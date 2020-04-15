Housing as a Human Right and Not as a Commodity

Ricardo Vaz

Rigel Sergent (in red) in a protest. (Tenant Movement)

The Tenants’ Movement of Venezuela is today one of the most combative organizations of the people’s power. As part of the platform of the Tenants’ Movement, it has had an active trajectory of defending Venezuelan tenants, as well as a clear vision of the horizon: housing as a right and not as a commodity.

In this interview, Rigel Sergent, spokesperson for the organization, offers us a balance of the struggles of Venezuelan tenants. We talk about the history of the movement, the main fronts of struggle, the covid-19 pandemic, the government’s responses and the challenges ahead.

Interview with Rigel Sergent

The Tenant Movement is a popular organization recognized both for its work and for its solidarity with other sectors in struggle. Can you tell us a little bit about the history of the movement?

First we have to recognize that we are not the first movement fighting for the demands of the tenants. There were various examples of this in the 1990s, mainly in the eastern part of Caracas, in the municipality of Chacao. But these organizations didn’t keep up with the times.

The situation changed with the arrival of Commander Chavez. We are also a part of this process of popular participation, and the massification of social movements and popular power.

In 2005, we began to organize ourselves and had a process of rapprochement with other grassroots organizations, mainly with the Urban Land Committees (1). This later led to the formation of the platform of the Movement of the People, of which we are a part. I believe that this is a positive and important aspect of our organization, because it provided a class character to our struggle. Beyond the demands, which are necessary, we made a leap into politics. We began to see ourselves not as middle class tenants, but as working class, as those excluded from the city, who were confronting other interests, class interests.

What are the main fronts of struggle of the Venezuelan tenants?

The first is the issue of evictions. The struggle against eviction is central, because behind the evictions hides the biggest contradiction of the system, which has to do with our main slogan: housing as a right and not as a commodity. We defend housing not only as a right in the bourgeois framework but as one of the main sources of life. Food, education, health and housing, I would say are fundamental axes for the reproduction of life in society.

Another front of struggle is against real estate speculation, which also reflects this issue of housing as a right or as a commodity. The rental system worldwide is governed by the large real estate companies. Large business conglomerates, for example the Blackstone group, which contributed to the real estate bubble in Spain. Through our struggle, we have been a containment wall to stop the power of the real estate companies in Venezuela. The consortiums do exist in the country, which are also linked to financial speculation. Big names like Velutini, one of the richest businessmen in Venezuela, or the Cohens who run shopping malls like Sambils.

Our movement proposes the creation of a different leasing system. We do not propose eliminating leasing, but rather creating a model that guarantees that housing is not treated like a commodity. It is a difficult debate because it also challenges the State’s vision of whether or not the State should rent.

And another battle front, which has been highly relevant, I would say even for the entire Movement of Settlers (2), is the legal issue. It has always been one of our tools of struggle, and we have fought against an institutional and judicial legal system set up specifically to defend housing as a commodity. A different vision of housing also involves a different legal system, which we are trying to build. This requires the creation of new laws, which support housing as a right, and therefore we have launched many initiatives.

Can you give us some examples?

The first was a decree against evictions at the level of Caracas, during the administration of Jorge Rodriguez. We were the first city in the world to declare itself an eviction-free city. Then the Pobladorxs Movement had a very important meeting with Commander Chávez on January 11, 2011. We managed to create a different law of rent, it was a law made by the popular power, after a process of collecting more than 400 thousand signatures. We also achieved the approval by the enabling law of a decree against evictions.

It is not simply a matter of making laws, but also of those who make these laws operational. There is a constant dispute with the public institutions of the Venezuelan state so that they recognize and put into practice laws made by the people’s power. Part of the problem comes from the educational system, where lawyers are taught how to evict a family but not how to prevent an eviction, and that is then reflected in the institutions. So the new institutionality also involves the training of professionals.

Perhaps one of the most controversial issues, in terms of the struggle for housing as a right, has to do with occupations. What is the situation in Venezuela?

La Torre de David in Caracas was the largest occupation at the time (Movimiento Inquilinxs)

One of the organizations that is part of the platform of the Movement of the Inhabitants is the Movement of Organized Building Occupants of Venezuela. This has been difficult in our organization, we even had a split for joining a platform that included the occupants. Some tenants have middle class positions and began to confront contradictory sectors that in the end are very much like us.

We claim housing as a right, we believe that this also happens within the framework of families who, out of necessity, recover and occupy buildings that were abandoned by capital. This was the process that took place in Venezuela as in many other places. A few months ago we held a self-training workshop with the occupations, and we discovered that of the families who occupied housing, many came from the working class in the informal sector. What we commonly call “buhoneros”. However, about 30% of the families who occupied these properties are tenants who had either their rent rates raised too high or were evicted. So it is the same story, the same root, the same enemies, and therefore the same struggle.

Speaking of the present moment, what lessons can we draw from the situation caused by the covid-19 pandemic? And from a more specific perspective, how do the tenant movements in Venezuela and the world view it?

I believe that the coronavirus, at a global level, has brought to light the contradictions of a capitalist system that is unjust, exclusive. The system of capital that predominates and is hegemonic on a global level. And we have seen not only progressive but also neoliberal governments as they have had to take measures that go against the interests of capital. For example the suspension of rent payments, or the prohibition of evictions.

From every crisis, like this coronavirus issue, there are also opportunities. The coronavirus has brought to light what we have been demanding for so many years. It is unjust that people are being evicted from their homes, it is unjust that housing is being commodified, and that is why measures have now been taken worldwide. In Europe, organizations from Spain and Italy, with whom we have exchanged ideas, are proposing initiatives to prevent the payment of rent. And of course also so that people are not evicted. There are also initiatives in the United States, where the issue of housing is very complicated. In Argentina and Paraguay, where we also have connections, similar efforts are being organized, requesting responses from governments.

Tenant Assembly (Tenant Movement)

One of President Maduro’s economic announcements in the face of the coronavirus was the suspension of rents. What is the reaction of the Tenant Movement?

After the announcement, we made a statement supporting the president’s measure. At this moment there are between 600 and 700 thousand families living in rentals in Venezuela (according to the Real Estate Chamber and the last official census, respectively). So we’re talking about about 2.5 million people protected by this measure. In addition, rents have been suffering from a process of dollarization, even though the law prohibits it.

Our organization has also met with the Minister of Habitat and Housing Ildemaro Villarroel, who approached us asking for our contribution. One of our proposals was to prevent the evictions that have been increasing due to dollarization. In the first quarter of 2019 there were more than 8,000 arbitrary evictions nationwide. So we reactivated a system of protection of the right to housing that is provided for in our law, and thus we have stopped arbitrary evictions at the beginning of this year. In that sense, along with the suspension of rental fees, the suspension of Article 91 of the Law on Regulation and Control of Rent, which was officially gazetted, and which stipulates the possible causes of eviction. Now the next step is to coordinate with SUNAVI and the security agencies to tackle the issue of evictions.

Another proposal of ours that I would like to mention is the protection of small property owners at this juncture. The law differentiates between small property owners, who own one or two rental homes, and the multi-property owner who usually owns one or several buildings. We understand that small property owners, if they prove that their economy depends on these rents, should receive protection through the Carnet de la Patria. And another priority is workers, and mainly residential workers, since they lose both their jobs and their homes when they are evicted. So we must seek protection for these workers and their families.

In the context of this pandemic and quarantine, what would you say are the main challenges for popular movements in Venezuela?

The main challenge for the popular movement is to continue strengthening the unity of the social movements and the struggle by maintaining social distance. In other words, the popular movement has to maintain its solidarity but comply with the measures that are now required to prevent the spread of the virus. For example, feminist movements such as Araña Feminista or Tinta Violeta are creating alliances to combat violence against women at this juncture. Another challenge is to reproduce and massify production and distribution experiences, we have as examples the El Maizal Commune, or the Plan Pueblo a Pueblo.

These would be tactical challenges. The strategic challenge has to do with what we discussed earlier. In the face of the contradictions that everyone has seen today, which are undeniable even for those who are not socialists or Chavistas, we have a great challenge. How, in the face of this situation of coronavirus, do we make available to society the tools that popular power has developed to relate in a different way? We talk about solidarity, participation, collective decision-making, etc. For example, when we stop an eviction, that’s a way of shaking hands with those who are in need. Or for example, the Pioneer Camps of the Pobladorxs Movement not only build houses but also propose the construction of new communities where self-management is transversal. How do we use these tools in the construction of new social relations?

Notes

(1) The Urban Land Committees were among the first expressions of popular power to emerge in the Bolivarian Revolution. They were born in 2002 with the objective of regularizing land tenure in urban and peri-urban areas, mainly in the neighborhoods.

(2) The Movimiento de Pobladoras y Pobladoras is a platform of struggle in the urban terrain that brings together: the Urban Land Committees, the Residential Workers of Venezuela, the Pioneer Camps, the Tenants’ Movement, the Movement of Organized Building Occupants and the Front of Organized Groups for Good Living.

Translation by Internationalist 360º