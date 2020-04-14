Coronavirus and the Political Storm at the Pentagon: The Keys to an Unprecedented Crisis

William Serafino

The USS Theodore Roosevelt in American waters. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

The strong impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States has been felt in the Pentagon in a remarkable way, exposing an emerging political crisis.

The First Scandal

It all began on the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt docked on the island of Guam more than a week ago. Captain Brett Crozier, the ship’s commanding officer, wrote a letter warning of an outbreak of COVID-19 that had reached more than 100 sailors in the crew.

“We are not at war. Sailors don’t need to die. If we don’t act now, we are not taking proper care of our most reliable asset: our sailors,” Crozier said in a letter calling on his senior commanders to assist in evacuating the carrier as soon as possible.

The letter was leaked and published by the San Francisco Chronicle on March 31, causing a major media scandal. Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly was quick to react by expressing anger at Crozier’s letter and asserting that the island of Guam did not have the facilities to support the landing of the 4,000 sailors on board.

Modly’s first response generated reactions in support of Crozier’s claim and demonstrated the inability of the interim to respond to the outbreak of COVID-19 on the vessel. Days later, at a conference at Pentagon headquarters, Modly removed Crozier from his post, and he left the USS Theodore Roosevelt amid applause from the crew.

Modly went to the aircraft carrier to try to control the situation personally, but was unsuccessful. He called Captain Crozier stupid and naive, attempting to put out the fire using gasoline. The scandal escalated and Modly tendered his resignation, which was accepted by Mark Esper, head of the Pentagon.

Crozier tested positive for the coronavirus, increasing the outrage over Modly’s comments.

As Defense News reports, the aircraft carrier crisis ceased to be a domestic matter for the Navy and became a storm in Washington, the U.S. center of power that is now under global scrutiny for its mismanagement of the pandemic’s healthcare and economic crisis.

Several Democratic lawmakers had earlier called for the head of Modly, who raised “the specter of another leadership crisis for the service, which has seen a succession of layoffs and high-level scandals in recent years,” Defense News reported.

For Lawrence Korb, in an article published in The National Interest, the action against Crozier broke with the Navy’s organizational culture and rekindled a long-standing budget dispute. Korb said Modly anticipated the firing because he believed Trump would do it directly, a clear indication of how bad relations are between the White House and the Pentagon these days.

Sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt in Guam load and collect food supplements in the context of the pandemic. Photo: US Navy.

Infected Military

In the midst of the scandal, the Pentagon ordered military bases and combat commands not to share information to the public about the numbers of military personnel infected, in an effort to centralize the data and avoid future episodes like Crozier’s.

“We will not report the total number of individual cases (of coronavirus) of service members in the individual unit, base or combatant command,” U.S. Defense Department spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said in early April.

The Pentagon currently has more than 3,000 infected military personnel, with the Navy the most affected, followed by the Army and Air Force.

An exclusive published in recent days by Newsweek reflects that “More than 150 military bases in 41 states have been stricken with coronavirus,” which has caused “both U.S. and foreign bases” to halt “all non-essential movement” interrupting recruitment and basic training, and has led to a virtual standstill in large-scale activity.

According to Newsweek, “Some of the most affected are the naval base complexes in San Diego, Norfolk, Virginia, and Jacksonville, Florida; the bases in the San Antonio, Texas area; and the naval bases in Washington State.

The spread of the contagion has forced the Pentagon to implement a set of measures such as a travel ban, slowing down training and other strategies to protect the military.

Still, the pandemic is creating the conditions for a paralysis of the military infrastructure as a whole, as the health crisis requires its mobilization because the situation continues to spiral out of control.

During the falsely named “Spanish flu” of 1918, the U.S. Army directed much of the health action in American cities through the organization of makeshift hospitals and logistical support.

Today the challenge could be the same or greater, but the shortage of basic medical supplies and Trump’s incompetence places the Pentagon leadership in a dilemma of managing the pandemic through culling and exposure of military personnel and infrastructure.

The Pentagon has said that “its capabilities to assist the home health care system during the coronavirus are limited and are not directed at infectious diseases”. It seems to be taking a step backwards. This places limits on Trump’s use of military units to combat the pandemic.

The new coronavirus crisis has disrupted the Pentagon’s hegemonic plans for the world. Photo: US Navy.

The White House is asking the Pentagon to be “creative” in its responses to the COIVD-19 outbreak.

Never before has the United States experienced a paralysis of its military apparatus as it is experiencing right now.

Crisis of military power

Two sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan also tested positive for coronavirus last week. There are still doubts whether the USS Nimitz is in the same situation before it deploys to the Pacific, while the USS Carl Vinson, which is undergoing maintenance in Puget Sound, has now reported some cases.

The chain of contagion on at least four of the 11 U.S. nuclear aircraft carriers has had a negative impact on their ability to exercise power projection and geopolitical intimidation. The case of the USS Ronald Reagan, used systematically in geostrategic pressure manoeuvres off the coasts of China and North Korea, is particularly noteworthy.

The capacity of US military deployment against its main geopolitical adversaries has been disrupted and the leadership of the Pentagon is situated in a scenario of both internal and external weakness.

“It’s not a good idea to think of Teddy Roosevelt as a single issue (…) We have too many ships at sea. We have too many capabilities deployed. There are 5,000 sailors on a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. Thinking that it will never happen again is not a good way to plan,” General John Hyten, vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said recently on a critical note regarding the handling of the carrier crisis.

Hyten also feels that the paralysis of U.S. deployment is a geopolitical danger and warns: “If our adversaries think this is our moment of weakness, they are dangerously mistaken”.

But the crisis is much deeper. Data and analysis firm Govini says in a recent study that areas affected by the coronavirus include;

“(…) many bases housing troops and weapons that would be essential in wars against Russia and China, preparations for which National Defense Strategy 2018 prioritizes. So are assembly lines for fighter planes and missiles and shipyards and coastal ports that transport weapons to forces abroad”.

These areas, Govini said, include “California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Wyoming, Louisiana, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio, Idaho and large portions of Kansas, Nebraska and Texas. In addition, the firm evaluates the Army’s reliance on “contractors for much of its base operations, including training” as a weakness.

The pandemic has short-circuited the U.S. military industry, causing it to become increasingly paralyzed. It has also neutralized foreign deployment capabilities, making sea-based intimidation adventures too costly and dangerous.

Foreign military actions are experiencing their worst moment of reputation in public opinion.

Americans protested in Times Square, New York, against a possible Trump war against Iran following the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani. Photo: Reuters.

The military adventure against Venezuela

On April 1, President Donald Trump, flanked by his top military leaders in the White House, announced a massive military deployment in the Pacific and Caribbean to undermine the Mexican cartels and put pressure on the Venezuelan government.

It was announced as the largest “anti-drug operation” in recent history that includes the deployment of additional Navy destroyers, combat ships, airplanes and helicopters, Coast Guard patrols and Air Force surveillance aircraft, according to Trump at the time of the White House conference.

“We are doubling our capabilities in the region,” the U.S. chief said, referring to the infrastructure of the Southern Command, which will lead this operation that has Venezuela as its geopolitical focus.

It has already been confirmed that this operation is intended to divert attention from the rising mortality figures in the United States as a result of Trump’s mismanagement of the coronavirus. However, this highly publicized deployment coincides with the political and logistical crisis that the Pentagon is undergoing, thus inhibiting one of its primary geopolitical weapons: intimidation through arms.

The infection in the Pentagon comes at a delicate moment for Trump in the geopolitical board in fronts such as Iran, China or Venezuela, where the “maximum pressure” approach of the hawks has not succeeded in crystallizing the so longed for regime change cascade effect.

Now the White House must not only deal with the internal crisis of the pandemic, but also with the dilemma of forcing military adventures of intimidation that will increase contagion within combat units, or worse, become a factor of contagion in allied military forces or in the dozens of countries where U.S. military bases and missions operate.

For the British sociologist Michael Mann, all great empires have based their systems of domination on four strategic areas: military, political, economic and ideological. In the case of the American Empire, Mann states, “Washington’s real capacity to use trade and aid as political influence is severely limited”.

These limitations on soft power resources have caused the United States, as it declines as a superpower, to use its military power aggressively and disproportionately in order to maintain a hegemonic position on the international stage, engaging in suicide wars that also undermine its image and its own infrastructure.

According to the writer Chalmers Johnson, interpreted by the American political scientist John Ikenberry:

“The Pentagon has replaced the State Department as the main shaper of foreign policy. The military commanders in the regional headquarters are modern proconsuls, warrior diplomats who direct the imperial outreach of the United States. Johnson fears that this military empire will erode democracy, ruin the nation, provoke opposition and eventually end in a Soviet-style collapse”.

Along with the dollar, U.S. military power is the organic basis of its hegemony, and the coronavirus seems to be shaking it up in a shocking way.

In conclusion…

Two years ago, American historian and analyst Gareth Porter published a comprehensive research paper analyzing the privatization of the Pentagon at the end of the Cold War.

Thus, the Pentagon was transformed into a kind of corporation for private military contractors who had crystallized an enormous influence on the levers of American public power.

Porter states:

“Between 1998 and 2003, private contractors obtained approximately half of the entire defense budget each year. The 50 largest companies were receiving more than half of the approximately $900 billion paid in contracts during that time, and most were non-bidding, proprietary contracts, according to the Center for Public Integrity”.

This public-private model took the form of a perverse political and economic metabolism: the more wars abroad, the larger the budgets and the greater the profits of the private contractors in charge of sensitive areas of the military sector such as weapons manufacturing, troop training and equipment maintenance.

The result is what Porter calls the “Permanent War Complex,” a huge economic machine of budgetary looting and senseless geopolitical wars that reproduces itself.

The pandemic has short-circuited this mechanism, and the results can be as diverse as they are catastrophic: the outflow of resources to the defense industry at the expense of the population, saber rattling if Trump puts too much pressure on the military, or a wild war that concludes the brief (but still devastating) tour of the U.S. Empire through human history.

Translation by Internationalist 360º