few days, since these individuals live from day to day, and have to choose between hunger, the risk of contagion and the consequences of evading quarantine, including temporary detention for failure to comply, police repression and the collection of fines that cannot be paid. In recent weeks in the neighbouring country, entire families have been left out on the streets because they have not been able to pay their rent and utilities, despite decrees prohibiting this.

A large number of the evicted families are Venezuelans, who have been left on the streets living in the open, and it is then that they decide to return to their country. A new category of migrants is emerging between Colombia and Venezuela, that of returnees who, with luck, arrive by bus at the border thanks to a humanitarian corridor provided or, with less luck, undertake their return on foot, to find themselves on the Venezuelan side with a 14-day preventive confinement measure, in improvised spaces such as shelters in schools in the border states, during which time they can be tested to see if the virus has incubated.

In the case of women, the conditions of inequality and discrimination are accentuated. A considerable number of migrant women live from the proceeds of their informal work; not having access to their only means of entry makes their situation complex, since many of them have migrated with their children. Those who have not been evicted also consider returning to their country, since when the quarantine is lifted they would have a debt that is impossible to pay, when they have lost a job in which they have no contract or job security, for example, or have not been able to continue developing their economic activity in the framework of the informal economy. The experience of eviction, living in the open, forced return and improvised confinement puts women and girls at risk of violence, discrimination and contagion.

Will we be able to turn the tables?

The contributions of feminist economics are less than a century old. One of its principal observations is the urgency of building an economy that recognizes the work of care, of reproduction of life, and the ethics that it entails, traversing the social fabric, promoting its redistribution and community co-responsibility. As well as overcoming the exploitative relationship with Mother Earth, and with the oikos, which has imposed this patriarchal, colonial and heteronomous capitalism.

Much is being said about the powerful opportunity that this pandemic embodies, in its making evident the unfeasibility of the civilizational order that we carry as humanity. We firmly believe that many of the keys to understanding this post-pandemic world have been found not only by reflecting on it, but also by building on it through the actions of women, dissident sexualities and the feminisms of the South. It is time to focus on their contributions and organizational experiences. We invite you to dream of the world to come. Will we be able to turn the tables?

Notes:

1] Co-coordinator and members of the CLACSO Feminisms, Resistance and Emancipation Working Group.

[2] https://utopix.cc/pix/monitor-de-femicidios-2019-interactivo/

[3] ibid.