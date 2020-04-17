In Times of COVID19 the Peasant Struggle is a Universal Struggle for Life

Ollantay Itzamná

Peasant Quechua

One of the bases of the concept of development was and is the greatest possible distance of the human being from the earth as an inert element for the economy. The earth was associated with dirt, contagion and unpleasantness. Even sin. Prominent Greek philosophers believed that educated people should not touch the earth.

For modern civilization, a developed person was one who had achieved “schooling/professionalizing”, and this necessarily implied becoming uneducated. To be developed, one had to be urbanized, and have anti-land aesthetics.

Peasant identity or being excluded people from enjoying the quality of citizenship (cidade). In other words, being a peasant deprived you of your status as a subject of rights. For that reason, perhaps, given that peasants are the demographic majority in many countries, they produce but do not govern.

Modernity, which fetishized money and urban labour dynamics, erased from the collective imagination the indispensable and determining role of land farmers. To the extent that, by the 21st century, peasant rights have not even become part of the body of binding collective human rights.

However, without warning, the COVID pandemic arrived and locked us up in concrete cubicles. Restricted from going to the market for food by “social isolation”. Then, some of us began to “imagine/wish” for land, even if it is only in a pot to plant. We realized that money and concrete are only means, but they do not produce food or water. They do not give life.

Imagine a lethal virus adhering to the food handled by the food merchant industry. Imagine a virus that annihilates all the people who plant and grow the food to take to the markets. Modernity did not educate us to grow our food, nor to manage our water. We are not educated for survival.

Without food and water, we will not survive the confinement

Orchard. Maya Mam. OI.

On April 17, we, the peasants, commemorate the International Day of Peasant Struggle for Land, Water and Seeds. Surely, peasants, indigenous or not, are not indispensable for the continuity of Life, with land cultivated for food, healthy seeds, and water, but they are indispensable for all of humanity and for Life on our Mother Earth.

Claiming the Peasant’s Struggle in a “Quarantined Planet” should not be a matter for peasants alone. Demanding land, water, seeds and rights/opportunities for peasants must be the cry of a “vulnerable humanity locked in the cities” and isolated from the rural area.

This new era inaugurated by COVID19 should activate in us the sleeping nostalgia of the love for the Earth. It should motivate us to imagine and practice returning to the garden as the place to undergo transcendental changes in these threatening vulnerable times.

Without postponing our continuous struggle to recover the land/water and territories for Life, let us imagine the garden as the favourite place to create a school for Good Living for our loved ones. I believe we are now in the time of survival.

Mayan Quechua Huero. OI

So let us imagine community gardens in the public spaces of cities. Lets imagine and strive to recover the water basins and cultivate ourselves for water management, and the preservation of seeds that will guarantee us food sovereignty. Because in these times of pandemic, food sovereignty becomes existential sovereignty. Let us pass on to our people the passion and vocation to restore the ecosystems destroyed by anti-Earth modernity.