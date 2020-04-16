COVID-19 in Guayaquil: “There is no Room for the Living or the Dead”

A man carries a cardboard coffin outside a cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on April 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters.

The city of Guayaquil has become the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Ecuador and one of the most affected locations in Latin America. In a recent interview with AFP, the city’s mayor, Cynthia Viteri, said that “there was and is no room for either the living or the dead”.

She also said that the city was “experiencing a war” for which it was not prepared, while the number of confirmed cases in the city rose to 4,077, out of a total of 7,603 infections nationwide and 369 official deaths.

The statements come in the midst of the collapse of the city’s hospital and funeral system, which has left hundreds of households living with the dead inside their homes while waiting for protocols for the removal of bodies. On April 12, the authorities announced that more than 700 bodies had been removed from numerous homes in Guayaquil.

The death figures “are not true”.

Official reports from the Secretariat of Risk Management indicate that so far only 124 people have died from covid-19 in Guayaquil. However, Viteri states that these figures “are not true”, as there is not enough evidence in the country to determine whether or not people were suffering from the disease.

“Patients die without ever having been tested, and there is no space, time or resources to be able to do further tests and know whether or not they died of coronavirus,” the mayor explained after noting that in March “there were 1,500 more deaths” than in the same period during 2019.

Thousands more deaths than “normal” in Guayas province

Jimmy Jairala, former prefect of Guayas province, whose capital is Guayaquil, published on Tuesday information gathered by a mathematician in which he assures that from March 21 to April 10 there were 8,383 more deaths than “normal” and called on the national authorities to “confirm or rectify” that figure, which he called “simply terrifying”.

That figure contrasts with the data provided by Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno, who said earlier this month that experts expected “between 2,500 and 3,500 deaths per covid-19” in the province.

Cardboard coffins

Meanwhile, the municipal authorities began to distribute cardboard coffins to solve the crisis of the accumulated corpses as morgues and hospitals overflowed, claiming that they have no wood or aluminum.

In addition, it was announced that two cemeteries with a capacity of approximately 12,000 graves would be set up to bury the victims of the pandemic in the city free of charge.

WHO to issue updated strategic advice on Covid-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) will publish its updated strategic advice with six criteria to be followed, to support countries in their decision-making in relation to Covid-19.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that the new strategy summarizes the lessons learned and outlines the way forward, and includes six guidelines for governments to consider when lifting restrictions.

These are criteria that must be met, or at least taken into account, to eliminate strict movement regulations and control measures in the face of lethal disease, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

To lift the restrictions in the first place, transmission must be controlled, and secondly, the health system must be able to detect, test, isolate and treat each case and track all contacts. Thirdly, the risks of outbreaks must be minimized in special settings such as health centres and nursing homes. The fourth criterion aims at implementing preventive measures in workplaces, schools and other places where it is essential for people to go.

Management of import risks must also be ensured and, finally, communities must be fully informed, engaged and empowered to adjust to the new standard. In the view of the WHO Director-General, all countries must implement a comprehensive set of measures to curb transmission and save lives, with the aim of achieving either a stable, low-level or no spread of Covid-19.

In this regard, he believes that as the pandemic spreads, its socio-economic and public health impacts are more profound and disproportionately affect vulnerable people, who already experience a lack of access to routine and essential health services, says Dr. Tedros.

While some countries are considering how to ease restrictions, others are contemplating their introduction, mostly low- and middle-income countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

U.S. loses 22 million jobs to coronavirus

The latest statistics reveal that the damage to the US labour market caused by the pandemic remains profound.

Some 5.2 million citizens filed for unemployment in the US last week, the US Department of Labor reports. This brings the total number of applications accepted in the last four weeks in the country to 22 million.

Although the latest statistics for the week ending April 11 represent a drop from the previous two weeks, they still reveal that the damage to the U.S. labor market caused by the coronavirus pandemic remains profound, reports CNBC.

The increase in claims is partly due to the Coronavirus Economic Assistance, Relief and Security Act (CARES), which was adopted by President Donald Trump in late March and allowed self-employed people and independent contractors to claim benefits.

Nearly all states where there has been an increase in claims explained it by the covid-19 pandemic or, more specifically, by restrictions imposed by the authorities to prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, estimates of the total cost of the pandemic have reached alarming figures. At the end of March, when the crisis was still starting, the hedge fund company Bridgewater Associates estimated that the economy would contract in the next three months at an annual rate of 30%, while Goldman Sachs set the fall at 24%.

According to the latest data from John Hopkins University, more than 639,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the USA. More than 30,000 people died and some 52,000 recovered. The vast majority of cases remain active.

Mexico extends the quarantine until May 30

The Government of Mexico informed that the quarantine for the covid-19 epidemic (scheduled to end on 30 April) will be extended until 30 May.

However, social distancing could be lifted on 17 May in some areas of the country where very few cases of covid-19 are reported, so some schools and production centres could resume operations before the rest of the country.

“This is only if massive mitigation measures are maintained,” said Deputy Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell on Thursday, April 16.

In a press conference, the official said that the measure to extend the National Day of Healthy Distance, which includes the slogan ‘stay at home’, was part of those recommended by the Scientific Group in charge of mitigating the effects of the coronavirus.

Among the new measures, the Mexican government will also implement “mobility segmentation” to prevent people living in areas with low transmission of the virus from moving to areas with high transmission.

UN: Africa could suffer “the greatest impacts” of the coronavirus crisis

UN Secretary General, António Guterres, insisted on Wednesday that Africa, “as during the climate crisis”, could also suffer “the greatest impacts” from the new coronavirus pandemic.

“The crisis has far-reaching implications”, explained Guterres during a meeting with African leaders at the United Nations, where he called for solidarity and cooperation at all levels to tackle the pandemic, because “as with the climate crisis, the African continent could end up suffering the greatest impacts”.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has gone one step further and has predicted that “Sub-Saharan Africa will not be spared”, since an economic crisis such as the one that is expected to come threatens to reverse the achievements that the continent has made with so much effort.

The latest IMF report for sub-Saharan Africa predicts a 1.6 percent drop in growth for the region, coupled with a collapse in the prices of key export products as a result of “severe disruptions” in economic activity caused by the pandemic.

“Sub-Saharan Africa will not be spared,” IMF African Department Director Abebe Aemro Selassie warned. “All indications are that the covid-19 pandemic will have a heavy human cost.”

That is why the IMF is calling on African countries and their international partners to invest in the precarious health and sanitation services they have, as well as more social assistance for the most vulnerable populations.

Cuba Debate