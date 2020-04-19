LNPM Holds Sarraj and Bashagha Responsible for the Death of Major General Saad Masoud

The Libyan National People’s Movement (LNPM) said in a statement on Saturday that it learned with great sorrow and anger the news of the death of Major General Saad Masoud in the “prisons of darkness” in Tripoli after eight years of oppression and torture.

The LNPM confirmed that the militias refused to release Major General Saad Masoud despite a court ruling of his acquittal and order by the Public Prosecutor. The militias also deprived him of medical care and medication, according to the statement.

The LNPM held the Skhirat government represented by its President, Fayez Al-Sarraj, its Minister of Justice, Muhammad Lamloum, and its Minister of Interior, Fathi Bashagha, and its militias, legally and personally liable for his death.

The LNPM expressed its deep concern regarding the fate of hundreds of prisoners of the Jamahiriya regime leaders, including politicians, and military and security personnel, held in the same prison that saw the assassination of the late General Saad Masoud. They called on the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and the other international organizations to assume their responsibilities and open an international investigation in the circumstances of the death of Major General Saad Masoud, and protect the rest of those detained without legal protection.

The LNPM also called for the immediate release of all prisoners detained for political reasons.

The LNPM offered its condolences to the Youth and Sports Libyan Body given that Masoud served as president of the Etihad Sport Club and marine clubs, along with his family and colleagues in the Libyan National Army who have stood up to the NATO invasion and are now fighting the same invaders in the form of the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood, the heretics, the Turks and their mercenaries.



Al Marsad